People Who'd Rather Listen To Sad Songs Than Happy Ones Usually Have These 3 Reasons

You would think happy people would prefer to listen to happy music. Lyrics that speak to their positive mood, bringing them cheer and joy. Yet, sad music tends to have a longer-lasting appeal for many people.

What exactly is it that draws people to melancholic tunes? Ones with slow melodies, sorrowful lyrics, and deeper meaning that keep you coming back. It turns out that it's related to emotions, but not in the way you might think.

Here are 3 reasons why people prefer sad songs over happy ones:

1. It actually boosts their mood

ViDI Studio | Shutterstock

It may sound counterintuitive, but listening to sad music can improve our mood in a variety of ways. Music is a form of art, and some enjoy listening to it simply in appreciation for the artistry. Even if the content of the song is melancholic, its beauty can still bring pleasure.

Additionally, sad music can evoke creativity and imagination in listeners. How many of us have listened to sad music and looked out of the car window, pretending we're in a music video? I definitely have. The imagery and introspection associated with music encourage daydreaming and reminiscing about memories.

One study discovered that feelings of sadness highly benefited creativity. The authors wrote, "Participants who listened to sad music produced more creative and emotional drawings than participants who listened to happy or neutral music." So, if you want to get those creative juices flowing, put on the saddest songs you know.

2. They feel a sense of connectedness

Sadness is a universally shared emotion. While people's individual experiences are different, many music listeners can find common ground in the lyrics or tune of a song. Certain studies suggest that listening to sad music is a form of "emotional communication" with a singer or band. Being able to relate to a song can help people feel understood and accepted.

Tara Venkatesan, Ph.D., a cognitive scientist at Oxford University, told Health, "It is very likely that the sense of connection we experience when listening to sad music has positive health benefits," adding that sad songs may even offer an opportunity to connect with ourselves. We can also reflect on our own emotions and experiences, which may help with the regulation of emotions.

3. It brings them comfort

ViDI Studio | Shutterstock

Of course, we listen to sad music when we're feeling sad. When we're facing a negative situation, we may listen to sad songs as a coping strategy or as a way to validate our emotions. We hear songs about heartbreak, loss, and loneliness, and the music tells us, "Hey, it's okay to feel sad or upset."

Sad songs can actually cause the release of a hormone in the body called prolactin. It's released when we feel true grief or sadness, and it can even be found in our tears. David Huron, a professor and music psychology researcher, believes prolactin helps us to continue functioning when we feel miserable.

His research suggests that the hormone might also be released from sad movies or songs. He wrote, "In short, sadness experienced in the absence of real psychic pain may be expected to produce a state that might reasonably be described as an enjoyable or 'good' cry."

Basically, in the words of Elton John, "Sad songs say so much." You should definitely put on your favorite feeling blue mix and happily listen along. It doesn't mean life isn't going well. Quite the opposite, actually. Sometimes, it just feels good to let those intense emotions wash over us.

Kayla Asbach is a writer currently working on her bachelor's degree at the University of Central Florida. She covers relationships, psychology, self-help, pop culture, and human interest topics.