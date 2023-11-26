Kind Man Breaks Down His Neighbor’s Fence To Save A Dog That Has Been Left Alone Without Food & Water For 3 Days

After a man heard the sound of a dog barking in his neighbor’s backyard for three days, he decided to head over and investigate.

What he discovered was appalling and utterly heartbreaking. The man knew he had to step in and make a difference after what he witnessed.

The man realized that his neighbors had left their dog chained up in their backyard for three days with no food or water.

In a TikTok video that has been viewed over 300,000 times, Christian James explained that over the last three days, he heard a dog barking “nonstop” in his neighborhood.

Eventually, he decided to go over and hop the fence to make sure the dog was okay. Sadly, he discovered the dog was chained outside in the backyard with no food or water. Her owners were nowhere to be found.

Knowing that he could not possibly leave the dog in her current condition, James rushed home to bring her something to eat and drink.

Since his neighbor's gate was locked, he had no choice but to kick down a couple of the fence boards (that he had actually built for them himself!). As James knocked down the fence, the dog continued to bark. He noted that the poor animal was just “scared” and not a threat.

“I mean, seriously. It’s so [messed] up to leave your house for three days and just leave your dog in the back,” James said of his neglectful neighbors. “I hate people.”

Photo: DSLucas from Getty Images / Canva Pro

James thankfully decided to bring the adorable pup, named Izzy, over to his own backyard, being a dog owner himself. While she was initially skittish and wary of James, she eventually followed him through the gap in the fence as he led her to his own yard.

From the way Izzy gazed up at her rescuer once she realized that he was going to look after her, it appeared as if she knew she was being saved and was grateful!

Photo: Ziga Plahutar from Getty Images Signature / Canva Pro

Just a few moments after James brought Izzy to his home and got her fed and hydrated, her owners returned home. When they showed up at James’ doorstep asking if he had their dog, he told them that she was with him, and reminded them that she was left in their backyard for days without food or water.

However, the neighbors claimed that they had no idea that Izzy was left alone in the yard, as they had hired a dog sitter. “Well don’t pay them, 'cause they didn’t do [expletive]!” James told them. He concluded by saying that he would be more than willing to take in Izzy himself if her original owners refused to take care of her.

People commended James’ heroic actions.

“You’re a good person. Thank you for caring,” one TikTok user commented. “Thank you for helping her. They don't deserve her,” another user wrote of Izzy’s owners.

Photo: Sviatlana Barchan / Canva Pro

Others urged James to report the incident to the SPCA (The Society for the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals) and have Izzy re-homed to more attentive owners.

James did the right thing even if a neighbor’s fence was damaged in the process. According to veterinarians, healthy dogs can survive without food or water for only three days. However, others may experience organ damage after only 24 hours.

Dogs are more than just pets. For many of us who are lucky enough to have or have had one, they are important members of our family. They deserve to be treated as such.

Megan Quinn is a writer at YourTango who covers entertainment and news, self, love, and relationships.