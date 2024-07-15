10 Signs Of A Low-Maintenance Woman (And Why It's A Good Thing To Be One)

High-maintenance women seek to be the center of attention, take days to get ready for a quick trip, and absolutely must have the finer things in life — even if it's just body soap.

She can be a nightmare if you don't like waiting around for other people. Or, she can be a blessing if you enjoy tending to someone's every need.

Meanwhile, low-maintenance women are a rare breed.

What does it mean to be a low-maintenance woman?

Merriam-Webster Dictionary defines a low-maintenance person as, "not tending to cause problems or demand attention" and "easy and pleasant to deal with or work with." And, as Urban Dictionary's definition goes, a low-maintenance person is "Someone who is easy to please, does not require constant pampering, attention or gifts or things done 'their way or no way.'"

Though this definition describes men as low-maintenance and most women are high-maintenance, it's not always the case — there are certainly examples of the opposite out there.

Is being called low-maintenance a compliment?

Most men use the term "low-maintenance" as a compliment to women they're interested in because they want a girlfriend who doesn't come with a lot of drama.

Low-maintenance women are independent and won't need their partner's attention as much, so it allows them to do whatever they want. There are also women who do label themselves as the cool girls who are "low-maintenance."

Take it as a compliment, because being one means you're laid-back, drama-free, and would much rather focus on the important things in life: love, having fun, and spending time with the people who matter most.

So, how do you know if you're a low-maintenance woman? There are a few indicators.

Here are 10 signs of a low-maintenance woman

1. She prefers spending the night in, rather than going out on the town

While a low-maintenance woman appreciates an occasional night out with her girlfriends, she'd much rather do something low-key. She's a homebody at heart.

Ordering Chinese food and watching a romantic comedy on Netflix is the perfect night in for her. And it's even better if she does so with someone she loves.

2. Drama isn't in her vocabulary

This isn't the kind of girl who steals other people's spotlight. Instead, she's more than okay with taking a step back and letting someone else be in the spotlight.

Low-maintenance women are drama-free, don't crave attention, and don't expect to be put on a pedestal. She doesn't need all eyes on her, just her partner's. And she refrains from stirring up any kind of spectacle just for entertainment.

3. Indecision is a huge turn-off for a low-maintenance woman

A low-maintenance woman doesn't care which brand of sliced cheese you pick up from the grocery store. Just pick one already!

She doesn't take her sweet time switching between two decisions; instead, she is very concise, and expects those around her to think the same way.

4. Makeup doesn't even rank in the top 20 on her list of priorities

Perhaps she enjoys testing out her lipsticks and eyeshadows, but she doesn't consider makeup a must. She can easily take a quick trip to the store or coffee shop, no problem, without worrying about how others perceive her looks.

And if she does use makeup, it's a quick mascara application and she's set. If her makeup smudges, it doesn't really matter; she'll end up wiping it off anyway.

5. Her toiletries are all store brand, not top-shelf

Shampoo, conditioner, body soap, and face wash — she gets them all at her local drugstore. Maybe she occasionally uses that fancy body creme from France, but for the most part, she's content with drugstore brand.

It all does the same thing, right? That's how she sees it, anyway. Plus, she's saving tons of money.

6. A low-maintenance woman likes the simple things in life

Getting a diamond necklace from her partner is way too over-the-top for a low-maintenance woman. She appreciates the thought you put into a gift, not the monetary value behind it.

She's genuinely grateful for what she has, but she much prefers simple pleasures. But, of course, a spa day doesn't hurt, either.

7. She's ready in 10 minutes or less

Rather than spending hours upon hours on her appearance — doing her makeup, styling her hair a certain way, or trying on multiple outfits to find "the one" — she can quickly get herself out the door.

Whether you're going out for a nice dinner or are taking a quick trip to the store, she spends no more than 10 minutes getting ready. That's probably faster than it takes for her partner to get ready!

8. Sweatpants and baggy shirts are essential

Maybe she owns some nice jeans and blouses, but you'll probably find her in sweatpants, leggings, or flowing dresses that don't take long to put on.

She wants to wear anything that makes her comfortable, even if it's not necessarily the most stylish. Call it bohemian chic if it makes you feel better.

9. A low-maintenance woman is easy to please

Being with a low-maintenance woman is a piece of cake. She doesn't require constant pampering or attention. She's independent and enjoys doing her own thing, but is also able to adapt to any situation.

She's flexible when things don't go her way, and is more than willing to accommodate other ideas. She's a true "go with the flow" type of woman.

10. She works on her relationships

Even though a low-maintenance woman doesn't ask for much, that's no reason for her partner to slack off.

Since she gives their partner a break on 90% of things, she expects her partner to pull through on the 10% of times she needs them. And that doesn't mean cutting back on the romance, either. She may be low-maintenance, but she's not a fool.

