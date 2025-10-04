The Art Of Being Untouchable: 7 Simple Habits Of Naturally Untouchable People

Being untouchable doesn't mean building walls or becoming emotionally unavailable. It's the ability to remain grounded when everyone around you is spinning. It's knowing which battles deserve your energy and which opinions you can let drift past like clouds.

The naturally untouchable have discovered that true strength isn't about hardening yourself against the world but about being so deeply rooted in your own values, boundaries, and sense of self that external storms can't uproot you.

Here are 7 simple habits of naturally untouchable people:

1. They feel their way into uncertainty

Most of us scaredy-cats think our way into an unknown future, take one sniff, and get out of there sharpish. Why? Because we’re in our heads, listening to our bizarre opinions about what we think might happen.

Let go of these thoughts and find a way to bring heat to your next steps. You don’t wait for confidence — you move in a way that conjures it. Reality always molds to the shape you’ve chosen.

Skilled emotional regulation, built on interoceptive awareness, involves detecting internal cues and then applying appropriate strategies to manage the emotional response. A 2019 study found that individuals with low interoception may only become aware of their emotions at a heightened state of distress, making regulation difficult.

2. They unlock their belly

Scared people miss a major trick by turning away from the physical solution to their woes. They constantly ruminate on clever ideas and wonder why they wake up in a sweat each night.

Stop sulking and take a look at what’s going on with you physically. Free souls know that tension is mostly locked in the belly, so they address it as follows: They do a little jiggle, thrust their hips in and out like Elvis in his glory days, breathe in with thick, fruity gulps, and shudder that tension out.

3. They reimagine themselves as heroes of their life story

True indestructible people are rare because only a handful of us choose to live life as the main character. Stand tall and decide to be a hero.

Create that reality at each turn. Every good story is packed full of conflict. Your life is no different. Now you’re really in it, and your challenges have meaning. Life can be a cinematic thrill.

Framing personal experiences within the archetypal structure of the hero's journey, individuals gain agency, transform adversity into growth, and find a deeper purpose. A 2017 study argued that it frames their internal challenges as part of the path toward transformation.

4. They're tight friends with fear

The most untouchable people aren’t free of fear. They’ve simply learned to open themselves physically to the feeling with less mental resistance.

It’s all about how we interpret our senses. Become untouchable by getting intimate with the feeling with less judgment and a weird sense of love. Everything will change.

Research shows that exposure therapy works not by eliminating fear responses but by promoting fear tolerance and emotional regulation through systematic, controlled exposure. The key is accepting fear physically with openness rather than resistance, which modern approaches confirm leads to genuine transformation rather than just suppression.

5. They flirt with danger

Average Joes do whatever they can to make life free of yucky feelings. But because they never take risks, they end up creating a life far more dangerous than they ever anticipated: a life of boredom.

They never made the necessary moves to propel them out of the baa-ing sheep masses — so they ended up feeding on scraps. The fearless dive into scary stuff as a safety measure, and this results in an enlivening upward spiral.

6. They address problems at the root

Most of the world does this when they feel a twinge of discomfort: they try to fix it at the surface level. They drink alcohol, doom-scroll, or bite their nails down to the nubs when they feel nervous. Maybe they comfort eat when they get home after their new CEO looks at them funny.

But untouchable people know that short-term pleasures are like spraying gasoline to douse flames. Instead, they address the root and go for a walk. They avoid temptations that make them feel worse and are rewarded with a steady flow of brass nuts energy.

7. They do fewer things masterfully

Seemingly untouchable people know this dirty secret: it’s nearly impossible to be scared when you’ve done the reps. No one was born a magnificent TED speaker.

Performance accomplishments provide the most dependable confidence information because they are based on one's own mastery experiences. Mastery learning research shows that when students are given time to learn and succeed, they're more likely to value perseverance, have confidence in their skills, and develop a lifelong interest in learning.

They decided to do something cool and committed to practicing it — over and over. Make it easier on yourself. Choose to focus on less, and become so good you can’t wait for the world to experience your brilliance.

