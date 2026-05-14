A true BFF is different from your standard friend. They are people you're deeply bonded with, who you trust like family. You will only have a few of these in life, and not all of them will you be truly best friends forever.

According to the Mayo Clinic, friendship is good for you. As they report, "Adults with strong social connections have a lower risk of many health problems. That includes depression, high blood pressure and an unhealthy weight." They also report that close friends help us live longer. So lean into your best friend and keep that friendship strong!

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11 signs you & your BFF will truly be best friends forever

1. You know how to get past your fights

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How you fight with your friends says a lot about your friendship, and you, personally. According to Rachel Wilkerson Miller, author of The Art of Showing Up: How to Be There for Yourself and Your People, "If you think of conflict as inherently bad or worry that it says something terrible about your relationship, that might be because of how you were raised."

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But an arguments and disagreements are different from a fight, and hopefully you and your best friend don't fight often. When you disagree, whether it's an argument or a fight, you know how to disagree in ways that don't damage your friendship. You avoid absolutes like "you always do this!" and insults, no matter how angry you are, and you apologize when you do something hurtful.

When you have a best friend, you refuse to do things that will tear you apart. That's the bottom line during every one of your fights.

2. Distance can't keep you apart

Moving away from your best friend can be hard. However, distance can't stop your everlasting friendship.

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My best friend and I live 4 hours away from each other now, yet the distance has only made us grow closer. We spend hours a day on FaceTime and I see her every few months. Each time we get together it's like we were never apart/

We say that we have the most functional long-distance relationship ever. If only all LDRs could work as well as mine and my BFF's.

3. You're 100% truthful with each other.

No matter how much the truth hurts, you give it to your bestie on a daily. For example, if you care about her, sometimes that means letting her know the guy she likes is giving you bad vibes or telling her she's being ridiculous for wanting to waste money on an overpriced pair of sweatpants.

I'm always honest with my BFF because honesty is important in any type of relationship. And, while it may not always be easy to hear, I know my best friend will tell me the truth, even when it's hard.

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According to success and life coach Uwem Umana, "A true friend’s honesty is a guiding light, illuminating the path to self-improvement. When we accept their feedback with an open mind, we gain insights that can transform our lives."

Because she is my best friend, I also know that if it's hurtful, she'll only say it if it's necessary — and in the most direct-but kind-way.

4. You tell each other everything

When you and your BFF are destined to be friends forever, you'll share every little detail about a date you went on or even tell them when you're on the toilet. There are no secrets between you two and you wouldn't want it any other way.

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Best friends trust each other with their lives and talk about all the things that other people would usually not want to hear. The good and the bad. The ugly and the sad. All of it. My best friend and I get so excited to call each other and just talk about everything that went down during the day. Some of these are major events and some are just an update on the new latte you tried last week and loved (or hated!).

5. Talking to them feels like therapy

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Another sign that you and your BFF will be best friends forever is that they're there for you when you want to vent about your ex who moved on too quickly or when you just want to complain about a bad grade you weren't expecting. A true BFF listens and somehow always knows what to say, even about the big stuff, like tough stuff from childhood or your insecurities. And when they don't know what to say? They admit it and try their best.

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In my life, my best friends are even better to talk to than my boyfriend, and are a lot cheaper than therapy. What could be better than that?

6. You two laugh about nothing

You and your best friend have a similar sense of humor. You laugh constantly and people around you often can't understand why. You laugh on hikes together and even at your kids' school performances (and you get in trouble for it, too). This isn't a coincidence. We Thrive Together, a non-profit organization dedicated to helping people be less lonely, explains that "one of the most powerful tools for building and maintaining strong friendships is laughter. Laugher not only makes us feel good but also strengthens our bonds with friends."

You've been through so many crazy experiences together and have too many inside jokes to keep track of, so the laughter always flows freely. You also know when to get serious, just by the expression on one another's face.

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7. You're known for always being together.

You and your best friend are a dynamic duo. Everybody knows you're best friends and it's rare when they see one without the other.

When you're out with other people, they'll usually ask how your best friend is, since they know you guys are basically a package deal. When you post about each other, nobody's ever shocked that you're hanging out. To others, you're known for being best friends and there's no denying it. The world sees you as family, because that's basically what you are.

8. They have your back no matter what

Your best friend will never let you fight a tough battle alone. They're always there to offer moral support and be your shoulder to lean on. They'll never let anyone mess with you and are ready to defend you.

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You and your best friend are a team and you stand strong together. Sometimes, that looks like your best friend telling you that you're out of line. They will gently call you in and let you know where you made a mistake, and while it may feel bad in the moment, when someone truly has your back, they want you to be your best self and not go through the world acting in ways that are beneath you.

9. You're not afraid to let your weird side come out around them

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Your best friend might be the only person who ever gets to see your true self. You're not afraid to act like a total weirdo around them because inside, they're a total weirdo, too (just like everyone else!). You're always joking around and acting crazy together.

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You feel completely comfortable around your best friend because they accept you for who you are. You know they'd never judge you and that's why you love them.

10. Their family is like your own family and vice versa.

When you and your friends are truly lifetime besties, you're basically another member of your BFF's family. You're comfortable around their loved ones and they're comfortable around you. You may have even taken family vacations with them!

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At this point, you're just part of the family and treated like the child they never had. And, if their family doesn't give your best friend what they need, yours will step up, or the two of you will make a family friendship, instead.

11. You've planned out your whole lives together

You know you're meant to be best friends forever when you've included each other in your ultimate life plans. When you're both married, you plan on having double dates and when you have kids, they're going to grow up being best friends too.

You probably even have plans to retire to the same small town together like the group of friends who built tiny homes together in Texas, or to share a duplex, something fun that will keep you connected.

Will it happen? Who knows! The point is that you want it to and that you can see it happening, someday. It gives you hope and connection, and that's what matters most in this world.

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Lauren Margolis is a writer who covers astrology, pop culture, and relationship topics.