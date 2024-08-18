The Friendship-Testing Moment That Almost Broke My Bond With My BFF

While watching the hit Netflix show Baby Reindeer, I had a distressing flashback. No, it wasn’t about stalking or anything like that — it was a comedy/improv festival flashback. Shudder.

It’s an unspoken rule that actors, comedians, and performers must undergo the rite of passage known as the festival. There are various Fringe, comedy, theater, improv festivals, and new festivals that pop up all the time. At some point in your career, you will participate in at least one, probably more. Usually, you perform at a festival when you’re young and starting — you have energy and are hungry for success.

Advertisement

For us at ACME Comedy Theater, we set our sights on The Big Stinkin Improv Festival in Austin, Texas. The year before, our friend Alex Borstein was discovered and ultimately cast in MadTV at that same festival. Sure, she had undeniable talent, but we all dreamed of making it big. If the festival worked for her, surely it would work for us, too.

Although it was called an improv festival, it included all kinds of comedy: sketch, one-person shows, stand-up, and even performance because, as Donny says in Baby Reindeer, “it’s comedy when they laugh, performance when they don’t.”

So, Christy, Vee, and I formed a group. We all had sketches and monologues from studying at The Groundlings and performing at ACME. We put our best material together, and voila, we had a show.

Advertisement

What I didn't know was this festival would lead to a friendship-testing moment that almost broke my bond with my BFF.

We called ourselves “Girl Group” and loosely formed our show around the concept that we were an old girl group called The Chandlerettes. I don’t remember their character names, but mine was “Lil Bunny.” I was excited and sure our show would be a hit. We’d be discovered and heralded as the next big show-biz success story.

Master1305 | Shutterstock

Christy had one of the best monologues I’d ever seen (which holds true today), where she played a Bumblebee team mascot. Vee could make anything funny (also true to this day) and had impeccable comedy timing. And not to brag, but comedy character monologues were my jam.

Advertisement

We threw in a few group sketches, and we were set. Watch out, world, Girl Group is coming!!

Christy and I flew from LA to Austin together, with Vee arriving later, and that’s when the trouble began.

Vee and I were sharing a room, and I started to get worried when she still hadn’t shown up at 11:30 p.m. I knew the front desk was closed at 11:00 p.m., and this was before cell phones. I waited for her to call me on the hotel phone to let her in, but the call never came.

Had something happened to her on her way to Austin or worse?