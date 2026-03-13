5 Small Life Changes People Make In Their 50s And 60s When They’re Done With Constant Stress

Constant stress in life brings up a lot of emotions, both good and bad. However, as people age into their 50s and 60s, those thoughts and feelings are probably amplified. But there are some small life changes people make as they get older that help with building a gentler life. Research helped explain that setting goals increases your motivation and reduces stress by giving you something to work towards. It makes sense, doesn’t it?

Having things set out to work toward actually improves your focus and makes those goals more likely to happen. Setting goals can be tricky, though. You don’t want them to be too broad, too unrealistic, or too easy. It can be hard to find a balance.

Here are small life changes people make in their 50s and 60s when they’re done with constant stress:

1. People in their 50s and 60s make the 'how' part of their goals achievable

insta_photos via Shutterstock

It’s obviously not helpful to create a goal saying, “I’m going to make a million dollars this year!” Something more helpful would be to make goals that represent how you’re going to make a million dollars, exactly. For example, you could set a goal to say you’re going to put in more hours at work to increase your productivity, and thus, lead to more money. These goals have to be tangible and doable, and not too obtuse.

Understanding the how of your goal helps you believe in it. Life coach Debra Smouse suggested, "We have to believe that improvement is possible and goals are reachable. Once we get past our own doubts and truly believe, we can begin moving in the right direction. Have faith in the sheer power of your desires."

2. People in their 50s and 60s consider multiple ways to achieve their goals

insta_photos via Shutterstock

Let’s use this million-dollar dream as an example again. Another way to work towards this would be to save more money. You could make smaller goals to eat out less, which would contribute to you saving more. Making a goal as broad as saying you’re going to make a million dollars isn’t super effective. I mean, I respect it, but you have to outline the steps you’re going to take to get there. Or else research confirms it’s unlikely to happen.

3. People in their 50s and 60s write their goals down somewhere they'll see regularly

Ground Picture via Shutterstock

Something else that helps me set goals is physically writing them down in a place I’ll see often. A study explored how there’s something different about writing out your goals compared to just having them floating around your head. It’s a concrete way of committing yourself to these goals you set. Plus, it’s something you can reference at any time. It helps you not lose sight of them and to be reminded of them frequently, which can help get you back on track if you lose your way.

4. People in their 50s and 60s develop a more realistic outlook

David Gyung via Shutterstock

It’s also important not to set too many goals for yourself. This could cause you to become overwhelmed and spread too thin, thus making it more difficult for you to achieve any of them. Sure, dream big, but dream big in a realistic way. You don’t have to change the world in one day. Take small steps to get there. You can do it, I believe in you!

Life coach Susan Petit found that goal achievement is easier when it is practiced daily. "If you are cutting back on sugar or alcohol in your diet, cut back in some way every day. If you are lessening the influence Facebook has in your life, set specific time goals every single day. Get specific and start today. The longer you sit and think about what you “should” do, the less likely it is that you’ll do it. Start small, but get started. A body in motion stays in motion. Set yourself up for success by choosing doable goals."

5. People in their 50s and 60s balance big dreams with smaller, achievable goals

Tanya Dvoretskaya via Shutterstock

Research has suggested that setting smaller, more manageable goals each day or week to get toward your yearly goals is important, too. A goal I have is to save money this year, so each week, I’m going to make smaller goals that can be accomplished within a week to get me towards my larger goal.

For example, each week, I’ll make a goal to transfer $200 to my savings account and to make more meals at home. That seems more doable than the obtuse goal of saving money this year. It’s kind of like playing a game with yourself. Like, how can I challenge myself to reach my goals while also maintaining my motivation and momentum? You can do this by making your goals, breaking them down into smaller tasks, and accomplishing them.

6. People in their 50s and 60s make lists and and enjoy crossing things off as they go

tetxu via Shutterstock

Who doesn’t like checking something off as complete? It’s such a satisfying feeling. A study showed that when people have clear signs of progress, they are more motivated to continue working toward a goal. Plus, the more you break down your big goals into smaller goals (see point #5), the more you’ll have to cross out and be proud about. Keep improving yourself, everyone. Dream big and make those goals you’ve always dreamed of. Manifest the best for yourself.

Paige Haeffele is a writer who focuses on self-care, self-love, and health and wellness.

