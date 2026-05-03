As people grow older, they're bound to change. Whether it's aspects of their personality or their main interests, nobody stays the same forever. However, while change is inevitable after high school, some people hold onto those times for most of their lives, cherishing memories of their youth.

Some people look back on their teenage years so fondly that they still listen to the same music they listened to in high school. These people also typically share certain personality traits that benefit them throughout every stage of their lives.

People who listen to the same music from high school usually have 11 really good traits

1. They have a strong sense of identity

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Developing a strong sense of who you are takes time. From going off to college to meeting a few bad eggs along the way, true development and self takes both time and vulnerability. However, for those who have continued to listen to the same music since high school, they already have a strong sense of identity.

Feeling confident and self-assured in who they were, they didn't experience the same existential crisis that many of their peers did. Continuing to remain the same fun-loving person since high school, those who continue to listen to the same music win big in life.

As psychologist Barbara Markway, Ph.D., said, "Self-confidence is linked to almost every element involved in a happy and fulfilling life."

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2. They have a good memory

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Not everyone has a great memory. For many people, getting perfect grades required a lot of effort and late-night study sessions. However, for those who continue to listen to the same music as they did back in high school, a good memory is second nature.

Born with natural intelligence, these individuals can connect the dots more quickly than the average person. From reading stories to solving mathematical equations, they were near-perfect in high school because they had a leg up over everyone else. And while many continue into college needing to vigorously study, those who listen to the same music continue to use their strong memory skills to get ahead.

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3. They are sentimental

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Once upon a time, everyone had a chapter in their lives when they felt sentimental. Whether it was an old baby blanket or a hoodie they kept from their ex, they couldn't help but cling to these past memories. However, over time, people lose interest as new memories and attachments form.

This is important, as licensed therapist John Kim, LMFT, said, "Acceptance allows you to start moving through, past what happened, so you're finally able to let go and be present in what you're in now."

However, if someone continues to listen to the same music in high school, they're likely still sentimental to this day. Unable to let go, they play the same music because it reminds them of simpler days.

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4. They are emotionally grounded

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Being emotionally grounded isn't as easy as people make it seem. While learning to control one's emotions sounds easy on paper, there's only so much meditation and journaling can do. People are either born with it or develop it through experience.

And while many don't usually fall into either of these categories, if someone listens to music from back in high school, they're likely very emotionally grounded. It's a bit bizarre, but as everyone around them moves through the chaos, they prefer to stay grounded. Completely attached to what's familiar, they don't bother going out there. They prefer to stick to what's always worked, so they haven't truly stepped outside their own box.

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5. They are highly loyal

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Nowadays, it's hard to know whom someone can and can't trust. While everyone would love to believe that connection and communication have gotten better throughout the generations, the truth is that the ability to be vulnerable and make true connections has decreased drastically.

From not socializing enough to staying indoors more and more, it's no wonder we have a loneliness epidemic. According to the American Psychological Association, "More than six in 10 U.S. adults reported feeling this way, while half or more adults said they felt isolated (54%), left out (50%) or lacking companionship (50%) often or some of the time."

Luckily, if there's one good trait those who continue to listen to the same music have, it's being highly loyal, no matter what.

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6. They are reflective thinkers

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In an ideal world, people would strive to be more reflective thinkers. Stepping outside of their own way of thinking for a while, they'd do their best to look at things from the other person's perspective. Unfortunately, the average person isn't really like this. From being too self-centered to refusing to compromise, there are many instances of people being more reflective thinkers.

On the flip side, those who have listened to the same music since high school are deeply reflective thinkers. Always thinking about the past, they over-analyze everything. From the content they consume to the interactions they have with others, they can't help but stay in their own head.

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7. They are comfort-oriented

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Trying new things can be exciting. Whether it's traveling or beginning a new hobby, stepping outside of your comfort zone can be transformative.

As board-certified in both pediatric pulmonology and general pediatrics, Ran D. Anbar, M.D., said, "Individuals more likely to step outside of their comfort zone show higher self-efficacy and lower anxiety."

Unfortunately, those who still listen to the same music since high school can't win it all. While they may be highly loyal and have a strong memory, they also tend to be too comfort-oriented. Preferring what's familiar, they refuse to try something new, causing them to remain stagnant in the process.

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8. They are extremely independent

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It sounds contradictory, however, while they may be comfort-oriented, this doesn't make them helpless. From having their own job to taking care of their own business, those who have listened to the same music since high school are probably one of the most independent people you'll meet.

If there's one thing they do a lot, it's stay in their own head. Always thoughtful and cautious, they don't love the idea of people doing everything for them. Those who listen to the same music they listened to in high school, preferring a level of freedom and control similar to their teenage days, take control over their own lives.

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9. They are focused on meaning

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As people grow older, it's normal to sometimes lose sight of what matters most. Especially in an era when overconsumption is at an all-time high, prioritizing deep connections may not always be at the top of some people's lists. Luckily, those who continue to listen to the same music have always been focused on finding meaning.

Do they like brand new products or clothes? Sure, however, this doesn't mean they lose sight of what's meaningful in life. From the life path they take to the friendships they've had since childhood, they always prioritize these connections first.

This is important, as the American Psychological Association noted, "Psychological research suggests that stable, healthy friendships are crucial for our well-being and longevity."

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10. They are highly selective

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If there's one thing people who listen to the same music since high school hate, it's change. Whether it's making new friends or dating someone new, these individuals are highly selective. Seeking the comfort they once had in their high school relationships, those who continue to listen to the same music refuse to accept low standards.

If the connection doesn't feel the same or familiar, count these individuals out. Used to a certain type of personality or vibe, they aren't going to open up emotionally unless the other person marks all their boxes.

Can that be unrealistic at times? Yes, but they can't help it. After all, they prioritize familiarity and comfort over everything else.

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11. They are consistent

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Finally, the last trait people have if they listen to the same music is being very consistent. Once again, these individuals hate change. Whether it's a change in a relationship or a change in their environment, they'll do everything in their power to cling to what's most familiar to them.

These individuals are among the greatest people to have on your side. Not only are they consistently there, but they give everything their all. And while this may sound exhausting at first, putting in effort can be rewarding. A study published in 2018 found that "Effort is not only valued in retrospect, but can feel rewarding while it is being exerted."

So, even if it seems toxic to put all their effort into people and things, no matter what, those who give it their all rarely regret it in the end.

Marielisa Reyes is a writer with a bachelor's degree in psychology who covers self-help, relationships, career, family, and astrology.