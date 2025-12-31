We've all experienced high stress levels at one point or another. Whether it's due to pressure at work, trying to take care of household responsibilities, or issues in a relationship, we may struggle to find a moment to relax ourselves. While it's been proven that exercise eases anxiety and depression, some days require a little something extra.

It doesn't require completely abandoning life as we know it; rather, there are actually simple ways to chill out when you seriously need to. Instead of sitting in anxious feelings and worrying about what comes next, these habits that will help you keep calm and carry on during those stressful days.

Here are 10 actually simple ways to chill out when you seriously need to

1. Reclaim your commute

A crazy morning can change the way you look at your whole day. Whether you listen to relaxing music or let go of whatever happened at home, making the conscious effort to make your commute meditative can help you embrace the day, regardless of what pops up.

According to meditation and mindfulness expert Andy Puddicombe, there are a few ways to remain mindful while driving. "As you are driving, simply do what you have always done... as soon as you realize the mind has wandered off, bring it back to what you are doing — whether that's seeing, hearing, feeling," he suggested.

2. Meditate in the morning

Along with staying mindful on the way to work, meditation as a morning practice is an actually simple way to chill out when you seriously need to, especially when you're about to tackle the day ahead.

Setting a strong and powerful intention for the day during a morning meditation will kick your day off in a positive light. Before you start going through your laundry list of obligations, taking a few minutes for yourself can make a big difference in your stress levels.

3. Take a relaxing soak

Relaxing on your own in the tub is one of the easiest ways to take a little time for yourself. Add some Epsom salts to detox your system and get a better night's sleep. Maybe you can even add fragrance meant to relax you even further.

In the words of Sylvia Plath, "There must be quite a few things that a hot bath won't cure, but I don't know many of them."

4. Try acupuncture

If you've been dealing with chronic pain you just can't kick, acupuncture may be the help you've been searching for. Ancient Chinese medicine attempts to allow your body's Qi, or vital life force, to flow freely without any obstructions. Many individuals leave acupuncture feeling relaxed and calm but still alert.

According to research published in JAMA Network, regular acupuncture sessions have been shown to lower blood pressure, improve sleep quality, and assist in weight loss, as well as speeding up the production of neurotransmitters associated with relaxation.

5. Fight stress with food

Instead of reaching for junk food that will leave you feeling unsatisfied and more likely to crash, opt for healthy foods that fight stress. There are numerous foods that are linked to lower stress, including eggs, berries, yogurt, pumpkin seeds, and fatty fish, just to name a few.

Your body lets you know when it's feeling stressed or triggered, and while it may feel overwhelming, choosing healthier foods is another of the actually simple ways to chill out when you seriously need to.

6. Stretch throughout the day

When you're sitting at a desk for hours on end during the work day, the tightness or unnecessary tension that lives in your neck and shoulders can really rear its head. We're so used to sitting in computer chairs, bending over our computers, but don't take the time to help our posture and body.

But taking a few moments to relieve your body with stretches will give you a boost of energy and some relief. As experts from Harvard Health pointed out, stretching isn't just about keeping your muscles healthy and flexible — it can improve your overall health when done regularly.

7. Try sensory deprivation

It may seem a little extreme, but going to a float tank, also known as a sensory deprivation tank, truly forces you to relax. A soothing dark bath, sans any outside influences, brings your brain to the theta state — the frequency it experiences just before going to sleep.

According to research published in BMC Complementary and Alternative Medicine, in healthy people, floating in a sensory deprivation tank can relax muscles, improve sleep quality, and decrease stress.

8. Drink tea

A warming, soothing cup of hot tea is one of the oldest tricks in the book for relaxation. But instead of just grabbing your tea on the go, take the time to sit and enjoy a few minutes of solitude. Turning this into a daily ritual will help you keep a relaxed outlook.

"The experience involved in tea making and drinking, including the ritual of tea-making, the warmth from the tea, the environment tea is consumed in, and the role of aromatherapy may play a role in tea's relaxing properties. Some compounds in the tea itself also have relaxing effects. Naturally-occurring compounds in tea and other plant foods communicate with our bodies to produce health benefits," registered dietitian nutritionist Chelsea Jackle explained.

9. Get a massage

Scheduling a luxurious massage for yourself gives your muscles some love and your head a break. Once you lie down on the table, do your best to stay present in the room instead of worrying about everything you have to do once you leave.

In fact, massages can be such great stress relievers that, according to the American Massage Therapy Association, in 2023, 51% of people who received a massage gave this as their main reason.

10. Listen to music

Listening to music is a simple way to chill out when you seriously need to. In fact, one study published in Depression and Anxiety found that lying down and listening to music is as effective as a massage.

For people finding themselves constantly listening to upbeat music, look to this type of music as a good uplifting way to relax and stay calm.

Lizzie Fuhr was previously the associate fitness editor for PopSugar. She has been featured in MSN, Yahoo, POPSUGAR, Health, Women's Health, SHAPE, and more.

