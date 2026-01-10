Panic attacks that cause you to spiral are common. And intense. And terrifying. They can creep up on you when you least imagine, or when you are in a situation that brings up fear, like public speaking or driving in inclement weather. Unfortunately, because stopping panic attacks can seem challenging, they can also cause you to limit your activities to avoid future episodes, and impact your relationships with others.

Advertisement

Sometimes, panic attacks can be caused by a medical condition. Often, though, they are caused by overwhelming stress, triggered by a nasty breakup, an unexpected job loss, or merely the buildup of many stressors over time. Whatever the origin, you know panic when you've experienced it (although at the time you think you are going to die). Everyone's experience is slightly different.

What's happening is that your body is on full alert and responding to danger, although the threat is not even real. And when the body falsely feels under attack like this, it's your job to make it understand that it's not. The first time I had a panic attack, I was told to breathe into a brown paper bag. Well, folks, first, I'm no longer brown-bagging it, and second, it didn't work anyway.

Advertisement

What you need to know is that these nasty spells can be controlled — even stopped, within a minute of starting — without paper bags, jumping on one foot, or any other unusual tactics. As always, check with your healthcare practitioner to make sure these actions are appropriate for your particular situation.

Here are 7 simple things unbothered people do every day that keep them from spiraling:

1. They breathe slowly

Andrea Piacquadio / Pexels

Put your hand on your stomach. Take a regular-sized breath. Hold your breath for a few seconds, then release the air slowly through pursed lips. The aim is to restore the balance of carbon dioxide in your system, which is out of whack when you've been breathing too rapidly. When you can control your breathing, you can reduce your symptoms significantly.

Lying on your tummy may slow down your breathing, also, particularly if you are hyperventilating. I’ve heard some people can wake up with panic if they've slept on their stomachs. But if you've been hyperventilating from a panic attack during the day, lying down on your stomach may slow down your breathing enough for you to try another tactic.

Advertisement

2. They get fresh air

Asya Cusima / Pexels

If you are indoors or inside a car, open a window and breathe in some fresh air. Mindfully focus on it against your face. Research showed that just getting outside and breathing fresh air literally lowers your stress hormones and blood pressure almost immediately. Even 10 minutes outside can calm your nervous system because nature gives your overworked brain a break from everything demanding your attention, and your body just naturally relaxes when you're not stuck indoors all the time.

Advertisement

3. They inhale lavender

Addy Badal / Unsplash

Aromatherapy can be heaven-sent when you're experiencing panic. One whiff of lavender can do wonders to calm and restore. Other essential oils can be beneficial for anxiety and panic, too, such as frankincense, vetiver, and bergamot. Carry a rollerball with you, which you often find at health food stores or online specialty shops. Important note: aromatherapy and some medications don’t mix, so check with your doctor to be sure it's a safe option for you.

Advertisement

4. They go to their happy place

Andrea Piacquadio / Pexels

Picture the place that evokes happiness and peace. It might be a beach, a garden, or at home with your family. If you can safely close your eyes, that's even better. Feel the warmth of the sun on your face, notice the breeze through your hair, and listen to the waves coming into the shoreline. Engaging all of your senses allows you to shift your focus entirely away from whatever started your panic attack.

Research on guided imagery found that when you picture yourself somewhere peaceful and really imagine what it feels like, your body can't necessarily tell the difference between that and actually being there. Your heart rate drops, your stress hormones go down, and your nervous system literally switches from panic mode to calm mode just from imagining it — pretty wild when you think about it.

Advertisement

5. They talk themselves through big feelings

Andrea Piacquadio / Pexels

As much as it feels like you are going to take your last breath, remember you are not having a heart attack. Say it out loud: "Stop! This is just my body freaking out. I am and will be fine." Interrupt the inaccurate messages being sent to your brain. Telling yourself that you're going to be ok will remove any fear of impending doom.

Research showed that one of the main reasons therapy works for anxiety is that it teaches you to catch your scary thoughts and replace them with realistic ones that actually calm you down. When you literally say out loud, "This is just anxiety, I'm actually fine," you interrupt the panic spiral and remind your brain that nothing bad is actually happening right now.

Advertisement

6. They don't let fear run the show

Mikhail Nilov / Pexels

Carry on as usual. Act normally. Don't give in to your fear and your body's overreaction to a stimulus. Panic needs fuel to keep it going. Research on behavioral activation found that when you just keep doing what you're doing instead of stopping everything because you feel anxious, your anxiety goes away faster. The more you prove to yourself that you can handle normal life even when you feel panicky, the more your brain realizes there's nothing to actually freak out about.

Advertisement

7. They check their calm-down card

Karola G / Pexels

Combine all of the steps above by creating a reference card to hold onto during a panic attack. On the back of a calming picture or photo of a loved one or simply on a 3x5 recipe card, write out your strategy.

For example, in bold, colorful letters, write out:

STOP

I’m not dying. This will pass.

Take Rescue Remedy.

Open window.

Breathe slowly.

Sniff lavender.

Imagine my happy place.

Proceed as usual.

Reward myself. I did it.

Of course, the best way to deal with panic and spiraling is to prevent it from happening in the first place. This might mean reducing stress by getting adequate sleep, eliminating caffeine, exercising moderately, meditating, keeping up to date with physicals, and working with a coach or therapist who specializes in cognitive behavioral and mindfulness approaches.

Lisa Petsinis is an ICF-credentialed life and career transition coach. Her bylines have appeared on Psych Central, The Good Men Project, Parade, Prevention, The Minds Journal, PopSugar, and All4Women, as well as many others.

Advertisement