Whether it's stress from financial issues, handling a loss, or even dealing with the change in seasons, when people are experiencing sadness, it's like their entire lives are upended. While it may be apparent sometimes, other times it won't be so obvious. But the language someone uses can indicate how they're feeling, so if someone is trying to hide their sadness, they'll use certain phrases casually.

On the surface, it's easy to get offended when your loved one doesn't come to you with their problems. Wondering if they truly even love or trust you, you may feel upset or even lash out at them. But remember: the last thing a loved one wants to do is be a burden. It's important to be empathetic and supportive when they need it most.

If someone is trying to hide their sadness, they'll use these 11 phrases casually

1. 'I'm just tired'

DimaBerlin | Shutterstock

It's never easy to go through sadness alone. For many, they often feel ignored or neglected by those around them. Whether it's because they feel alone in their struggle or don't have a large support group, they'd rather dodge the truth than open up to someone they feel will shut them down.

Similarly to people with depression, people suffering from sadness experience a depletion of energy and many other issues, including their sleep hygiene. So, if a person is repeating this phrase a lot, check in with them. Even if they aren't outwardly expressing their sadness, it might be a cry for help.

Advertisement

2. 'Don't worry about it'

Dikushin Dmitry | Shutterstock

If someone is trying to hide their sadness, they'll use the phrase "Don't worry about it" casually. They don't want to feel like a burden to those closest to them, even though they likely know their loved ones want to help. But because they're hiding how they feel, they won't be vulnerable.

Vulnerability requires trust and emotional intelligence, which can be difficult to channel when you're in a bad mindset. So, if a friend is brushing off concerns, let them know that you're there for them. While it's up to them whether they want to open up or not, this doesn't mean people can't create a safe space that will make it easier to.

Advertisement

3. 'It's whatever'

Josep Suria | Shutterstock

When someone is truly hurting, sometimes they don't know how to put it into words. Feeling embarrassed, vulnerable, and confused, they might choose to ignore other people's concerns, leading to them feeling more isolated.

But according to the World Health Organization, "Loneliness and social isolation increase the risk of stroke, heart disease, diabetes, cognitive decline... It also affects mental health, with people who are lonely twice as likely to get depressed."

Deep down inside, they know it's a big deal. However, they're terrified that if they open up and express themselves, they'll be brushed to the side. So, to avoid it, many sad people push their feelings down to get ahead of the curve.

Advertisement

4. 'It's not a big deal'

Krakenimages.com | Shutterstock

While many sad people will never utter how they truly feel, some will verbalize their distress casually in a way they hope will make people stop asking about them. Of course, it's not a great feeling to be undermined, but they might view their feelings as less important than those around them.

Before others can get the word in, they'll downplay their experiences so they either don't get hurt or others don't worry about them. And while you shouldn't force them, letting them know that their feelings are valid matters more than you think.

Advertisement

5. 'It's fine, I'm used to it'

Miljan Zivkovic | Shutterstock

While people do their best to keep their hopes up, there's only so much negativity they can take. They might be used to being let down, and they're used to the emotions that come along with it. So, in this mindset, they convince themselves that they can deal with their sadness on their own.

But if someone is saying this phrase, they've likely had to do everything on their own, which has caused them to become hyper-independent to the point of being unable to express emotional vulnerability. And while they may be content with it, being isolated will only lead to disaster and, according to a 2023 study, isolation only makes depression and anxiety worse.

Advertisement

6. 'I don't think anyone really cares'

gpointstudio | Shutterstock

Whether it's "I don't think anyone really cares" or "Nobody's losing sleep over it," if someone is trying to hide their sadness, they'll use these phrases casually. Perhaps at one point they felt like they could depend on others. From having a good support group to being in a better space of mind, being vulnerable wasn't so difficult.

But now, it's not that their loved ones don't care about them or want them to get better, they truly just don't think anyone cares about them or their mental state. So, the next time a person like this believes they don't have support, prove them wrong.

Advertisement

7. 'It's hard to explain how I feel'

Rawpixel.com | Shutterstock

When someone is truly sad, they might not know how they feel, because being able to decipher one's emotions isn't all that easy. A select few might say this phrase to avoid having those deep conversations, but for many, it's a truth they want to embrace.

They don't know how they feel and because of this they choose to remain silent. But as psychotherapist Katherine Cullen pointed out, when we suppress our emotions, we can create physical and mental health problems.

However, Cullen added, "The more we recognize, allow, and make space for our emotions, the greater tolerance we build for them. With greater tolerance, we're better able to modulate our emotions so they don't overwhelm our decision-making abilities or reason, or seem so unbearable that we have to suppress them. It may not always feel easy to respond rather than react to our emotions, but each time we try to do so, we get that much better at it."

Advertisement

8. 'I'm just dealing with a lot right now'

MAYA LAB | Shutterstock

Life has only gotten more difficult over time. From the job market to low-paying jobs, the average person is sad because they're dealing with some tough times. They aren't trying to minimize things or avoid opening up to their loved ones, they're just overwhelmed, and that can manifest as sadness.

For many, they're so overburdened that they don't even know where to begin. And while using this phrase doesn't reveal much, it does expose enough to showcase that something is clearly wrong, but they don't have the energy to talk about it.

Advertisement

9. 'Sorry, I've been zoning out lately'

fizkes | Shutterstock

Whether it's "I'm so distracted" or "Sorry, I've been zoning out lately," if someone is trying to hide their sadness, they'll use these phrases casually. While they want to be there for their loved ones and be in the present moment, they're so overwhelmed that they find themselves checked out.

To get their mind back in order, they may resort to daydreaming or zoning out. While psychology professor Anna-Lisa Cohen explains that zoning out comes with its own set of benefits, living in fantasy for a long period of time can prevent people from facing their problems head-on.

Advertisement

10. 'It could be worse'

Andrii lemelianenko | Shutterstock

Everyone experiences struggles in life, that's just a part of being human. On the outside, it may sound like a person is trying to remain optimistic when they use this phrase, but they're really just deflecting from how they truly feel.

The truth of the matter is that life is putting them through the ringer, and this is their way of dealing with their sadness, convincing themselves that what they're feeling isn't as bad as what could be. So, remember to always check in with your loved ones. While they may seem nonchalant, they're deeply hurt.

Advertisement

11. 'Sorry, I'm just overthinking again'

VH-studio | Shutterstock

One of the worst things about dealing with sadness is the fact that it inevitably comes with overthinking. No matter how hard they try to shut it off, a person's thoughts keep swirling around in their head, leading to worsening mental health.

As organizational psychologist Kyle Davies pointed out, "Though it feels productive, overthinking often delivers the opposite of what it promises. Rumination — repetitive, negative, and self-focused thought — is strongly associated with anxiety, depression, and emotional exhaustion. Physiologically, it activates the stress response... experiencing intense mental loops often struggle with sleep, digestion, and physical tension. The body bears the weight of the mind's effort to control."

Marielisa Reyes is a writer with a bachelor's degree in psychology who covers self-help, relationships, career, family, and astrology topics.