If someone says any of these 11 phrases casually, they do not like you as a person one bit

While we move through life wanting people to truly like us, that's simply not reality. Not everyone is going to vibe with our energy, and it's perfectly normal to come across people who don't want to be our friend. And when someone doesn't like you, they likely won't just come out and say it bluntly. Whether it's bragging that they don't care or even gaslighting you, if someone says any of these phrases casually, they do not like you as a person one bit.

Body language alone isn't always enough to determine how someone feels; rather, their words speak volumes. Even if they say something like this in the heat of the moment, you shouldn't take it so personally. After all, everybody is extremely different and unique, and just because you don't get along with one person, that doesn't mean something is wrong with you.

1. 'Whatever'

Unless someone is saying this phrase playfully, it comes off as dismissive. Whether it's their intention or not, they're unconsciously saying they don't care about you or your opinion, effectively shutting the conversation down. And while this word doesn't sound like much, being dismissive is very impactful.

According to the American Psychological Association, "Social rejection increases anger, anxiety, depression, jealousy, and sadness. It reduces performance on difficult intellectual tasks, and can also contribute to aggression and poor impulse control."

2. 'If you say so'

Nobody wants to feel stupid, but sometimes, they may say the wrong thing or ask a well-known question. But if someone likes you, they'll usually brush it off or say more than a few words. Unfortunately, when someone uses this phrase, they do not like you as a person one bit.

If there's one thing they're going to do, it's make you look dumb. Even if what you said was highly intelligent, they'll use a questioning or a mocking tone to make you feel bad. And while it might be tempting to bury yourself in a pillow and scream, never give them the satisfaction.

3. 'I don't have time for this'

If someone says "I don't have time for this" casually, they do not like you as a person one bit. Life is stressful, and it seems like most people rarely have a moment to relax or breathe. But even if they don't particularly care, this doesn't mean they're rude about it. Whether they're talking to a stranger as they wait in line or a co-worker, they give polite responses.

They might not have time, but even a dignified, "Let's chat about this later," would suffice. Yet when someone truly doesn't like you, they'll always make it known. Especially if they're feeling particularly snappy, they'll brush you off without thinking twice.

And while they may not view it as disrespectful, the effects are still the same. According to research from the Journal of Experimental Social Psychology, being disrespected leads to greater aggression. So, be careful. Disrespecting the wrong person might just get you in trouble.

4. 'I don't care'

People can't always tell when someone dislikes them. They'll likely have their suspicions, but if someone says "I don't care" casually, they do not like you as a person one bit. In the moment, it's easy to think they're referring to what's happening and, in some cases, there might be some truth to it. Maybe they don't care about someone's job or their plans during the weekend.

However, when someone uses this phrase constantly, it's important to believe them. Even if they swear up and down they like you, someone who tells you they don't care isn't saying that to bluff.

5. 'It must be nice'

People aren't always going to know why someone dislikes them. Whether it's a co-worker or a family member, not everyone's dislike for others is as easy as, "You're a bad person." From jealousy issues to being insecure, they may use this phrase to express their distaste.

On the outside, it might sound like teasing, but if someone's truly happy for you, you'll know it. They won't use passive-aggressive remarks to show you how supportive they are. Instead, they'll find ways to uplift you and always encourage you to go after your dreams.

As physician Kristen Fuller said, "If you are going through a rough patch in life, they are there to listen, give you advice and try to get you out of that slump. True friends show up, no matter what. True friends do not make excuses, do not flake on you and do not bring you down."

6. 'You're imagining things'

Everyone has a different perspective. While most people can recognize these differences and learn to respect them, it's easy to get caught up in one point of view. When emotions are involved and people don't feel heard or understood, it can lead to them saying hurtful things.

But there's a difference between making a mistake and apologizing versus gaslighting someone. For manipulators or gaslighters, they'll do whatever it takes to make you feel crazy. Even if your feelings are valid, their focus is on one thing only: being right.

7. 'I didn't ask you'

It isn't always obvious how someone may feel about you, but if someone says this phrase, they genuinely don't like you. Once someone is fed up with your behavior, it's harder to hide it. Even if that resentment isn't justified in your opinion, in their mind, it doesn't matter.

Regardless of your intentions, you'll be labeled as unlikable because of a simple error you made. While this may be unfair, it isn't anything new. Because, according to a study published in Social Cognition, it takes longer to reverse a bad first impression.

So, if you manage to start on the wrong foot, good luck trying to change their mind. Even if you're a saint, it won't stop someone from snapping at you like this.

8. 'It was just a joke'

If someone says "It was a joke" casually, they do not like you as a person one bit, especially if it's after you're offended by something they said. This comment might appear like an attempt to diffuse tension and ease things, but it's usually just them trying to save face.

It's hard to reverse hurt once the damage is done. Even if you brush it off, it doesn't mean the other person forgives you or can let it go. But those who care about you will apologize and truly mean it.

9. 'As I already said...'

Whether it's a friend or a close family member, there's only so much patience someone can have before they inevitably snap. It can be frustrating repeating yourself, and it can become annoying to the point where someone may start to dislike you.

As professor and author Bruce Y. Lee explained, feeling heard and being seen are just basic human needs, which can explain why it affects us so deeply. However, if it's just a casual conversation and someone is being passive-aggressive, you should steer clear. While it could just be a passing annoyance, they probably aren't a huge fan of yours.

10. 'Well, that's a choice'

Nobody's ever going to be outright judgmental if they don't like you. Whether it's because they need to tolerate you or are secretly trying to sabotage you, most people just keep their thoughts to themselves. But if someone doesn't like you, they'll be very subtle with their cutting language.

If someone were a true friend, they'd be upfront with how they feel. Even if the truth isn't all that pretty, real friends respectfully tell it how it is, without using filler words to make it all seem better. However, when someone doesn't like you or wants to sabotage you, they won't be direct.

11. 'It's not a big deal'

People don't get to decide how offended someone is by their behavior. Whether it's their intention or not, their behavior was hurtful and there's no coming back from that. But just because a loved one hurts you doesn't mean they need to be exiled from your life forever.

According to leadership coach James M. Kerr, "It's a simple fact of life: Everyone makes mistakes. The key to growth is learning from the mistakes that we make, so the same mistakes are not made twice."

However, if they don't apologize to you and just brush off your concerns, you probably shouldn't keep them around. Not only do they not see anything wrong with their problematic behavior, but they truly don't care about you at all and don't even like you as a person.

Marielisa Reyes is a writer with a bachelor's degree in psychology who covers self-help, relationships, career, family, and astrology topics.