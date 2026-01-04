The Art Of Connection: 11 Simple Ways To Feel Less Lonely Right Away

At some point or another, most of us have experienced a sense of loneliness. This is a natural part of life, one that ebbs and flows as we age, but sometimes, that sense of being alone can feel overwhelming. When we're immersed in solitude and unsure of whether or not we'll ever feel happy again, luckily there are simple ways to feel less lonely right away.

If you find yourself feeling this way often, you might want to consider making lifestyle changes. Boosting social contacts in your daily life, having favorite alone time activities, and getting out and about are a few methods that can help you deal with this loneliness.

Here are 11 simple ways to feel less lonely right away

1. Call somebody

It's hard to feel truly lonely when you're talking with someone. Make a point of reaching out to others in some way at least once a day, whether it's by phone call or text. Because another person is as close as your phone. Hearing a warm, friendly voice is encouraging when you feel lonely.

As psychotherapist Nancy Colier explained, "At the end of the day, everyone wants the same thing: to feel heard, known, and connected. The reason loneliness is an epidemic right now is because people don't feel heard, known, or connected." So, when you're feeling down, speaking with someone close to you is a wonderful diversion.

2. Invite a friend to lunch

Even if you find it difficult to reach out to a loved one, it's essential to keep lines of communication open. And by inviting them to lunch, to the movies, or just a cozy night at home, you're helping alleviate some of the loneliness you're feeling.

"No matter what your age, it's important for your health to stay socially connected. Loneliness can take a toll. It's linked to higher rates of depression and heart disease, and can weaken your immune system," experts from the National Institutes of Health said. Making such a date provides something for you to look forward to. And spending time with loved ones is the best medicine for fighting loneliness.

3. Join a club or group

Perhaps you're feeling lonely because you live a solitary lifestyle. Maybe you tend to work, eat, and hang out solely at home. You may also be nervous to meet people because you don't know where to start. But joining a club or a group is one of the very simple ways to feel less lonely right away.

Engage with people who enjoy the same activities as you. Consider a book discussion group if you love to read, or a bird-watching club if you enjoy nature and birds. Your goal is to have consistent contact with others, even if it's only once or twice a week.

4. Make a list of activities you like to do

Engaging in a favorite hobby or activity can bring you joy and help you deal with loneliness. It could be something as involved as painting on canvas or as simple as reading a book. Whatever those hobbies are, keep a list of your favorites and make a conscious decision to take part in at least two of those pursuits each day.

One study published in Nature Medicine suggested that having and keeping a hobby is beneficial for your health and mood. Researchers noted this is because hobbies involve sensory engagement, cognitive stimulation, and creativity, which are linked to good mental health.

5. Find a home project

Refresh an area of your house by painting, rearranging furniture, or creating a small sanctuary space that brings you joy. This will lift your spirits. Even if you aren't a handy person, that shouldn't stop you, as there are plenty of ways you can spruce things up around the house without having to tear anything down.

And if you don't like leaving the house, a home project can boost your spirits in tiny but effective ways. Perhaps it means painting your bedroom a new color or adding some plants around the living room. Whatever it is, the end result is worth it.

6. Get out of the house

Perhaps one of the most simple ways to feel less lonely right away is to leave the house. It doesn't need to be for very long and you don't need to go far. Take a walk. Go for a jog. Take a drive. Go window-shopping.

In fact, according to a study from Pilot and Feasibility Studies, "physical activity interventions could reduce loneliness and improve psychological well-being, among other health benefits." And when you do these activities, you'll most likely come into contact with other people, even if it's just to say "hi."

7. Exercise regularly

The comforting ritual of taking a walk each morning or doing an aerobics video each afternoon after lunch can help to keep your spirits up. As a study from Scientific Reports pointed out, "Regular participation in physical exercise can reduce their sense of loneliness, improve the quality of interpersonal relationships and social support level."

Even if you don't enjoy strenuous activity, some light stretching or a quick walk around the block can do wonders. Because when your endorphins are elevated, it just makes you feel good.

8. Think positive

Thinking positively goes a long way toward coping with any challenges in life. Remind yourself that you'll get through this difficult experience and will come out feeling better than ever. Reflect on other challenges you've successfully made it through, and use those as inspiration to keep you going.

Optimistic thinking leads to a positive attitude, and when you're struggling with loneliness, a simple mindset change can do wonders. So, don't dwell on mistakes or fall into negative thought patterns; instead, keep things light.

9. Remind yourself that this too shall pass

Like most things in life, this experience of feeling lonely is temporary. Remember that loneliness is something you can move through and resolve, and that you won't be feeling this way forever.

Licensed therapist Logan Cohen said, "This too shall pass. Everything we have, feel, and experience is in a moment of time. It's not permanent... This might feel sad and scary, but it can also be liberating."

10. Volunteer

A simple way to feel less lonely right away and make new friends, learn new skills, and make a difference in another person's life is to volunteer. Your choices are numerous, from delivering flowers and newspapers to patients in hospitals to stuffing and mailing envelopes for a social service organization.

According to research published in Social Science & Medicine, "volunteering is highly associated with greater health and happiness, while other forms of altruistic behavior, such as donations of money or donations of blood, are not." The point is to put yourself out there, and in the process of helping someone, you're helping yourself as well.

11. Seek professional help

When all else fails and simple actions aren't helping, it's best to seek out help from a professional. Call a coach or therapist to speak individually about anything that's troubling you. Try attending a therapeutic support group as well.

Your mental health is the most important thing in your life. And while it's normal to feel sad and alone at times, experiencing it everyday to the point of despair is not.

Moira Hutchison is a mindfulness coach, energy healer, and hypnotherapist who has dedicated her life to supporting and inspiring individuals to align their personal trinity of trust, inner awareness, and self-confidence to discover their true purpose.