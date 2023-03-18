The Ideal Room Temperature For A Good Night's Sleep, According To Experts

Finding the ideal temperature to achieve optimal sleep can be a challenge, especially if you have central air or live with several people with differing temperature needs.

Some of us need air conditioning to fall asleep, while others like the bedroom temperature set on high to get a good night’s rest. Even after you drift off, the room temperature can greatly affect your sleep quality.

With a temperature range from arctic to desert in the home, knowing exactly where to set your thermostat can help create the perfect sleeping environment.

What is the best temperature for sleep?

Though most believe that how a hot or cold room feels is a matter of personal preference, studies have shown that the ideal temperature to sleep at is 65 degrees.

However, sleep medicine physicians say that anything between 60 and 67 degrees is perfect for a restful slumber.

During sleep, contrary to popular opinion, our bodies are not resting. Instead, they are building and repairing and keeping temperatures regulated is important to that process.

The core body temperature drops during sleep stages to align with our brain’s melatonin secretions. Melatonin plays a big role in sleep regulation, signaling our brains to switch modes.

Production slows down as morning approaches, indicating that it is time to awaken. This process is known as our circadian rhythm, the 24-hour sleep-wake cycle.

What happens when the room temperature is too warm?

If your bedroom happens to be too warm, it can result in increased wakefulness and decreased slow-wave sleep, the third stage of sleep. This is when the body relaxes into a deep sleep and embarks on a journey of restoration. It happens earlier in the night and lasts 20-40 minutes.

High room temperatures also reduce rapid eye movement (REM) sleep, another deep state of sleep where your eyes move quickly, your body is totally relaxed, and you dream. REM sleep is pivotal in memory function, processing emotions, and healthy brain development.

These are the stages where we get the majority of our rest. Our bodies’ thermoregulation is dependent upon these restful, restorative sleep stages.

What are the benefits of sleeping in a cooler room?

Sleeping in a cooler room can reap massive health benefits. Apart from the obvious joys of resting comfortably through the night, there are positive outcomes attached to sleeping in a cool environment.

Deeper sleep

Many studies attribute deep and meaningful sleep to lowering the room temperature. It can alleviate insomnia and slow our metabolisms down.

Hormone regulation

We learned earlier that melatonin production kicks into high gear in REM and slow-wave sleep. Maintaining a cool place to rest is imperative to that process.

In addition to melatonin, we create human growth hormone, which is important in cell repair while we sleep. It, too, peaks during deep sleep states and those require a cooler temperature to achieve.

Weight loss

Another benefit of sleeping in cooler temperatures is weight loss. A 2014 study by the American Diabetes Association found that cool sleeping environments increased good fats and modulated insulin. It could be used by the body as energy instead of being stored, resulting in potential weight loss.

Anti-aging

Sleep deprivation has unintended side effects like wrinkles, breakouts and dull, dry skin. It can also lead to dark circles around the eyes and bags under them. Creating a cool place where you can get enough sleep can prevent premature aging.

Reduction of anti-fungal infections

A huge benefit for women that comes with sleeping in a cooler room is the decreased likelihood of a yeast infection. Candida albicans (yeast) grows in warm, moist conditions. Preventing them by sleeping in cool air can avoid a lot of discomfort.

How To Keep Your Room Cool

Keeping your room at the right temperature doesn’t have to be rocket science. There are many methods that can help to reduce the temperature and get you some great shut-eye.

Invest in a cooling system: This can be as simple as a fan or an air conditioner. Another option is to invest in a thermoregulated pillow pad that reduces your core temperature as you sleep and increases gradually as waking hours approach.

This can be as simple as a fan or an air conditioner. Another option is to invest in a thermoregulated pillow pad that reduces your core temperature as you sleep and increases gradually as waking hours approach. Use breathable materials: A mattress topper can create a cooling effect by adding a breathable layer between your body and the mattress. Quality sheets and cotton pajamas also assist in temperature regulation and reduce sweating.

A mattress topper can create a cooling effect by adding a breathable layer between your body and the mattress. Quality sheets and cotton pajamas also assist in temperature regulation and reduce sweating. Improve air circulation: A humidifier can improve air circulation by keeping the humidity in your home in the optimal comfort zone, which is 40-60%. You can also open the windows to ventilate your room.

A humidifier can improve air circulation by keeping the humidity in your home in the optimal comfort zone, which is 40-60%. You can also open the windows to ventilate your room. Gradually reduce the heat: In the hours before bed, close your blinds to reduce heat. Turn the thermostat down and, if it’s hot outside, move to a cooler area of your home, preferably downstairs. A warm bath can also do wonders in promoting your body to cool down naturally.

Creating the ideal sleeping environment is essential to your overall health. Getting adequate rest and rejuvenation time is key to a youthful, vibrant, and healthy life.

NyRee Ausler is a writer from Seattle, Washington, and author of seven books. She covers lifestyle and entertainment and news, as well as navigating the workplace and social issues.