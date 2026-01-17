During our lifetimes, we will all meet people who change everything. Sometimes, it can be for the worse. Some people bring chaos into your life, whether they mean to or not. When you’ve had people who made your life difficult, it may be hard to let others in. However, there are special people out there just waiting to change your world for the better.

There are extraordinary people in the world. When we connect with them, they instantly make us feel comfortable. Have you ever met someone and instantly been able to be yourself? Sometimes, we can have a hard time opening up to others. These rare people encourage us to focus on what matters most and radiate kindness. Through meeting them, you will become a better person. They will always keep us curious. If these signs make you think of someone specific, it is clear they are special and have changed your world for the better.

These are 11 signs you’ve met a rare person who changes your world for the better

1. There is an effortless connection

Karola G from Pexels via Canva

We’ve all met people we just didn’t vibe with. From the beginning, you can tell they’re not going to bring much to your life. When you find someone rare who is going to change your world for the better, the exact opposite will happen. You will instantly feel an effortless connection. Almost as if you’ve known them all of your life.

Since we all have had struggles with people, finding a close connection quickly may seem impossible. It’s actually more accessible than we think. Being open to a genuine connection can change your life. A rare person will make that connection feel effortless. This doesn't always have to be romantic. Sometimes, this rare person will be a platonic friend who will change your world.

Advertisement

2. They constantly teach you things

Jacob Lund via Canva

A rare person will always keep you thinking. We are all guilty of having a cognitive bias. Since we experience things differently, our perceptions are vastly different. When you meet a rare person, they respectfully challenge your biases. People like this keep us on our toes. They allow us to process our thoughts differently.

Have you met someone with whom you instantly enjoyed having long, philosophical conversations? A person like that expands our understanding of the world around us. We see outside of our own perceptions. They constantly teach us new things, which makes them special.

Advertisement

3. They accept you no matter what

Syda Productions via Canva

Everyone is different. We’ve all made mistakes or done things that others don't agree with. This can bring forward judgment. We are all afraid of being judged. However, when we meet a rare person who accepts, we can truly be ourselves around them. No matter how different they are, they will change your world by providing you with the comfort to be yourself, no matter what that looks like.

Being your authentic self matters most. We can’t form genuine connections when we are trying to hide who we are. This type of person never makes you feel fearful of that. They accept you no matter what. It’s a rare and special connection.

Advertisement

4. They bring out the best in you

alessandrobiascioli via Canva

When you meet someone who brings out the best in you, the connection is special. Some people are not afraid to bring down others. They cause stress, making you react in ways you are not proud of. This can happen in platonic and romantic relationships. If you do not like the version of yourself you are around a person, they aren't worth keeping around.

A rare person will allow you to feel vulnerable. In being vulnerable, you can allow yourself to open up. This person will make you feel so comfortable and at ease that they will bring out the best in you.

Advertisement

5. They challenge you

Nicolas Menijes via Canva

To grow, we need to let ourselves be uncomfortable. One way we can step outside of our comfort zone is by being challenged mentally. A rare person will come into your life and shake up your world for the better. They will see your thoughts and encourage you to go further. This allows you to think more deeply and outside your norm. It’s a great way to expand your mind.

By challenging your thoughts, this person is thoughtful. They’re not intentionally pushing your buttons. They are challenging you to think deeper, which allows you to become a stronger mind.

Advertisement

6. They celebrate your growth

AntonioGuillem from Getty Images via Canva

Celebrating victories is easy. People love to be there during the highest highs of your life. However, when you meet a rare person, they encourage you to grow. If they see you struggling at work or in a relationship that’s bringing you down, they will kindly address the situation with you. They want to see your life get better, and they will be there with you through it all.

When you make a big decision, they are there to support you. Even if the return isn’t instantly positive, they see what you are doing to grow into a better version of yourself. They’ll celebrate the process and join you in your success.

Advertisement

7. They make you feel safe

andresr from Getty Images Signature via Canva

Meeting someone who instantly changes your world for the better will have a calming effect on your life. You will feel safe around them. When you feel safe, you can open up and form a true bond. This feeling is especially powerful in romantic relationships. However, this also makes platonic relationships stronger. They hold space for you in a special way.

Close and safe relationships make us feel protected. “In the face of life’s challenges, having a close friend to turn to seems to be a buffer or protective factor against some of the negative outcomes we might otherwise see,” says Catherine Bagwell, PhD, a professor of psychology at Davidson College in North Carolina.

Advertisement

8. They respect boundaries

FluxFactory from Getty Images Signature via Canva

Setting boundaries is a must. When you create a boundary, you are telling someone what you are capable of providing to them, as well as what you need in return. It can be hard to talk about, and even harder to enforce. Boundaries are easily crossed, especially in romantic relationships. When a rare person comes into your life, they see your boundaries and respect them fully.

Respecting boundaries means never expecting someone to do things they are not comfortable with. It allows and encourages personal space and needs. Having someone in your life who never pushes your boundaries changes your world for the better. They allow you to have a comfortable and caring relationship.

Advertisement

9. They always listen

Monkey Business Images via Canva

Some people are naturally bad listeners. They are always thinking of themselves, so they struggle to pay attention to anyone else. While not all bad listeners do it intentionally, it is still difficult to deal with. When a rare person comes into your world, they want to get to know you fully. They want to hear your thoughts and learn your history. In doing so, they give you the floor.

These people do not interrupt or barge into the conversation to talk about themselves. They practice active listening. They are engaged and give insight when appropriate. Having someone in your life who offers this type of listening can make you feel heard and better understood.

Advertisement

10. They bring you peace

cokada from Getty Images via Canva

Most of us are seeking peace of mind. It’s not easy to live in a hectic world. We are constantly meeting new people, and some of them are not there to protect your peace. We’ve all met people who come into our lives and instantly make a mess. The chaos is overwhelming and prevents us from reaching peace of mind.

When a rare person enters the situation, they are thoughtful and kind. They want to protect your peace. When you spend time with them, you instantly feel at ease. There is no chaos involved. Just a genuine, world-changing connection that makes you feel happy.

Advertisement

11. They treat you with kindness

MStudioImages from Getty Images Signature via Canva

Kind people make a lasting impact on our lives. We deal with people who do not care about how they treat us. Whether it’s at work or a random encounter in public, negativity can bring you down. A good person will provide comfort and care. A kind person will support you and never try to hurt your feelings.

There is a difference between being kind and nice. Some people who are nice on the surface are not genuinely kind. It’s rare to meet a truly kind person. When you do, they will bring positivity to your life that changes your world for the better.

Haley Van Horn is a freelance writer with a master’s degree in Humanities, living in Los Angeles. Her focus includes entertainment and lifestyle stories.