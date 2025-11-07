Truly authentic people act alongside their own internal desires and interests, without much intentional thought, rather than “self-presenting” with the goal of authenticity, like a study from Personality and Individual Differences explains. Some self-described “authentic” people are trying to be quirky, eccentric, and unique, but really only end up seeming more fake in the long run, with suppressed emotions and natural desires trying to escape from the disguise.

If you can’t stand being around fake people, you probably have some of these personality traits aligned with authenticity. You’re not only self-aware because you understand yourself, but also because you accept yourself and make decisions based on your internal desires and interests. For example, you refuse to engage with fake people, as they tend to sabotage your sense of stability, empowerment, and social support.

If you can't stand being around fake people, you probably have these 11 personality traits

1. You value emotional honesty

Zamrznuti tonovi | Shutterstock

Being honest with yourself is just as important as honesty in social interactions and relationships, especially with the people close to you. According to a study from the University of Rochester, couples who communicate the truth — even when it’s uncomfortable — tend to build strong, more resilient relationships.

They craft an emotional foundation based on trust and truth. However, fake people, who are already dishonest with themselves and others on a foundational level, struggle to build this kind of connection. Especially if their fakeness or external disguise is rooted in their own insecurity, chances are the vulnerability, honesty, and openness this connection takes is too scary to indulge.

Advertisement

2. You’re internally gratified

pics five | Shutterstock

Many people who feel isolated, insecure, or unfulfilled will seek out external validation for a sense of reassurance. They form their identity around what everyone else thinks and form a fake personality that shape-shifts depending on who’s around to get the most attention and praise.

Of course, all of us appreciate validation and praise — they’re not inherently bad things, according to psychotherapist Sherry Gaba — but when people craft every decision and conversation around them, their identity quickly becomes shallow and fake.

If you can’t stand being around fake people, chances are you’re not motivated by external praise or validation. You’re internally gratified, with the self-awareness and self-love necessary to gratify yourself when things get tough.

Advertisement

3. You know how to read people

PeopleImages | Shutterstock

Whether it’s changing personalities depending on the room or noticing social climbers in group events, if you can’t stand being around fake people, you probably know how to read them.

You see right through their desperate attention-seeking behaviors and often aren’t influenced by their subtly manipulative behaviors. They may not like you, but that’s a compliment. Of course, fake people don’t like the people they can’t fool or take advantage of.

Advertisement

4. You’re protective of your people

PeopleImages | Shutterstock

If a new partner or friend comes into your social circle, you’re intentional about vetting their interests and energy. You don’t simply bring people into your life without considering their impact, especially if all they have to offer is validation and attention. You’re protective of your people, so fake people are a threat that you take seriously.

The line between genuineness and fakeness can be hard to differentiate, especially when you’re meeting someone for the first time. But if they don’t accept themselves, aren’t self-aware, or clearly struggle to be true to themselves, they could be fake. And if you’re protective of your circle and your energy, you’re okay with walking away, even if you’re not entirely sure if someone’s fake or not.

Advertisement

5. You’ve stopped caring about people-pleasing

Krakenimages.com | Shutterstock

Many people with childhood trauma or who grew up alongside gendered social norms were taught to people-please from a young age. They feared confrontation, rejection, and abandonment, so they started protecting their peace at the expense of their own well-being.

If you can’t stand being around fake people, chances are you’ve outgrown those tendencies. Instead of putting other people’s comfort above your own well-being, you’ve gotten comfortable with setting boundaries and walking away.

Advertisement

6. You trust actions more than words

fizkes | Shutterstock

If you can’t stand being around fake people, you can probably see right through their disguise. Their actions and words don’t line up — they’re always making excuses and never truly support you when you need their attention.

Even on a personal level, it’s the truly authentic, emotionally intelligent people who know how to appreciate actions over words with themselves. They don’t trust the anxious thoughts in their minds, but instead focus on the actions of others and themselves. Of course, mindset is important for change, but at the end of the day, it’s actually doing the work that makes a difference.

Advertisement

7. You’re wildly loyal

PeopleImages | Shutterstock

Loyalty, of course, strengthens relationships and friendships by sparking closeness and building trust, which is why hyper-loyal people often despise fake people. A fake person doesn’t care about building a foundation or growing with their people, because they thrive when things are superficial.

They’d prefer to jump from friend to friend, shape-shifting their personality along the way, than really supporting, communicating, and staying loyal to a close-knit group of people.

Advertisement

8. You’re socially aware and intuitive

PeopleImages | Shutterstock

If you can’t stand being around fake people, chances are you boast social awareness and an intuitive personality that’s off the charts. You can see right through a fake person’s show — noticing where they’re actively seeking attention, being disingenuous, and taking advantage of kindness for their own gain.

You notice when their energy shifts in a conversation and are intuitive enough to recognize that their “positivity” and “love” don’t come from a good place, but a desperate one.

Advertisement

9. You’re drawn to true vulnerability

Krakenimages.com | Shutterstock

Vulnerability is incredibly important in any relationship, whether it’s with a friend or with a partner at home. Not only does it deepen emotional bonds and cultivate trust, but it also helps people to get acquainted with their own authenticity and personal needs.

The more willing you are to be vulnerable, the happier you’ll end up being in the long run. Your life will be offered more meaning, relationships will be fulfilling, and your personality will shine. If you can’t stand being around fake people, it’s probably because they’re not interested in dropping their facade to be vulnerable.

Advertisement

10. You prefer quality relationships over quantity

PeopleImages | Shutterstock

If you can’t stand being around fake people, chances are you prefer quality relationships over quantity. You don’t care about having the most attention or the largest social circles — you want intentionality, support, love, and vulnerability without embarrassment.

However, fake people tend to appreciate the superficial nature of their social circles. They can take advantage of people and shape-shift their personalities without truly alarming anyone or getting too close.

Even when it comes to mediating loneliness, relationship quality tends to play a more influential role than quantity — meaning, people who have one deep, meaningful friendship are often more fulfilled than people with a million superficial ones.

Advertisement

11. You dislike gossip

StratfordProductions | Shutterstock

Many fake people, whose lives and relationships are centered around praise, attention, and validation, use gossip as a means to bond and connect with others. However, it’s not on the healthy level that researchers agree with — they’re actively harming people’s well-being or talking poorly behind people’s backs who’d be favored with a conversation in person. They don’t mind bringing other people down for the sake of attention or a closer bond.

However, if you can’t stand being around drama or dealing with the negativity of gossip, chances are you probably also can’t stand fake people. You’d prefer to have a vulnerable, open, and emotionally intelligent conversation rather than weaponize someone else’s mistakes or personality for laughter.

Zayda Slabbekoorn is a senior editorial strategist with a bachelor’s degree in social relations & policy and gender studies who focuses on psychology, relationships, self-help, and human interest stories.