10 Simple Things Happy People Enjoy Each Day When They're Feeling Overwhelmed And Busy

It's the little things that have the biggest impact.
By Lisa Petsinis
Last updated on Dec 20, 2023
Photo: Nick Starichenko / Shutterstock
Sometimes, the simplest things bring us joy and happiness, if we just take the time to enjoy them. Happy people know this.
Finding happiness isn't very complicated. You don't find it in the busyness of life — you find it in quiet moments with yourself and connected moments with your world. And those little things can bring joy into your life every day.
Here are 10 simple things happy people enjoy each day when they feel overwhelmed or busy.
1. The morning sunrise
If you're pressing snooze three times and are darting off to catch your train for work, you're missing one of the most magical parts of the day: watching the sunrise in the early morning hours.
Deliberately set your alarm for a few minutes before sunrise (check your local weather app), open your curtains and watch. Look into the horizon, concentrate on the rosy glow lifting into the sky, and take in every glorious moment of it.
Revel in the new hope for the day, and the chance for you to begin again.
Photo: Santiago Sauceda González / Pexels
2. Chirping birds
There is no better morning sound than one of birds chirping. Even birds chirping in the evening can be a relaxing sound.
In addition to it being a sign of fair weather, you may not realize that you're hearing the males singing to attract the females. Listen with curiosity and wonder — even just for a minute — to nature's beauty.
3. Raindrops
When you're in a rush heading to an important meeting, the last thing you want is to get drenched by a rainstorm. Your first instinct is to avoid rain rather than experience it.
But on an average rainy day, what if you stopped for a moment to feel the rain? What would it be like to feel those drops landing on your skin? To hear the sound of the rain falling around you? Listen to the sound of it pelting down — or, better yet, jump in a few puddles.
You don't have to be Gene Kelly and Ginger Rogers to love a little singing and dancing in the rain. Grab your partner, child or friend, and enjoy the rain together. Simple things like this are key for becoming a happier person.
4. Blooming flowers
Flowers are happiness. Flowers are hope. They are a feast for the eyes and a delight to the nose.
It's no surprise that people give them to others at virtually every occasion. So, the next time you pass a garden, stop, stoop, hold a flower delicately, and smell its captivating fragrance. Make your day bloom.
Photo: Владимир Высоцкий / Pexels
5. Sunbathing animals
Stumble upon a cat soaking up some rays of sunshine and you will be sure to smile. Dogs and our other animal friends enjoy it, too. They look warm, cozy and content.
There is something about seeing furry friends happy that fills you with happy thoughts. It might inspire you to get some vitamin D of your own, and further brighten your day.
6. Laughing children
Even if you have kids of your own, sadly, you can drown out their laughter with thoughts of your to-do list. It doesn't mean that you love them any less — you simply are too distracted to enjoy their presence fully.
Consciously set aside time every day to look your children in the eye, enjoy a light moment and their company. Notice when they laugh, and laugh with them, too.
Hearing kids in the playground amusing themselves and giggling, stop yourself in your tracks and chuckle along with them. It will take you back to a time when you were carefree and full of hope.
7. Coloring
Coloring is not just for kids. Many adults swear that it reduces stress and induces a state of calm.
When the children are tucked in and fast asleep, put on light music, sneak out their Crayola markers or pencils, and doodle, draw, or show yourself you can still make pretty pictures. You’ll be surprised how good you feel.
8. Mindful eating
Slowing down to eat is not just about preventing heartburn; it's about actually enjoying your food.
Photo: Anna Shvets / Pexels
The next time you throw a bagel in your bag, consider sitting down to really taste that herb and garlic cream cheese. Instead of scarfing down your lunch while combing through 200 emails, go sit in the lunchroom, look at your food, smell it and taste it.
Yes, your boss can wait a few extra minutes for that report — you're savoring every morsel of your delicious lunch.
9. Sipping an aromatic cup of coffee
When life gets hectic and your instinct is to head to the nearest drive-through, consider your options. Fill up on water, and when you get home take some time to indulge in a beverage that invigorates your senses.
How about a peppermint tea or Earl Grey with lavender? Why settle for a regular cup of coffee when you can replace it with a beautiful vanilla latte? Close your eyes, breathe in the aroma, and take in joy.
10. A few moments of rest
When you're busy taking care of work, family, and other responsibilities, it's easy to neglect your sleep. Your body needs to refuel. If a power nap isn't an option, close your eyes for a few minutes and connect with your breath.
Breathing in and out with your feet firmly planted on the floor will give you the grounding you need to face the rest of your day. Add in a few thoughts of gratitude and self-compassion, and you'll feel even better.
Photo: RF._.studio / Pexels
To be happy, you need to intentionally seek out opportunities to bring more joy into your life. That means taking an occasional break from the grind to be mindful.
It doesn't take much effort or time, but the rewards are high. Incorporating these simple ideas and noticing these basic pleasures for even a few moments a day can make you smile, put a bounce in your step, and fill your heart with gladness.
