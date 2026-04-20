If You Grew Up In The 90s, These 13 Love Songs You Heard At Every Homecoming Dance Will Take You Right Back

Remember growing up in the 90s and all the good (albeit frustrating!) times. Dating was so much easier. You'd go on group dates to the movie theater or Homecoming dance or burn mix CDs for each other. And if you were really crushing hard, you just might have included one of these love songs in the mix. Why? Because you were sure that love would last forever, of course.

Research has shown music acts as a powerful tool for attraction and bonding, a part of the journey from initial connection to long-term commitment. There was always that moment during every high school dance: the DJ slowed things down, and everyone was pairing off for a slow dance. And if you grew up in the 90s, you don't just remember swaying back and forth; you remember the songs.

Advertisement

If you grew up in the 90s, these love songs you heard at every homecoming dance will take you right back:

1. Pony, Ginuwine, 1996

Just the beat of this song makes us want to get swaying. And Ginuwine's smooth vocals and suggestive lyrics? Yup, we just might be out practicing our riding lessons when this jam is playing.

2. Amazed, Lonestar, 1999

Photo by Alexander Ugolkov on Unsplash

Advertisement

So maybe this wasn't a song you'd listen to during a make-out sesh, but it was the go-to jam for the slow dances with your crush. We're getting butterflies just thinking about those moments. This country song knows exactly how to skip lightly through the senses and emotions of attraction.

3. More Than Words, Extreme, 1990

No joke, we're having major hair envy watching the music video. And man, if we ever had a first kiss and this song was playing, we don't think we'd ever stop listening to it. Plus, the song's message is so true — actions can be so much more powerful than words. It's easy to tell someone you love them, but are you showing it too?

4. Truly Madly Deeply, Savage Garden, 1997

"I'll love you more with every breath, truly madly deeply do." When this song plays, we swoon. And we want to live like this forever, until the sky falls down on me.

Advertisement

5. My Heart Will Go On, Celine Dion, 1997

Did you think we'd leave off the hit song from Titanic? Not only was Titanic the biggest movie ever made, but the theme song was one of the best-selling singles of all time. While it's a little hard to hear these days, we (over)played it on a loop back in '97.

6. All My Life, K-Ci & JoJo, 1997

"You are my only one and my everything, and for you this song I sing." What more does a lady need to hear? Whisper these sweet nothings, and we'll (still) be putty in your hands.

7. Kiss Me, Sixpence None The Richer, 1997

Photo by Logan Delaney on Unsplash

Advertisement

The theme song for She's All That had every girl dreaming of the most magical first kiss with her crush. Whether the dream became reality is another story. First kisses can be super awkward.

8. I'll Make Love to You, Boyz II Men, 1994

To this day, this Boyz II Men hit is one of the most passionate songs of all time. It's literally in the title. They even almost passed on the chance to record the song. "We didn't understand how much of an impact the song was going to have," Shawn Stockman said of the song, "That's youth."

9. I Don't Wanna Miss A Thing, Aerosmith, 1998

If we're being honest, the Armageddon theme song may have resulted in a tear or two the first time we heard it. The lyric "the sweetest dream would never do" gets us thinking; when life is going really good —like when your crush likes you back — you almost don't want to go to sleep and miss out on the amazingness.

Advertisement

10. One in a Million, Aaliyah, 1996

Whoa, it's getting steamy up in here. Aaliyah (we miss you, girl!) really brought the heat to her hit 1996 song. Little did we know that our "one in a million" love of the 90s wasn't that rare. Oh, well.

11. I Swear, All-4-One, 1994

Photo by Richmond Fajardo on Unsplash

Advertisement

Music sure has changed over the years; where are the tunes that promise devotion like this one? "I'll be there, for better or worse, 'til death do us part, I'll love you with every single beat of my heart." It's wedding vows in a song, and we totally imagined playing this song at our dream wedding for the first dance. As we said, times have changed.

12. Kiss from a Rose, Seal, 1994

In short, love hurts. But that doesn't mean this Batman Forever tune isn't also incredibly dreamy! Seal's voice is so smooth that he could sing the phone book and we'd be enthralled by his every note. Wouldn't you?

13. I Wanna Grow Old With You, Adam Sandler, 1998

Even to this day, whenever we're sitting on a plane, we secretly hope we'll be serenaded in the same vein as Adam Sandler's grand gesture to Drew Barrymore in The Wedding Singer. Nothing gets a lady more turned on than talking about your future together, especially if he lets you hold the remote control!

Advertisement

Kourtney Jason is the author of 101 Fun Personality Quizzes and The Naughty Bucket List, co-author of Never Have I Ever and Lights Camera Booze, and a celebrity (obsessed) journalist.