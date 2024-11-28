9 Differences Between Very Successful People And Everyone Else

There's a huge difference between very successful people and everyone else. Unlike most others who just get by, successful people have a mature mentality that allows them to see situations from a different perspective.

Being able to see the lesson in things, successful people use their newfound knowledge to climb up the ladder, bringing abundance into their daily lives. That said, what should people be doing differently to be as successful as possible?

Nine differences between very successful people and everyone else

1. They take action everyday

The first difference between very successful people and everyone else is the way they take action. People that have a strong desire to be successful, aren’t content with sitting idly by.

Wanting to be great, these individuals get up every day to put in their all. This explains why they wake up early in the morning just to spend hours perfecting their craft. They're working machines that continuously educate themselves through reading and researching.

That said, these successful people should be careful to not push themselves too far. Though tempting, pushing themselves might cause burnout to be worse, cited hospital CEO turned psychologist Jeff Comer Psy.D.

2. They focus on what they can do better

Another difference between very successful people and everyone else is they focus on what they can do better. Unlike most people, successful people understand that they have a lot of work to do.

Knowing their flaws, they’ll purposely take extra classes or ask for feedback to further improve their skills and behavior. That said, getting out of old habits isn’t easy.

NIH funded research found that habit-breaking isn't easy since it requires forming new and consistent behavior. That said, the difference between the two is their willingness to keep trying and focusing on what matters most.

3. They keep a to-do list

The next difference between very successful people and everyone else is they keep a to-do list. Having a strong desire to be successful, these individuals understand that staying organized is the difference between rising or failing.

A study published in Management Decision found that messy environments make people more susceptible to making mistakes. That said, staying on top of their schedule isn’t easy, even for successful people. It’s unfortunate, but breaking old habits and conforming to a newer lifestyle is hard for most people.

However, being consistent and showing up for themselves is the difference between people failing or being succeeding.

4. They’re make zero excuses

Another difference between very successful people and everyone else is they make zero excuses. When things don’t work out as planned they don’t sit and wallow in self-pity. In their eyes, failure isn’t a setback and can pave the way for success, as long as they keep going.

With this mentality, these individuals are unafraid to roll up their sleeves and put in the hard work. This ‘never give up’ mentality allows them to keep pushing forward regardless of the setbacks they may face. Yet, what’s even better about their ‘no excuse mentality’ is how it extends to taking accountability.

Unlike most people, these successful individuals are able to acknowledge their wrongdoings, set things right, and learn from their past mistakes. All this combined makes them extremely efficient and increases their ability to be successful.

5. They welcome criticism

One difference between very successful people and everyone else is they welcome criticism. Now, receiving feedback isn’t always easy.

Most people want to be perceived in a good light and hate feeling like they’re ’doing everything wrong.’ However, the ability to receive criticism is great for a multitude of different reasons.

According to Penn State University, things like constructive criticism help people learn and is a form of analysis, instruction, and assessment, all in one.

That said, pushing down your pride isn’t that easy. But, for those able to, taking criticism well will help them find growth as they slowly learn what they can do better on.

6. They take risks

Another difference between very successful people and everyone else is their ability to take risks. Taking risks isn't for the weak and can cause the most confident people to stumble.

Not knowing where to go or if the decision they're making is good, requires a confident and determined individual to be content with the possible consequences.

That said, taking risks and failing teaches people a lot. One study published in Frontiers in Psychology found that learning from failure facilitates self-development.

This is why people should learn to take a step forward and follow their instincts. Though it might end in disaster, there's always a huge possibility that it'll generate huge success. But even if it doesn't, the lessons people learn from their mistakes are priceless.

7. They’re unafraid to speak up

The next difference between very successful people and everyone else is they're unafraid to speak up. Successful people aren't shy when it comes to asking questions.

Unlike others, successful people are the first ones in class to raise their hands if they don't understand a question. Speaking with clarity they'll ask the most 'ridiculous' questions just to be sure they're on the same page.

Though slightly awkward, this behavior only benefits successful people in the end. According to the Brazilian Journal of Cardiovascular Surgery, asking questions is needed as it opens up communication and gives people information.

They added that it can also stimulate motivation to learn and be creative.

This is why people should do their best to take a page out of their notebook. Though slightly embarrassing, asking questions and speaking up is a key component to ultimate success.

8. They keep their minds uncluttered

Another difference between very successful people and everyone else is their uncluttered minds. Successful people believe in keeping a cool head. Though it’s hard, these highly successful individuals understand that staying grounded is the difference between being afforded opportunities and having doors close in their faces.

For instance, if they were to lose their cool and blow up at their boss, then they’d likely kiss their entire career goodbye. That said, this is why many successful people use meditation or deep breathing exercises to ground themselves.

According to a study published in Cureus, those who meditated had better outcomes in their mood and mental health. Additionally, a study published in the Journal of Inflammation Research found that grounding leads to better physical health too.

All of this combined allows for greater focus and clarity, leading to abundance later down the road.

9. They’re resilient

Finally, the difference between very successful people and everyone else is they’re resilient. It’s safe to say that life won’t always go their way.

Unfortunately, they’ll encounter many frustrating or disappointing scenarios. However, the key to success lies in the ability to keep their head up and keep on trying regardless of the outcome.

This not only makes for a more resilient person but also makes for a more successful person as they’re able to learn from their mistakes and keep moving forward regardless of what stands in their way.

Marielisa Reyes is a writer with a bachelor's degree in psychology who covers self-help, relationships, career, family, and astrology topics.