What Your Brain Looks Like Without Sleep (It's Terrifying)

We can't stress enough how important sleep is for your health. But we also know that most of America is sleep-deprived or suffering from insomnia, falling under the recommended eight hours of sleep.

It's a tough time right now to feel relaxed enough to go to bed, as it's been very stressful for a lot of people in America, with the economy and an uncertain future for lots, but the best thing you can do for yourself is to take care of yourself, and that starts with getting a good night's sleep.

So what exactly happens to our brain when we are sleep deprived?

Mic decided to show us through an infographic.

The blog used information from multiple journals and studies on how sleep affects the one organ that, pretty much, controls everything about us.

Our brain is our most important organ, and when it's not functioning at its best, neither are we.

What's the main takeaway? No sleep means we would self-destruct.

Your body would start to shut down. Using what little energy you have to keep itself alive.

When the brain finds it hard to focus, the risk of brain damage rises, you can begin to hallucinate, become angry, lose your memory, and even your speech could start slurring.

Much like the effects of too much alcohol, too little sleep is just as bad for you. You need everything in doses. Some things more. Some things less.

Sleep deprivation sounds very much like being drunk, definitely not in a good way.

Falling asleep drunk is one of the most fun things to do. Forgetting to take your makeup off and thus ruining your new satin pillowcase? An experience, because you know you're gonna be passed out for the next 10 hours. Waking up and dealing with the mistakes from your night of drinking? A different matter entirely.

Are you convinced to finally get to bed at a decent time yet? We sure are. I'm gonna start going to bed at 8:30 p.m. every night now, which is actually nothing new.

Sleeping is the best free drug we have. There's nothing better than falling into the sheets after such a long day. It's even better when you can fall into bed with someone else if you catch my drift. My bed is my favorite place to be. I treat her with respect and thus treat my body with respect by giving it the recommended 8 hours of sleep every night.

Think of going to bed early as just another step in your already extensive self-care plan. It's the last and most important step. I hope you get a good night's sleep tonight and every night after that.

Nicole Weaver is a love and entertainment writer. Find her on Twitter for more.