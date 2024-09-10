5 U.S. States You Should Consider Moving To If You Want Good Sleep, According To New Survey

When you struggle to get a good night's sleep, you likely consider the usual suspects — stress, anxiety, too much caffeine. However, there is another surprising factor affecting your quality of sleep.

According to a recent WalletHub survey about the “Happiest States in America,” the state in which you live can be incredibly influential in your life, impacting your happiness, health, and even your sleep schedule.

Here are the 5 U.S. states you should consider moving to if you want consistent good nights of sleep:

1. Vermont

AndTheyTravel | Shutterstock

According to a KFF analysis of U.S. Census Bureau data, only 24.1% of Vermont adult residents reported symptoms of anxiety or depression, in comparison to the nationwide average of over 32%. Considering adults with less stress sleep, on average, more hours a night than others, it only makes sense that Vermont would rank highly on consistent sleep scales.

Vermont also has the second-fewest work hours and highest safety, according to the WalletHub study, likely positively impacting their ability to sleep soundly and with less stress.

2. Minnesota

melissamn | Shutterstock

According to the Sleep Foundation, the state of Minnesota boasts the lowest percentage of people who get less than 7 hours of sleep in the entire nation.

In addition to having a large percentage of agricultural workers — who tend to sleep consistently better than other occupations — Minnesota also has higher statewide access to healthy foods and exercise opportunities, both of which help to aid consistently healthy sleep schedules.

3. Colorado

Margaret.Wiktor | Shutterstock

Colorado has a similarly impactful setting for exercise amongst residents, with hiking opportunities, healthy food access, and recreational sports available to most.

Colorado also has a great medical and healthcare infrastructure, helping individuals to stay on top of their physical and mental health without the burden of commuting or financial strains. Inevitably, this has a positive impact on their sleep as well.

4. Nebraska

Cognizant of the decreasing sleep quality for children across the nation, Nebraska sleep experts have been working diligently to spread information about prioritizing sleep in young minds. However, as the statistics from WalletHub suggest, Nebraska’s adults are doing pretty well.

With a greater proportion of rural land and space, Nebraska might boast better sleep quality simply because it’s less noisy, polluted, and artificial than other larger cities.

Without barriers to natural quality air and light, residents can truly prioritize their rest, sleeping without distractions or artificial barriers to a good night’s rest.

5. Oregon

weilfernweh | Shutterstock

Another state boasting vast exercise opportunities, great infrastructure, and well-protected natural areas and rural communities, Oregon’s residents are getting really great sleep.

Living in northern latitudes and a state with a common seasonal “chill,” Oregon residents might be more prone to sleep with a window cracked, letting in fresh air and a cooler temperature that prevents wakefulness.

It’s no wonder that many of these states that prioritize health and wellness, less populated cities, healthy work-life balance, and more accessible medical care are also the most well-rested.

