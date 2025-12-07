If you like to sleep with a window open even when it's cold, it probably means these 11 things about you

There are some people who enjoy sleeping in a warm room, no matter the temperature outside. The thought of even a single breeze in their room can make it hard for them to fall and stay asleep. However, on the other side of that spectrum are the types of people who can't get a wink of sleep if they're sweating, even in the dead of winter. To combat that, they make sure to crack the window open, even if it's snowing or below freezing. It might seem absurd to some, but if you like to sleep with a window open even when it's cold, it probably means certain things about you.

They can't go a night without the window being open at all. The feeling of cool air at night is more than just refreshing, it can also be quite calming and improve your sleep quality. It makes your room feel peaceful rather than stifling. It's almost like having your own personal white noise machine, because by having the window cracked open, the sounds of night outside your bedroom window can be quite nice.

1. You crave a sense of freedom

Even when it's freezing, there's something incredibly freeing about sleeping with the window open. It may seem far-fetched, but considering how stifling life can sometimes feel, opening the window can be a quiet way for people to say that they don't need to deal with the heaviness that their waking life brings them. You can still make choices that feel liberating.

"The paradox of freedom is that we aren't truly set free by freedom itself, but by learning to navigate its limits, embrace its challenges, and make it our own," explained associate professor of clinical mental health counseling Cynthia Vejar.

The habit ends up becoming more symbolic than anything else. It's almost the same feeling that you may get when you finally step outside after being cooped up in your house all day long. There's still a whole world out there, even if you feel trapped within the confines of what's happening to you personally.

2. You hate feeling trapped

If you like to sleep with a window open even when it's cold, it probably means you hate feeling trapped. In fact, being in a closed-up room and breathing in the stuffy air is enough to set you on edge a little bit.

It makes you feel like you're boxed in and that the walls are slowly closing in on you. It's more than just about having the right kind of temperature to fall asleep, but more about being able to move when things might feel so restrictive and overwhelming around you.

Even when you're lying in bed, the open window and cool air may remind you that you're never alone. There are always options and the breeze flowing in at night can be helpful in remembering that. You simply crave the kind of conditions that allow you to feel a bit free. You don't want to feel trapped in any area of life, even when you're just sleeping.

3. You hate waking up sweaty

If you're someone who keeps the window open at night even when it's cold, it's probably because you've made it your mission to avoid having to wake up and be drenched in sweat. You know your body well enough to know that you'll overheat easily, and while you're trying to sleep at night, that can end up being way too uncomfortable.

By cracking the window, you're proactively preventing all of that, even if it means sacrificing a bit of warmth at night. But honestly, you prefer to shiver a bit than be all sweaty. It just means you won't be up at all hours of the night, tossing and turning, probably having nightmares induced by the heat. This way, you can have a peaceful rest and feel rejuvenated in the morning.

4. You value quiet independence

You don't need to have anyone else's permission to adjust your space when it comes to your own comfort. By cracking the window open every night before going to sleep, it shows that you value doing what works for you, even if others might not wholeheartedly agree. It's not about being stubborn just to prove a point, but rather being able to trust your own judgments.

"Living an emotionally independent life means opening yourself up to new experiences and letting go of the idea that it's better to live comfortably than to work on changing out of fear of the unknown. There's another type of emotional comfort worth trying out, and that's the self-confidence of knowing you can handle anything you face," psychotherapist Ilene Strauss Cohen insisted.

You've figured out what helps you sleep well, so that's what you do. You aren't relying on anyone else's opinion, even though you have no problem hearing people out. It's just that you know what works for you and you're not willing to compromise that to make others comfortable.

5. You value comfort over convenience

Sure, it might just be easier to close the window altogether and avoid sleeping in such a cold environment, but if you like to sleep with a window open even when it's cold, it probably means you have a certain level of comfort that you don't want to compromise on.

By having the heat on, you know that you wouldn't be able to get the sleep you want, so you're willing to put in that little bit of effort for a payoff that matters.

"Comfort is letting yourself believe that your difficult feeling is allowed, and then opens the door for you to be able to care for yourself as a result," said licensed mental health counselor Stephanie Cox. "It is showing compassion for yourself while carrying difficult feelings. It is continuing to make choices that align with the kind of life you want to build and live."

You simply have no problem layering up with blankets, maybe even wearing thicker pajamas to bed because it means that you'll feel better rested in the morning. It's about living on your own terms, even in the smallest of ways. The open window is proof that you're willing to endure a bit of cold air coming in if it means that you'll feel more at ease.

6. You love the smell of cold air

It's something you look forward to every single night. Being able to crack the window open and get a whiff of the crisp, clean, night air that instantly relaxes you. It instantly makes your space feel way more alive and it's also a bit comforting too.

The cold air allows you to actually unwind and come back to yourself, especially if you've had a long and strenuous day. It's the same feeling that warm bath might invoke for some people, but for you, it comes from just cracking the window open a smidge.

It's just a small comfort, and while it may not mean that much to other people, it's something that means more to you than anyone might even realize.

7. You appreciate the little things

You're someone that really pays attention to and even appreciates the little things about life. You soak in everything that you encounter, even something as simple as the rustle of leaves outside your bedroom window or the soft hum of a train nearby. Leaving your window cracked open at night allows you to enjoy these sounds and even helps lull you to sleep.

"If we can find joy in the little things and truly appreciate all of the positive aspects of our lives then we can be happy for a much larger percentage of our days," licensed marriage and family therapist David Schwartz encouraged.

This habit even shows up when you're awake. You take your time in everything that you do, and it makes living feel that much more special. It's about enjoying everything and anything because even through the mundane, you can appreciate the beauty.

8. You have a higher tolerance for discomfort

While some people may find it extremely uncomfortable to sleep with their window open, you do not at all. You're perfectly fine with a little chill against your skin as you've learned that it's just a temporary discomfort to get better sleep.

But, more than that, you're not someone who gets ruffled easily either. You don't need everything to be perfectly curated to find it comforting. A little imperfection doesn't bother you.

Despite this, you are more than aware of the difference between discomfort that's harming you and discomfort that's able to be managed. Sleeping with the window open falls under the latter. But this skill of having a tolerance for certain discomfort is honestly what ends up setting you apart from others.

9. You actually sleep deeper this way

You can only seem to get a good night's sleep when the window is a bit open and some cool air is blowing on you. In any other scenario, you may have noticed that your sleep isn't as seamless and enjoyable as it is when you're just a little bit cold.

There's just something about being able to bundle up under your comforter and drift away all warm without feeling sweaty or uncomfortable that allows you to actually get the rest you need to tackle the next day's responsibilities. It's simply restorative, and just the small habit of opening the window can make the biggest difference in how you're taking care of yourself.

10. You don't mind being a little extra

While most people are putting on extra layers just to go to bed in the winter, even with their heat fully blasting, you're doing your own thing and absolutely loving it. For you, it's about embracing all of your quirks without making an apology for them, and that includes cracking open that window every single night before you go to bed.

"Living authentically involves embracing and expressing our true selves, not the versions of ourselves that society expects or accepts. This authenticity is deeply intertwined with our sense of self-worth and self-understanding," Strauss Cohen explained.

It might sound dramatic, but you're just willing to go the extra mile to get a bit of comfort. It's something you own, no matter what people have to say about it. While others might say you're doing too much, you know that it's just another aspect of your individuality.

11. You enjoy cozy feelings

If you like to sleep with a window open even when it's cold, it probably means you just enjoy feeling cozy. For you, there's something about the contrast of the cold air coming in through the window and the feeling of being wrapped up in your blanket.

It's this little bubble of comfort that you've created for yourself, and it's satisfying every night to curate it. You've made your room into a welcoming environment, and out of everything in your life, it's the one place where you don't have to adhere to anyone else's standards.

That cozy feeling helps you unwind as well. After a long day of existing, you finally allow yourself to relax and burrow under all of the blankets on your bed to finally feel at peace.

Nia Tipton is a staff writer with a bachelor's degree in creative writing and journalism who covers news and lifestyle topics that focus on psychology, relationships, and the human experience.