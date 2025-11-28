If someone needs constant background noise, they're avoiding these 11 thoughts

There are two types of people in the world: those who work in complete silence and those who need white noise for everything. For many, they can't help but turn down the sound, but others find it to be calming. However, this noise may eventually cause so much distraction that it becomes a coping mechanism. And if someone needs constant background noise, they're avoiding certain thoughts.

Maybe someone grew up using background noise to calm them down or focus their mind, but now, it's become something they absolutely require to function. Or, they used it to focus and can't imagine accomplishing tasks without it. No matter why they use noise to drown out their thoughts, eventually, it will all catch up with them.

1. 'If I stop distracting myself, reality will catch up to me'

fizkes | Shutterstock

Life isn't always rainbows and butterflies. While it has its amazing ups, life also has a way of dragging people down. Whether it's financially or emotionally, these pitfalls can have devastating consequences, leading to anxiety and sadness. This is why some people prefer to distract themselves by playing background noise.

As psychotherapist F. Diane Barth explained, "Distractions can soothe us and redirect our thoughts... Next time you feel overwhelmed, try distracting yourself. And then ask yourself what your distraction has to tell you about who you are. You might discover a hidden strength — or two — buried in that diversion."

However, too much distraction isn't a good thing. In the end, people can't run away from reality. As hard as they may try, reality will eventually catch up to them.

2. 'I'm scared that I'm wasting my life'

Andrii lemelianenko | Shutterstock

If someone needs constant background noise, they're avoiding thoughts about worrying they're wasting their life. For example, recent college grads often find themselves stumbling through navigating a career and feel this struggle all too well. Currently, there's a lot of anxiety around job stability.

Nobody wants to waste their life. We only have so many years on this earth, and uncertainty has a way of bringing out the worst in us. If people don't know if the direction they're going is worth it, that uncertainty destroys their mental health, causing anxiety. And having background noise is a way to drown out these thoughts.

3. 'I feel empty and I don't know how to fix it'

fizkes | Shutterstock

Whether it's someone's upbringing or feeling so exhausted a person can't even think clearly, mental health is a serious concern for many. While a lot of people feel empty from time to time, those who need constant background noise may be going through a mental health struggle they can't begin to fix.

Because they truly feel like everything in life is pointless, they're afraid to step outside their comfort zone and get help. But as researcher and lecturer George S. Everly, Jr. explained, getting mental health support to those in distress can save relationships, careers, and even lives.

4. 'I'm exhausted from holding everything together'

MAYA LAB | Shutterstock

Many people feel as if they have no choice but to hold everything in. They may even feel like they aren't allowed to be human. It isn't always easy to keep it together, especially with the weight of the world on their shoulders. They have a lot of responsibility, and some don't have a solid support system to depend on.

So, using background noise is a way to distract themselves. All day, they're thinking about how exhausted they feel. This can lead to burnout, so even if it's a temporary solution, they eventually need to face the truth.

5. 'I don't know who I am anymore'

Jelena Zelen | Shutterstock

Life passes people by in the blink of an eye. Depending on who someone is and what they've decided to do with their life, they never had the chance to explore who they really were. Expected to figure it all out at a young age, some people don't have a chance to discover their true identities.

And depending on how their life has gone since then, some people simply don't want to find out. In their eyes, they've already wasted years of their life. But it will eventually lead them to this hard realization: the life they've been living is a lie.

It's better to realize this now and change, rather than staying in the same place. According to a study published in Personality and Individual Differences, living authentically leads to more happiness and life satisfaction.

6. 'I'm not as happy as I pretend to be'

Dikushin Dmitry | Shutterstock

Whether it's "I'm not as happy as I pretend to be" or "I'm living a lie," if someone needs constant background noise, they're avoiding these thoughts. They feel like they're expected to present as happy every day of their lives, and find it exhausting.

Truth be told, they likely haven't been happy for a long time. Whether it's their personal life or work life, something is causing them to become less content. But rather than address it, they choose to run away from these thoughts by using background noise to distract themselves.

7. 'I never dealt with what happened in the past'

Wasana Kunpol | Shutterstock

Whether people realize it or not, there's a lot of trauma we carry within ourselves. While we might not voice it to others, those past experiences have a way of creeping up on us as we get older. Nobody wants to unpack their trauma.

If most people could have it their way, they'd like to pretend that their trauma doesn't even exist. However, the consequences of ignoring trauma are devastating. According to author and therapist Constance Scharff, ignoring trauma can destroy your relationship with others, pass it on to others, or control their lives completely.

8. 'If I ignore it, maybe the problem will go away'

DukiPh | Shutterstock

There's an old saying that ignoring a problem might make it go away. However, as most people who overthink know, ignoring a problem only makes it worse. The longer they ignore an issue, the worse off their mental health becomes. So, it's never wise to ignore something that's bound to bite them in the near future.

Still, this doesn't mean they need to shut off the noise completely. While working through things, coming up with solutions, and enacting them are important, people can't do it without clearing their minds. As long as they're using background noise as a tool, there's nothing inherently wrong with it.

9. 'I feel so alone these days'

VH-studio | Shutterstock

If someone needs constant background noise, they're avoiding thoughts about loneliness. It might be related to a lack of family support or having no friends, but whatever it is, in a world that's becoming increasingly more isolated, loneliness is a concern. While many people brush the loneliness epidemic to the side, the truth is that loneliness can be deadly.

According to research presented by the American Psychological Association, loneliness leads to depression, poor sleep quality, impaired executive function, and accelerated cognitive decline. It isn't easy to make connections, and some people are too busy to put themselves out there. With only so many options, some people resort to background noise as a comfort.

10. 'I'm terrified of what the future holds'

PeopleImages | Shutterstock

Nobody likes to think about the future. Filled with uncertainty, people do their best to focus on the present rather than worrying about the unknown. But refusing to think about the future is a lot easier said than done. Shutting one's brain off isn't a simple process and people often have lingering thoughts in the back of their mind.

There's a lot on their plate, and with so much stuff up in the air, a person filled with anxiety will be concerned about the future. However, rather than address it or work through it, they choose to use background noise to keep them sane and grounded in the present.

11. 'I don't feel proud of who I am right now'

fizkes | Shutterstock

Deep down inside, someone who doesn't feel proud of themselves knows they have a lot to work on. They're not where they want to be in life, but until something changes, nothing will change. It takes time and effort to change that mindset.

If someone is feeling self-conscious about where they're at in life, according to wellness expert Tchiki Davis, it's better to be honest with yourself.

"To begin trusting yourself, start by being honest with yourself. Are you working a job that's not the right fit for you? Do you hang out with friends you don't really like? Are you living a life that doesn't feel authentically yours? It can be hard to trust yourself if you're making decisions that aren't in your own best interest. So work on being honest with yourself about who you really are and what you really want," she said.

Marielisa Reyes is a writer with a bachelor's degree in psychology who covers self-help, relationships, career, family, and astrology topics.