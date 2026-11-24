I’m a huge music fan. When I’m going through something difficult, I often find comfort in song lyrics. The best music comes from the heart, and when you listen to a song by your favorite artist, it can feel like they wrote it specifically for you.

Researchers have actually found that the right music can boost your mood even when times are tough. A study published in Brain, Behavior, and Immunity Health found that listening to music can evoke a range of emotions, and a good song can motivate you when nothing else will. When the weight of the world feels too heavy, these songs from the 1990s can help relieve some of that tension because they are feel-good and have lyrics that can make you feel hopeful.

Advertisement

These songs from the 1990s feel like an actual hug when you're going through hard times

1. "Hold On" by Wilson Phillips

Rachel K. So, CC BY-SA 2.0, via Wikimedia Commons

This might be the pivotal feel-good song of the 90s, especially when times are tough. Chyna Phillips wrote this song during a difficult time in her life, trying to reassure herself that things would get better if she took it one day at a time.

Advertisement

This song encourages you to hold on even when things feel especially heavy because everything is temporary and good days are always ahead. The lyrics remind you that although some things are out of your control, you are the only person who can make the changes you need to keep going.

The record was so popular that it reached the top spot on Billboard’s Hot 100 chart and was nominated for two Grammys. The next time you need a reminder to keep pushing through, try giving it a listen.

2. "Dreams" by The Cranberries

This song reminds us that life can change for the better in a second. Feeling lonely isn't easy, and it can feel hopeless at times. This can make us question whether anything we're doing is even worth it. Following the same routine day in and day out without someone to share it with can get exhausting, but one tiny change can make a huge impact on your daily life.

Advertisement

Singer Dolores O’Riordan wrote the lyrics based on her first serious relationship. She tells a story of young love and offers hope that things can get better when you’re down and lonely. O’Riordan wrote music with deep meaning, and here she encourages the listener to work through their anxiety because there will surely be something better on the other side.

3. "Don’t Look Back in Anger" by Oasis

A Paes / Shutterstock

Advertisement

Oasis helped define the 90s sound. We’ve all screamed the lyrics to "Wonderwall" at some point. It’s a great song, but a different hit from the same decade feels more like a supportive hug when things are difficult.

"Don’t Look Back in Anger" is all about living your life without regrets. Although we go through moments we’re not proud of or are upset about, there’s no point in dwelling on the past. The best thing to do is keep moving forward and do your best to see the good in everything.

This song was a mega hit in the 90s, and it had a resurgence in the 2010s. Following the devastating 2017 attack at a Manchester stadium, it became the unofficial theme song surrounding resilience and unity. Listeners have always found deep and sentimental meaning in this song.

Advertisement

4. "No Rain" by Blind Melon

I bet just from seeing the song title, you’re thinking of the iconic music video with the little girl dressed as a bumblebee, dancing around on a stage. If that’s not enough to feel like a warm hug, maybe the song’s meaning will help. Singer Brandon Smith wrote it about a strange transition in his life. He had moved from Mississippi to California and was adjusting to the change.

Ultimately, he felt like he was in a bit of a funk. A woman he'd been dating was also dealing with depression and "used to sleep through sunny days and complain when it didn't rain." The imagery spoke to him deeply. "It's just a line about, I'd rather it be raining so I can justify myself by laying in the bed and not doing anything," he continued. "But it's a sunny day, so go out and face it."

If you’re feeling emotionally drained, this song will make you feel less alone.

Advertisement

5. "Follow You Down" by Gin Blossoms

We all need to remember to set boundaries. Who knew we could find inspiration in a 90s alternative song? This Gin Blossoms song is catchy and feel-good, but the lyrics have a deep meaning. Singer Robin Wilson is talking about love. Some view it as conditional, thinking that doing something for someone else only to a certain extent sounds manipulative. However, it’s an anthem about doing what’s best for you in a relationship.

Most of us will do anything for our partners, but what happens when it becomes too much? “Follow You Down” tells the story of someone willing to be there for someone else, but not if it’s going to drag them down in the process. If you’re going through a complicated relationship, you may relate to this song.

6. "Kiss Me" by Sixpence None the Richer

When times are tough, we sometimes need to remind ourselves of good things to look forward to. This song is about pure, uncomplicated love. Sure, it might be hard to hear these lyrics when you’re reeling from a breakup, but they might help shift your mindset. The song will take you back to the good times and help you grieve what ended while looking to the bright side of what will come next.

Advertisement

The band’s guitarist wrote the lyrics about his relationship with his wife. Whether you’re looking for a sweet love song to cry to or reassurance that love will find you, this is the song for you.

7. "All Apologies" by Nirvana

Kathy Hutchins / Shutterstock

Advertisement

I’m a big fan of Nirvana, so I may have added this to the list with bias. But hear me out. Few lyricists of the era could capture their feelings the way Kurt Cobain did. “All Apologies” is about emotional burnout. He’s being vulnerable about his feelings and where he was at in life. Sure, it’s not always easy to relate to a famous singer, but his writing feels real.

The truth seems to be that Cobain was getting sick of the fame. He was overworked and exhausted, and frustrated by the expectations the music industry and fans put on him. While we may not be famous musicians, we have all felt burnt out by work and life pressure. The next time you want to go deep into your feelings about the job market, listen to this song. Bonus points if it’s the MTV Unplugged version.

Haley Van Horn is a freelance writer with a master’s degree in Humanities living in Los Angeles. Her focus includes entertainment and lifestyle stories.