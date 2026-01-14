Good friends are hard to find. Research has found that support from friends can provide stronger well-being than support from family relationships. Having a close bond with our peers goes a long way. From providing companionship to offering care when we need it most, friends are invaluable.

However, it isn’t always easy to find good, close friends. Not everyone is capable of showing up for others when they need it most. We’ve all heard that when things get rough, we find out who our true friends are. During those moments of uncertainty, only the truest friends will come forward. You’ll notice immediately that the woman who provides the most support has certain habits that set her apart from others. The way she does things makes her the best friend you’ll ever have. Women who have each other’s backs are special.

If a woman has these 11 habits, she's probably the best friend you'll ever have

1. She's always there

Karola G from Pexels via Canva

Through the good and the bad, a friend like this is always there for you. Whether you’re going through a breakup or celebrating a job promotion, this woman always has your back. It feels good to be supported in this way. You know that you always have someone in your corner. Likely, you are that person in her life, too.

Science shows that friendships are more than just companionship. Studies have found that having good, strong friendships has health benefits. They aid in longevity. Not only is this supportive person the best friend you’ll ever have, but she will also positively impact your health.

Advertisement

2. She gives encouragement

Alex Starnes from Pexels via Canva

We are hard on ourselves. It’s a side effect of life. We put too much pressure on ourselves. When you have truly genuine friends, they can tell when you need encouragement. She is always there to pick you up, dust you off, and encourage you to keep going.

She is also passionate about encouraging you to achieve your dreams. A study conducted by Torrens University Australia tested this theory by studying friends who formed study groups. They saw that motivation was higher because the encouragement of working together increased it.

Advertisement

3. She shows empathy

urbazon from Getty Images Signature via Canva

Not everyone is naturally empathetic. There are several reasons why people may struggle with finding compassion for others. Psychologists discovered that stress plays a role in someone’s lack of empathy. However, when you have someone who is probably the best friend you’ll ever have, she is naturally empathetic, especially towards you. She can’t help but take on your feelings.

When someone is highly empathetic, they put themselves in your shoes. They feel the same emotions you do. It’s special when you form a friendship with someone empathetic. You will feel like she truly understands you.

Advertisement

4. She actively listens

Polina Tankilevitch from Pexels via Canva

Have you ever had a friendship where it felt one-sided? This woman was constantly talking about herself, expecting you to listen intently. Then, when it was your turn, it was clear she wasn’t listening. She never offered support or made you feel heard. Those one-sided friendships are draining.

You’ll know you found the best friend you’ll ever have when she actively listens to you. She wants to listen to you. It’s how she shows she cares. Social scientists have found that active listening is important in personal relationships. If you know a good listener, she’s an even better friend.

Advertisement

5. She never passes judgment

FatCamera from Getty Images Signature via Canva

We’ve all had those judgmental friends. It seems like they are always looking down on other people. They often talk poorly about others, making you wonder whether they are doing the same. A truly wonderful friend is not in the habit of judging others. Instead, she is understanding and compassionate.

“When life’s most trivial events come to pass, you’ll turn to the ones who didn’t judge you for the pint of ice cream you ate after work and instead grabbed a spoon to share it with you,” says Sonya Matejko for Elite Daily. “Life is better with the friends who never make you feel alone, and even if they don’t understand you, they are always willing to try instead of criticizing you.”

Advertisement

6. She stands by you no matter what

Martin Dimitrov from Getty Images Signature via Canva

As we get older, our friendships evolve. We become bonded over the memories we share. If you have a friend who stands by you no matter what, she is probably the best friend you’ll ever have. Even if she is not fond of the decisions you make, she will never make you feel bad for them. She is in the habit of making you feel safe and loved, even when she is slightly disappointed in you.

These friends are special. They manage to hold you accountable without making you feel bad about your choices. Sure, they’re sick of you messaging your bad ex-boyfriend. However, they stand by you no matter what.

Advertisement

7. She shows consistency

Andrea Piacquadio from Pexels via Canva

Someone who is in the habit of being consistent makes for the most loyal friend. You know you can always count on her. She checks in regularly. When she makes a promise, she keeps it. There is something to be said about someone capable of making friendships a priority, even when life is overwhelming. Consistent friends are reliable friends.

You’ll know this woman is one of the best friends you’ll ever have. She will never let you down. She is consistent with her attitude towards not only your friendship, but also her life. She will never leave you guessing, and you feel like you’ve known the real her since day one.

Advertisement

8. She makes time for you

StockSnap from pixabay via Canva

If quality time is your love language, you need to find a friend who makes time for the people she cares about. It’s not always easy to find the time in our busy schedules to devote to our friendships. Sometimes, we get so caught up in our daily lives that responding to a text message feels like too much work. When a woman is one of the best friends you’ll ever have, she always finds time for you.

A study found that the only way to make true friends is to put in the time. Not only does putting effort into a friendship help you move quickly from acquaintances to friends, but it also secures friendships you’ve already created. Someone in the habit of making time for you, no matter what, is probably the best friend you’ll ever have.

Advertisement

9. She celebrates your wins

Kittipong Jirasukhanont from PhonlamaiPhoto's Images via Canva

We have all dealt with friends who tried to make us feel like our accomplishments do not mean much. Likely, they are jealous of your success. They do not want to celebrate you because they’d rather be celebrating themselves. When you find a truly wonderful friend, she will have a habit of celebrating you, even if she is having a hard time herself. She knows how to make you feel special.

“Celebrating wins is essential for maintaining motivation and improving overall life satisfaction. Research shows that recognizing small successes activates the brain’s reward system, which releases dopamine and reinforces positive behavior,” says Melanie A. McNally, Psy.D. “This process fosters a sense of accomplishment and progress and boosts self-efficacy and self-esteem.” A friend like this boosts your self-esteem.

Advertisement

10. She supports healthy boundaries

Georgijevic from Getty Images Signature via Canva

Respecting boundaries is a habit not everyone is capable of maintaining. However, it is important. Healthy boundaries allow people to form close relationships without overstepping. It can be challenging to be unavailable to friends. Whether it’s saying no to hanging out or canceling on a trip because something came up at work, you need to surround yourself with people who understand and support your needs.

When a woman respects your boundaries, she is a special friend. She knows that what you’re enforcing isn’t personal against her. This type of friend supports you no matter what, even when youare setting boundaries.

Advertisement

11. She takes accountability for her actions

Polina Tankilevitch from Pexels via Canva

When a woman respects your boundaries, she is a special friend. She knows that what you’re enforcing isn’t personal against her. This type of friend supports you no matter what, even when you are placing boundaries. Friends need to be honest. It’s at the foundation of a healthy relationship. However, not everyone is capable of having relationships like this. It can be hard to take accountability for our actions. As difficult as it is, it’s important. A woman who is never afraid to apologize and admit her faults is special. She will be the best friend you’ll ever have.

When she makes a mistake, she knows she has to apologize. She may not have meant to hurt your feelings, but if she did, she will instantly take accountability. Genuinely apologizing and admitting when you are wrong is something you have to be in the habit of. When you meet a woman who does this, you’re going to be friends for life.

Haley Van Horn is a freelance writer with a master’s degree in Humanities, living in Los Angeles. Her focus includes entertainment and lifestyle stories.