People With Elite Music Taste Still Listen To 11 1990s Songs On Repeat

When people think of music from the 1990s, the first thought that pops into their head is often the rise of grunge. Bands like Nirvana, Pearl Jam, Soundgarden, and Alice in Chains had a grip on Gen X, and have in many ways become synonymous with those times.

Still, grunge was far from the only iconic music to come out of the 90s. Serious music lovers know that the songs below are truly elite, and they still listen to them over and over again.

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People who have truly elite taste in music still listen to these iconic 90s songs on repeat

1. "Glycerine" by Bush

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This song is an essential 90s ballad. Grunge was one of the most popular genres of the time, and Bush helped push it into the mainstream. Technically considered a post-grunge song, it's packed with emotion and captures a specific time in singer Gavin Rossdale’s life. He wrote it in his London apartment during a bad relationship with singer Suze DeMarchi of the band Baby Animals.

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The lyrics are inspired by glycerine, an ingredient that can become explosive when combined with other chemicals. This was the perfect metaphor for a struggling relationship. People who still listen to this song have not only excellent taste in music, but an appreciation for lyrics that come from a deep, meaningful place.

2. "Fade Into You" by Mazzy Star

If you want to feel like you're the star of a 90s music video, this is the song for you. "Fade Into You" encompasses the decade's vibes perfectly. Few things went harder in the 90s than an acoustic ballad. Mazzy Star had a way of writing dreamy music. These were the perfect songs for a long summer drive or a moody night in. To this day, people blast this 90s anthem and for good reason.

Although the song came out in 1993, it had a resurgence in 2024. Social media platforms like TikTok launched "Fade Into You" onto Spotify's top 50 chart. This is proof to Gen Xers that their beloved alternative music will never die.

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3. "Iris" by Goo Goo Dolls

Even if you're not a fan of 90s music, you know this song. If you start singing, "And I'd give up forever to touch you" in a group, at least a few will follow it up with the next line.

Goo Goo Dolls were considered more of an indie band until they launched into the mainstream in 1995. You might remember screaming these lyrics from the front seat of your best friend's car, and your kids might be doing the same now.

Like "Fade Into You," "Iris" also had its moment in the spotlight again. In 2026, it reached 338 million streams in the United States. Every generation can get behind the catchy song. If you still listen to it on repeat, you're actually one of millions!

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4. "Zombie" by The Cranberries

"Zombie" is one of the most beautifully written songs. Singer Dolores O'Riordan stuns with her vocals. I'm sure you can hear her say the word zombie while reading this. Her voice and lyrics are so unique and moving; they've stayed relevant through the decades. The strong political message stays with you because you can hear her sadness in every word.

While the song is beautiful, it's more than that. "Zombie" is a protest song about the death of two young boys in Northern Ireland who were victims of an IRA bombing. O'Riordan explained that she wasn't supporting one political party over another. The song was meant as a cry of grief and the desire for peace and safety for everyone in Ireland.

5. "No Scrubs" by TLC

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TLC made a bigger splash in the music industry than many may realize. Their style revolutionized hip hop and R&B. They remain the best-selling girl group of all time in the United States with nearly 90 million records sold. "No Scrubs" is their biggest hit and continues to make people's playlists. While we love this song, TLC was more than their musical talent.

They broke down barriers that stood in the way of other artists of color. They were the first Black group to win MTV's Video of the Year Award in 1995. Come 2000, they were the first female group to win GRAMMYs for Best R&B Song, Best R&B Performance by a Duo or Group with Vocals, and Best R&B Album in the same year. If you stream their music daily, you have elite taste.

6. "Black" by Pearl Jam

Of all the bands in this list, Pearl Jam is one of the few still making music today with most of its original members. This band helped make grunge popular in the early 90s and remains an influential force in the music industry today. "Black" has remained a hit, and singer Eddie Vedder is a big reason why. His voice is one of a kind.

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Vedder still runs his own music festival every summer, Ohana Fest in Southern California, where Pearl Jam plays along with new and returning artists. It’s certainly far from the only reason people still love them, but it's also helped keep them relevant for so long.

7. "You Oughta Know" by Alanis Morissette

Growing up in the 90s, Alanis Morissette was my idol. She was one of the first women artists I saw who didn't care about fitting in. I was a tomboy who loved alternative and grunge music, and I was obsessed with her raw grit. I'm in my 30s now, but yelling the lyrics to "You Oughta Know" still hits the same way it did when I was singing it in the backseat of my aunt's car. Now, it might even be a bit more therapeutic.

Gen Xers probably already know this, but for anyone who doesn't, the next time this song comes on in the car and you're screaming the lyrics at the top of your lungs, know she wrote the scornful song about Full House's Uncle Joey. Sorry if I just ruined the decade for you.

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8. "Creep" by Radiohead

If you were considered the weird kid in school, this was probably your comfort song. It was the anthem for anyone considered different from the average Joe. Radiohead has stayed prominent in the music scene over the years. I supervised a high school volunteer at a cat rescue whose favorite band was Radiohead. The kids are going to be alright!

However, "Creep" wasn't the immediate hit that Gen Xers (and Gen Z, apparently) loved so much. When the song debuted in the United Kingdom, it flopped. Listeners and radio hosts alike thought the song was too depressing. The song only sold 6,000 copies in the country when it was released in 1992. That all changed when American artists connected with it and Radiohead became a beloved band.

9. "…Baby One More" Time by Britney Spears

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Britney Spears is a testament to how artists from our youth can stay in our hearts. Britney fans spent years advocating for her release from the controversial conservatorship she was under, and the Free Britney movement eventually led to her release.

The fanfare behind her music changed her life in more ways than one. '...Baby One More Time' was Spears' debut single, and it changed the pop music scene forever. It ushered in a new era for pop music culture and production. From that moment on, Spears would be one of the world's biggest pop stars. Her music catalog is filled with hits, and you can't go wrong with the song that landed her that big break.

10. "Santeria" by Sublime

Are you one of the one billion people who have streamed Sublime's "Santeria"? The song has reached over a billion listeners on Spotify alone. It's a testament to how the song shaped an entire culture and generation. Even people who didn't grow up in the 90s have heard it. It was popular on just about every rock band-style video game.

The massive commercial success continued even after its singer, Bradley Nowell, passed away. Now, Nowell's son, Jakob, has taken over lead vocals. It's come full circle for Sublime fans and Gen Xers whose teenage years were centered around Sublime albums.

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11. "California Love" by Tupac

Tupac created an incredible legacy. He was more than a rapper. He was a poet and advocate for his community. Tupac was the leading voice in the West Coast hip-hop scene. His tragic early death only added to his legacy. 30 years after his death, the man who killed him was arrested and charged. His name remained in the spotlight for so long that fans were still desperate for justice, and finally got it.

Tupac has a long list of hit songs, but "California Love" is a standout. Everyone knows the lyrics, and it's always a group singalong when it comes on the radio. Pac's lyrics and cadence made him one of a kind, and if you haven't heard this song in a while, it's a sign to add it to your playlist.

Haley Van Horn is a freelance writer with a master’s degree in Humanities living in Los Angeles. Her focus includes entertainment and lifestyle stories.