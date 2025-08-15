People Who Never Skip These 11 Daily Habits Live Happier Lives Than Everyone Else

The secret to a better mood and more peace is doing these things every single day.

Written on Aug 15, 2025

people who never skip these daily habits live happier lives than everyone else Drazen Zigic | Shutterstock
Advertisement

The influence of past choices and experiences shapes your thoughts about the present and future. But you don't have to be stuck in old patterns or negative memories. When you pursue a more inspiring and high-vibrational way of living, your mind can drift away from your current circumstances. You can change your life by realizing how your power grows when you're aware of your thoughts. Your energy will remain strong and clear.

The people who are genuinely the happiest don’t magically have perfect lives — they've just learned how to keep their minds and energy in the present instead of getting lost in the past or worrying about the future. By adopting certain daily habits, you can completely change your mindset by keeping you grounded and helping you handle challenges more easily. Here are the daily habits happy people never skip and how you can start using them to create more peace and positivity right now.

People who never skip these 11 daily habits live happier lives than everyone else:

1. Protect your thoughts from fear

woman never skips her daily habit of Protecting her thoughts from fear so she can live a happier life than everyone else FabrikaSimf | Shutterstock

Notice when your mind creates negative stories and worst-case scenarios, because a study shows that dwelling on those thoughts not only deepens anxiety and depression but also shrinks your ability to see anything else. 

Remind yourself you have other choices and topics to flow with your thoughts. Choose again.

RELATED: 8 Therapist-Approved Techniques For Conquering Your Fears

Advertisement

2. Stop revisiting painful past experiences

woman never skips her daily habit of not revisiting painful past experiences so she can live a happier life than everyone else Dean Drobot | Shutterstock

Studies show that dwelling on past stress can fuel more depression and anxiety over time, so if you have the habit of revisiting challenging past experiences, remind yourself of other choices in your life story.

RELATED: 11 Subtle Habits Of A Woman Who's Never Been Able To Depend On Anyone

Advertisement

3. Stay grounded in the present

woman never skips her daily habit of Staying grounded in the present so she can live a happier life than everyone else Dean Drobot | Shutterstock

There are times we need to dip into the future for inspiration on a current experience. Stay grounded and intentionally create a positive outcome, or allow yourself to daydream a little. 

Both of these can bring inspirational energy into your current moment.

RELATED: 3 Simple Ways To Stay Grounded During The Rush Of Infatuation

Advertisement

4. Connect daily through prayer or meditation

man never skips his daily habit of Connecting daily through prayer or meditation so he can live a happier life than everyone else Krakenimages.com | Shutterstock

Both of these practices keep you connected to now. Daily prayer has been associated with feeling less depressed and more satisfied with life. At the same time, Hopkins research shows that meditation can literally reshape your brain, reducing anxiety and depression, sometimes after just a little daily practice. 

Intentional prayer gives a feeling of being connected to something powerful at the moment, while meditation offers an opportunity to bring your attention to your current experience.

RELATED: 6 Ways Anyone Can Build A Relationship With A Higher Power (& Find Deeper Peace)

Advertisement

5. Check in with your current life lessons

woman never skips her daily habit of Checking in with your current life lessons so she can live a happier life than everyone else Dean Drobot | Shutterstock

When you step back to look at your situation objectively, you discover how to intentionally navigate life’s challenges without fear and transform your human experience.

RELATED: 19 Hard Truths About Life

Advertisement

6. Practice gratitude constantly

woman never skips her daily habit of Practicing gratitude constantly so she can live a happier life than everyone else Ground Picture | Shutterstock

Your heart will open up, and your chest will expand, bringing a sense of personal strength into now. This practice might include thinking about what you are grateful for now or in the past. Gratitude will always impact your current situation positively.

RELATED: 5 (Real) Ways To Practice Gratitude That Don't Feel Hokey Or Fake

Advertisement

7. Use grounding techniques to reconnect with your body

man never skips his daily habit of Using grounding techniques to reconnect with his body so he can live a happier life than everyone else baranq | Shutterstock

This might be high-impact exercise, yoga, or just spending time in nature, because even brief "green exercise" (like going on a walk or doing yoga outdoors) has been shown to lift mood and self‑esteem significantly. 

You will still need to monitor your thoughts, but it is easier when you are grounded and feeling physically stronger.

RELATED: 7 Grounding Techniques To Calm Anxiety When You're This Close To Losing It

Advertisement

8. Recognize your triggers

woman never skips her daily habit of Recognizing your triggers so she can live a happier life than everyone else VH-studio | Shutterstock

Just as we need boundaries in other areas of our lives, we need boundaries with our thoughts. When you notice your thoughts and words going into an unhealthy, fear-based language, stop. 

Stay aware of the triggers that send you into a low vibrational mindset. You are in control of your thoughts, mindset, and life experience.

RELATED: 7 Simple Mind Shifts To Keep Your Cool When Someone Triggers You

Advertisement

9. Monitor your thoughts

woman never skips her daily habit of Monitoring your thoughts so she can live a happier life than everyone else Olezzo | Shutterstock

Recently, I received a call regarding my annual mammogram screening. Some medical calls can bring up low-vibration feelings and fearful thoughts. The message was delivered in a kind but urgent tone. I had to come in for a repeat mammogram, ultrasound, and possible biopsy. My appointment was booked three weeks out.

During the three weeks, I received many texts, emails, and even phone calls reminding me of the pending appointment. I also began to have physical pain in the area of concern. This allowed me ample time to practice controlling my thoughts, bringing them away from fear.

If stressed, I typically turn inward and do more prayer, meditation, and communication with my guides and angels. This means I am not a great conversationalist with humans.

If I allowed fear into my thoughts, it would decrease my quality of life.

RELATED: 11 Simple Ways We Can Monitor & Maintain Our Own Mental Health

Advertisement
More for You:
3 Things People Immediately Judge You On When You First Meet Them
5 Immediate Signs Of A Toxic, Passive-Aggressive Person
11 Subtle Signs Of A Woman Who Has Been Through A Lot In Life
How To Build The Relationship You’ve Always Wanted (Without Losing Yourself)

10. Acknowledge how fear and stress affect you

woman never skips her daily habit of Acknowledging how fear and stress affect you so she can live a happier life than everyone else PeopleImages.com - Yuri A | Shutterstock

Fearful thoughts and stress cause our energy to fragment and weaken our immune system, which affects physical and emotional wellness. They suppress your immune function by reducing T‑cell and NK‑cell activity, increasing your risk of illness over time. But turning the dial toward positive imagery — like a calming scene in your mind — can actually lower your stress and boost your focus and emotional resilience.

The same thing happens when we allow our thoughts to travel past heavy, low-vibrational events. We are giving our power to an unpleasant experience of another time and place.

On the other hand, if you think inspirational thoughts and weave them into the current moment, that can be heart-opening and empowering. Visualizing things that make us happy can bring that energy into our current moment and strengthen our physical and emotional energy.

RELATED: 12 Things Unbothered People Do When Life Gets Stressful That Most People Never Think To Try

Advertisement

11. Manifest a positive outcome

woman never skips her daily habit of Manifesting a positive outcome so she can live a happier life than everyone else F8 studio | Shutterstock

For three weeks, I prayed for a positive outcome. I sent healing and gratitude to my body. I intentionally focused on how strong I felt and how I loved life. I also asked Archangel Raphael for healing.

The morning of the appointment fell on the new moon. I had done a little ceremony for my wellness the night before. When I checked in, the staff was extremely nice and welcoming. I learned that I would get the results that day.

I had a mammogram and ultrasound, and there was no need for a biopsy. Everything was considered normal. The pain that I had been experiencing was related to deep muscle tissue. I felt a tremendous amount of gratitude and relief.

When I was leaving the building, I saw several anxious-looking women. As I walked past, I silently sent them prayers for peace and ease and hoped they could find calm in the moment.

RELATED: 9 Supercharged Manifestation Rituals To Invite Endless Love, Abundance And Positivity

Polly Wirum is a spiritual coach and psychic. She teaches clients how to discover their truth through psychic readings, astrological readings, and intuitive life coaching. She offers guided meditation and, in some cases, guided exploration of past lives.

Advertisement
Related Stories From YourTango:
New Mom Accused Of 'Withholding' For Refusing To Let Mother-In-Law Take Her Newborn For 24 Hours To 'Feel Like A Mother Again'
If A Person Sets These 3 Boundaries In Life, They're Incredibly Mature And Self-Aware
5 Boundaries People Start Enforcing Once They Finally Gain Enough Backbone To Know Better

This article was originally published at https://pollywirum.com/how-to-master-your-thoughts-for-an-intentional-and-empow…. Reprinted with permission from the author.

Loading...