Some people can ignore 3,765 unread emails without blinking. Others feel their pulse rise the moment that red icon appears. If you're the kind of person who obsessively keeps their inbox at zero, your brain tends to be wired for organization. That urge to get back to zero says a lot about how you handle stress, responsibility, and mental clutter — and reveals a whole set of personality traits hiding behind that refresh button.

One study helped explain how people today face cognitively demanding tasks and blurred work-life boundaries amidst rising stress and burnout in the workplace. Yet, those with certain personality traits make a consistent effort to stay on track and keep their inbox at zero, especially after stressful days, because it keeps them calm and gives them a sense of control.

People who obsessively keep their inbox at zero tend to have these 6 distinct personality traits:

1. They stick to a routine

Research backed up a significant predictor of success is a regular routine. Wake up at the same time every day, eat at regular times, and get dressed. Make sure your daily actions are all part of the same regimen you've set up, and try not to deviate from it.

As tempting as it is to stay in your pajamas and call out of work, doing the same thing each day will help you feel more professional and confident. Aside from your usual activities — taking out the trash, cooking dinner, taking care of household chores — also try to include exercise of some kind.

If you're used to going to the gym or taking a daily walk during your lunch hour, find a way to incorporate it into your day. Exercise produces endorphins, which, in turn, alleviate stress and help you become a much more productive person.

2. They are highly focused

Spend a few minutes each morning and night to recalibrate and identify your top priorities for the day. While you can make a mental list in your head, you can also turn it into a physically written one, as studies suggest that making a plan ahead of time is said to relieve stress and anxiety.

Think about the day you're planning for and ask yourself a few important questions: What is your game-changer goal? What are two or three things you can do to achieve it? Don't put extra pressure on yourself. Instead, concentrate on what truly matters.

Another aspect of focus is being fully present. Give whatever you're doing your full attention. That means eliminating distractions like phone notifications. You will be even more productive if you put your phone away altogether.

3. They trust their own likes and dislikes

Typically, multitasking doesn't yield great results, and it can create stress and overwhelm. Simply put, research from the American Psychological Association explained that your brain isn’t wired for it, and it can reduce productivity by up to 40%.

One size doesn't fit all. If you're extra-energetic first thing in the morning, take advantage of that time to get your biggest or most challenging tasks done. If not, schedule your must-dos and important calls for later in the day, if you can.

Consider how your introverted or extroverted preferences might factor into your productivity as well. If you're introverted, you might be successful and happier with some serious time-blocking and getting a lot done in one sitting before decompressing with an hour of solitude and meditation. If you're extroverted, the idea of several smaller spurts of activity interspersed with meetings with colleagues or friends will keep you motivated to get through your commitments.

4. They like things neat and orderly

When your workspace is messy, science confirms you decrease your odds of being effective, as our brains want order. Rather than letting the mess build up, clear out the clutter and create a space that encourages you to feel and do your best.

Whether it's a desk at work or a quiet space at home, make sure that area is your own and that you can comfortably work there. Maybe even decorate your area with personal effects and affirmations that will cheer you on throughout the day. Engage the senses as well, and include essential oils like grapefruit, lime, peppermint, bergamot, or ginger to lift your energy and mood, and stimulate concentration.

5. They have a strong sense of meaning

Never go a day without reminding yourself of your higher purpose, the bigger picture you strive to achieve. What are you meant to do with your life, and how will you serve others? If you haven't figured this out yet, that's okay. You're always growing and evolving, but keep in mind it's natural to want to explore your purpose, whether it's alone or with a trusted guide. If you know your "why," let it steer you every day. You will be motivated to bring it to life in each decision and action, and you'll maximize your days without giving it much thought. This is the real power of purpose.

6. They prioritize rest

Quality sleep can help you process the day — including your emotions — and ensures your body has a chance to restore itself. Studies show that poor sleep is linked to depression and health issues, while good sleep is linked to improved immune function, athletic performance, and cognitive ability.

Commit yourself to getting into bed a little earlier each night. If you're having trouble unwinding, consider writing in a journal, doodling, or meditating for a few minutes. When you're working during the day, be sure to take regular rests. Step outside for a few minutes, take a mindful break, and don't discount the positive effects of a few days off. Your mind, body, and soul will thank you.

Above all else, give yourself some grace. Staying motivated and productive isn't easy when you're stressed. But by tending to your mental health needs and implementing these tips, you will be further ahead in reaching your goals.

