While some research suggests that trauma is stored in the body, wound up deep inside of us waiting to be unraveled and discovered, a new study from Frontiers in Systems Neuroscience pushes back against that assumption, naming prediction systems and cognitive processes as the most common victims of PTSD and unresolved trauma.

If someone has traumatic intelligence, the rarest form of being smart, their minds have been changed by their trauma. In many ways, they’ve become more pessimistic or negative, but they’ve also become particular and hypervigilant in ways that may give them a protective edge.

Here are 11 signs someone has traumatic intelligence, the rarest form of being smart

1. They absorb other people’s energy

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Many people with trauma develop a sense of social awareness by default or out of survival. Especially with toxic parents at home, figuring out someone’s mood and how to deal with them to keep the peace was a necessity for their well-being. As adults, they have a similar skill in sensing people’s energy in a room or noticing when the vibe shifts in a group dynamic.

While they likely had to unlearn all their people-pleasing behaviors and the unnecessary stress they take on from absorbing other people’s emotions as their own, this social awareness is somewhat of a superpower that the average person lacks.

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2. They’re always pessimistic

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Many people with intelligence from their trauma are self-proclaimed realists. Usually founded by pessimism about the world and the people around them, they try to protect themselves from harm by being hypervigilant and mistrusting of everyone.

While it might not seem like a smart trait to cling to negativity, sometimes seeing the world for what it really is, instead of what we hope for, can help protect us from harm and being taken advantage of. For these people, their realism is a defense mechanism that sometimes promotes more loneliness and worsens mental health, but it can also be a grounding superpower.

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3. They feel things incredibly deeply

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Many people with intense emotional trauma developed a kind of empathy out of necessity. They feel things deeply, sometimes emotions and experiences from other people, because it’s a defense mechanism to protect themselves from being blindsided by anger or annoyance.

Of course, this emotional intelligence is a superpower in most cases, but sometimes, feeling things deeply also makes them susceptible to stress and overstimulation when navigating the world.

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4. They always focus on the worst-case scenario

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In some situations, preparing for the worst-case scenario actually does give people an edge. They’re ready to deal with all the most stressful situations that other people avoid thinking about, because they can’t help but expect everything in their lives to go wrong.

However, if they expect the worst and constantly entertain this pessimistic attitude, they may actually be manifesting the worst in their lives. They’re always seeing things from a negative perspective, so they see bad things in people and situations that are sometimes not even there.

For people dealing with unresolved trauma, who have experienced truly difficult situations and bad consequences, preparing for the worst doesn’t feel misguided. Their worst-case scenario thinking isn’t a random fear, but something they know could actually happen and needs to be worried about.

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5. They rarely let their guard slip

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Hypervigilance is a common symptom of people with unresolved trauma, but in many ways, this ability to think quickly and be aware of surroundings also feeds their cognitive presence. They rarely lean into peer pressure, are quickly prepared when things go wrong, and don’t make impulsive decisions that put their well-being at risk.

Of course, most of the time, this stems from a need for control, but it usually only creates more internal disarray for people, whether that be nervous system dysregulation or self-isolation.

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6. They always seem on edge

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When someone’s nervous system is living in survival mode, constantly thinking and worrying about what could go wrong, they may seem on edge all the time. They’re not easy to connect with or relax around, because their energy is always anxious.

Their minds are always revolving around the evidence they have to worry about, whether it’s trauma or realism about the world they live in.

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7. They’re calm in chaotic situations

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Even if it’s sabotaging their mental health to prepare for the worst and expect bad things to happen, that usually means that they’re leaders when things do go wrong. They’re prepared and calm when bad things happen because they knew, in some capacity, that it would happen all along.

Whether it’s rooted in their resilience or ability to regulate strong emotions when they arise, people with traumatic intelligence sometimes make chaos easier for everyone to manage by being prepared.

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8. They struggle to sit in silence

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Especially when complex trauma comes with deep feelings of guilt or shame, sitting with stillness and alone time can feel impossibly difficult. If you can busy yourself through the day and rely on avoidant behaviors, you can avoid sitting with all these feelings that derail your sense of calm security when they’re forced to be acknowledged.

However, as a study from the Journal of Consulting and Clinical Psychology explains, whatever someone chooses to ignore or avoid only becomes more stressful and anxiety-inducing over time. You’re sabotaging healing and growing when you’re ignoring.

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9. They have strong beliefs and expectations

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Cognitive inflexibility is a common outcome for people with unresolved, complex trauma. It doesn’t just sit deep in their subconscious or body waiting to be found, but actually affects a person’s predictive systems and how they think on a daily basis.

For example, they struggle to adapt to change, maintain a rigid sense of normalcy, and rely on mental coping skills to find peace. When those are challenged or overcome, they feel much less prepared and in control of their fate.

While this trait creates tension when they’re forced to change, sometimes it benefits their ability to make the best of a hard situation or set their boundaries in the moment. However, in daily life, this typically just means they are operating with data and evidence in mind, while the average person operates with opinions and dreams.

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10. They have strong boundaries

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Because a person with traumatic intelligence has boundaries that are often set by fear and difficult situations, oftentimes their limits are a part of who they are. They don’t necessarily get to choose how and when their boundaries are expressed, because they’re usually gut instincts and physical urges, but they do play a huge role in shaping their relationships and daily lives.

Their relationships are necessary, but there's no escaping the need to protect themselves, which people with unresolved trauma cope with in the form of boundaries and self-advocacy. When they have the space to really craft and cultivate these urges and instincts with precision, that’s what makes their boundaries a signal of true intelligence.

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11. They easily sense manipulation

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With emotional precision and hypervigilance crafted by trauma, a person who has traumatic intelligence often uses it to protect themselves. They notice when someone’s intentions are malicious or when they’re being taken advantage of because they’ve had to deal with similar situations.

While most people are easy to manipulate in the face of charm and charisma, someone who’s dealt with trauma and built their boundaries from that place is far from an easy victim now.

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Zayda Slabbekoorn is a senior editorial strategist with a bachelor’s degree in social relations & policy and gender studies who focuses on psychology, relationships, self-help, and human interest stories.