11 Specific Habits That Are Unique To Xennials, People Born Between 1977 & 1983

Xennials, the generation on the cusp between Generation X and millennials, experienced the best of both of their worlds in many ways.

From growing up with the beginnings of modern technology as they entered adulthood, like millennials, to sharing the latchkey-kid characteristics of their Gen X peers, they now have a unique mix of specific habits that are unique to their generation, typically born between 1977 and 1983. While they may struggle to align themselves with a single generation, they’ve soaked up many characteristic behaviors that set them up for success as adults.

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Here are 11 specific habits that are unique to Xennials, people born between 1977 and 1983

1. They balance Google searches with critical thinking

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While Gen X was often taught to work through their problems on their own and fix things, or to dive deeper into complex issues, Xennials have a strong grasp of the balance between technology assistance and personal thought. They may start by thinking deeply about something and pulling from their experiential knowledge, but if they can’t figure it out, they’re also more than comfortable turning to Google for help.

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Even though they were technically the first generation to become attached to technology in some ways, they also had a childhood in which Google and other technologies weren’t yet available. They had to learn foundational critical-thinking skills before having a cell phone in their pocket, and in many ways, they’re better off because of it.

2. They socialize comfortably

While many millennials and Gen Zers struggle with social anxiety and loneliness due to excessive screen time from a young age, Xennials had the chance to practice social skills before technology like cell phones came into their lives. They still had unsupervised play as kids and got to meet people and interact before screens created a digital alternative to in-person connection.

Even if it seems like they’re still mediating the impact of cell phones in adulthood and figuring out a balance, when they’re thrust into conversations with strangers or difficult interactions at work, their immediate instinct isn’t to flee to comfort, as many of their younger peers do.

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3. They hold technology to a higher standard

While younger generations tend to overuse technology in every aspect of their lives, Xennials, who are likely to hold a pessimistic view of technology's role in everyday life, tend to hold it to a higher standard. They know just how toxic cell phones and social media can be, partially because they’ve experienced the negative effects themselves after growing into a foundation of skills from childhood, and also because they’ve watched it in their own kids' lives.

In their daily lives, they balance the benefits of technological access while remaining intentional about how others use it and when it’s unnecessary to include it.

4. They invest their money thoughtfully

According to research from GfK Consumer Life, Xennials often share frugal habits and mentalities with their Gen X and boomer peers, while still appreciating a “money is best spent now” mindset. They invest their money carefully but don’t always choose the safest route for spending, especially if there’s a potential opportunity to invest in something that generates income in the long run.

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They’re open-minded and willing to try new things, even if it means leaning into challenge. It’s this financial confidence and general self-assuredness that truly benefits every aspect of their lives, from social relationships to personal routines.

5. They prioritize family time

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Even if they’re single and childless, Xennials are more likely to have a family- and home-centric mindset than other generations. They value a secure home life and living space, and appreciate the connection that comes from truly nurturing family relationships through both the good and the bad.

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They’re also more likely to spend more leisure time doing at-home activities and even outsourcing labor or chores, if they’re financially comfortable enough to do so, to free up more time for connection and rest in their living spaces. They appreciate similar family values as their older counterparts, while adopting a very intentional mindset about alone time and spaces as millennials.

6. They constantly build new goals

While older Gen Xers tend to be traditionalists with more comfortable lifestyles and present attitudes, younger Xennials are characterized by their achiever mindset. On top of building wealth through investments, they’re interested in getting ahead in their lives with intentional life moves and goals.

Even if their choices aren’t always the safest or most secure ones, they’re more interested in thriving and growing as people than they are in seeking constant comfort.

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7. They adapt to new changes and situations

Considering they had to adapt to many new things after childhood, before heading into adulthood, including technology and cell phones, it’s not surprising that adaptability is an underlying trait in many Xennials lives and behaviors today.

They’re used to learning new things and serving as bridges between generations, so figuring out how to navigate new changes within their old lifestyles is a common thread in their experiences.

8. They seek out opportunities to learn

With the open-mindedness of their millennial peers and the work ethic of their Gen X counterparts, Xennials are often more curious about opportunities to learn something new in adulthood.

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While many people characterize the “good life” as one of happiness and comfort, a study published in Trends in Cognitive Sciences suggests that curiosity may actually be the psychological skill that allows people to live rich, fulfilling lives.

From seeking novelty to trying new things and challenging themselves with intellectually stimulating experiences, Xennials often live happier, healthier lives by cultivating curiosity and interweaving it into their daily lives.

9. They have conversations with different opinions

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Many people born on the cusp between generations, like Xennials, end up being natural mediators between generations. So, it’s not surprising that the average Xennial finds themselves constantly balancing Gen X attitudes with millennial ideas to shift people away from rigid perspectives.

Whether it’s talking about the importance of technology with Gen Xers or trying to mediate poor intergenerational relationships with millennials, they always find themselves leaning into conversations with people who have very different opinions to find a common ground.

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10. They’re both independent and collaborative at work

From helping build bridges between co-workers to solve issues in the workplace to coming home to a smoothly running household, Xennials often strike a healthy balance between independence and collaboration. They’re comfortable with alone time, of course, but they’re also curious about seeking information and connection from other people when the time is right.

It’s this balance between socializing and seeking out independent, alone time that’s essential for their well-being, as a study published in Scientific Reports explains.

11. They appreciate boredom

With the benefits of unstructured play as kids and a household where they spent most of their time alone with digital distractions or mindless entertainment, it’s not surprising that Xennials are one of the last generations to be truly comfortable with the stillness of boredom.

They’ve learned to manage it for themselves from a very young age, so even if their hobbies and habits have changed in adulthood, they still reap benefits from leaning into boredom instead of leaning on distractions to ignore it completely.

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Zayda Slabbekoorn is a senior editorial strategist with a bachelor’s degree in social relations & policy and gender studies who focuses on psychology, relationships, self-help, and human interest stories.