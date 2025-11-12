The Spiritual Bill You Didn’t Know You Owed: 5 Signs Of Karmic Debt From A Past Life

Everyone has heard of karma, which typically gets a negative connotation, as many believe that karma relates to the consequences someone gets after behaving negatively in the present. However, karma also deals with the past.

Along with karma, there’s something called karmic debt, which is more about past life choices that may be repeating in our present life. Karmic debt is the patterns in your life that are being repeated, and they are typically bad patterns or unresolved issues in your life. For example, you could be constantly struggling with money, sabotaging your relationships, or avoiding responsibilities in your life.

According to numerology, your karmic debt is associated with the cyclical nature of the universe and everything in it, including your birth and rebirth cycles. Karmic debt numbers are the number of lessons you have to learn, or the number of issues you are meant to overcome in this life, and are derived by looking at your birthday.

As much as you think karmic debt can be controlling your life, there are simple ways to deal with it and never have to worry about karma again. The first step, of course, is figuring out whether you have karmic debt.

Here are 5 signs you might have karmic debt from a past life:

1. You face recurring negative or difficult patterns in life

For example, if you find that you're always struggling with similar problems, such as repetitive relationship patterns, or addiction or money woes, it means you could have karmic debt, possibly from a past life or previous experience in life that you have to correct, and you're expected to pay back a debt.

Karmic debt involves patterns that must be identified and broken to stop the karmic cycle you may be creating, as these repeating struggles arise from past lives and require personal responsibility to rectify. To clear karmic debt, certified hypnotherapist Keya Murthy recommended that you must first recognize the patterns in your life and then commit to conscious action to reverse them.

2. You tend to be a caregiver

Krakenimages.com / Shutterstock

Karma could be influencing your tendencies to care for certain people as a payback of debt from selfishness or humility.

Psychic medium Beth Parker explains that our souls often choose to reincarnate specifically to help others in their soul family, even after completing their purpose. She explains that when we experience adversity, it's often because our soul volunteered to learn and grow so we could eventually assist others in our soul family, connecting our caregiving nature to deeper karmic intentions.

3. You have a karmic relationship in your life

A karmic relationship is one that often feels soul-fulfilling and indescribably strong, but is also often toxic and emotionally draining. This is because, somehow, you owe that person a debt or most likely need to learn a lesson about why the relationship isn’t working.

According to spiritual expert Marla Martenson, karmic relationships are "designed to heal past life lessons and pain" and feature a powerful magnetic connection. While the connection between two people in a karmic relationship feels so strong they can't help but be drawn back together, the relationship is characterized by a cycle of breaking up and making up that signals you've learned the lesson meant to be learned, and it's time to let go.

4. You frequently find yourself in situations that force introspection

PeopleImages / Shutterstock

If you are experiencing this, it may mean that you are currently racking up debt in this current life or with yourself. This is especially true for people whose birth date doesn't lead to a karmic debt number.

Polly Wirum, an intuitive and life coach, says that mastering the karmic lesson involves examining your thoughts and reactions, particularly looking at areas where fear motivates you to try to control outcomes. She notes that these moments of confronting what triggers you represent opportunities for profound self-reflection that ultimately lead to peace and personal transformation.

5. You have karmic debt numbers in your numerology chart

The most concrete way of knowing if you have karmic debt is by doing the calculations.

According to numerologist Kaitlyn Kaerhart, "You only have karmic debts if you come across 13, 14, 16, or 19 while you're calculating out your core numbers." Once you identify these numbers appearing during your calculations, you've found your concrete karmic debt.

Which Life Path numbers carry karmic debts?

Life Path numbers are associated with your birth date. Specific birth dates lead to certain numbers that may carry karmic debt.

The Life Path numbers that carry karmic debt are 13, 14, 16, or 19. So if your calculations land on one of these numbers, that's your karmic debt to pay.

If your Life Path number is 1, 4, 5, or 7, it is also due to the presence of a double-digit number, indicating you also have karmic debt. For example, karmic debt number 13 adds up to 4 (1+3=4), so Life Path number 4 carries a karmic debt number 13.

Karmic debts can also be found in your soul urge (heart's desire), expression, and personality numbers.

Your soul urge number is calculated by adding up the digits of the consonants in your full name, excluding vowels.

Your expression number is calculated by adding together the digits of your name.

Your personality number is calculated by adding the digits of your birth day and month.

Karmic Debt Number 13/4

If you have a 13 karmic debt number (Life Path number 4), you are meant to pay back a debt for selfish and lazy behavior in a past life.

You didn’t want to work and complete your responsibilities for a job efficiently. Therefore, to pay off this debt, you need to practice efficient communication throughout your life and express yourself positively.

Know the impact of your words and think before you speak. Empower people instead of putting them down. Take responsibility for yourself and your actions.

Karmic Debt Number 14/5

If you have a 14 karmic debt number (Life Path number 5), there has been an issue with you giving power or control to others, and sometimes even at your own harm. You also might have taken control over others in a past life, and this number speaks to personal power, self-direction, and independence.

Maintain your own power by not taking away from others.

Karmic Debt Number 16/7

If you have a 16 karmic debt number (Life Path number 7), you might have been vain and egotistical in a past life, as well as hurtful in your relationships.

This karmic debt is harder than others to overcome because you need to end this cycle of birth and rebirth, in that you need to “prove” yourself worthy. Try to be a better listener and consider others’ opinions, and especially be mindful of your actions and appearance.

Karmic Debt Number 19/1

If you have a 19 karmic debt number (Life Path number 1), in a past life, you were a manipulative person and very selfish. You controlled people for your own personal gain.

In order to repay this debt, you should be a supportive person. Learn how to help others, as well as learning how to ask for help.

How do you calculate your karmic debt number?

Your karmic debt is based on your birthday, which leads to your Life Path number.

To calculate yours, take your full day, month, and year of birth and add them together.

For example, if you were born on October 23rd, 1997, you would add 1+0+2+3+1+9+9+7=32=3+2=5.

Five corresponds with 14, so 14 (or 14/5) would be your karmic debt.

How can you repay karmic debt in general?

To repay your karmic debt, you just have to take into account what your debt is, perform actions that will repay your karmic debt, take responsibility for wrongdoings, identify your biggest obstacles, break karmic cycles in your life, and strive to overcome weaknesses.

One of the ways most people forget to include on that list is forgiveness. However, this isn't just being nice to someone because you were mean to them before.

What you should do is to become aware of how your actions affect those around you and then proceed to make decisions based upon that self-awareness. You can even seek guidance from someone who specializes in past life readings to help you figure out how to repay your karmic debt.

The faster you repay your karmic debt, the happier you will be in this life and the next.

Megan Hatch is a multimedia journalist, an Emerson College graduate with a major in journalism and a minor in digital media and culture, and a former contributor to YourTango. Her bylines have appeared on Medium, Patch, BuzzFeed, SAGE Publishing, Voice of America, as well as dozens of independent television and online publications, and as on-air talent for Emerson College’s independent radio station, WEBN.