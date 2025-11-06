You Can Immediately Tell If Someone Is A Narcissist Just By Looking At Their Face, According To Research

Have you been questioning whether someone in your life might be a narcissist? Luckily, there are plenty of resources where you can learns the clues and signs that someone is a narcissist. The most popular signs of narcissism typically include an inflated sense of self, risk-taking, and a lack of empathy.

The problem is that many of these little hints don’t show up until you’re already locked into a relationship with a narcissist. You see, narcissists are charming at first. Their personalities are seductive and draw you in so that you’re wrapped up in them even before you realize anything is wrong. However, science says there may be one telling clue that someone is a narcissist, and it lies in their facial features.

You can immediately tell if someone is a narcissist by their eyebrows, according to research.

According to a 2018 study, there’s one facial feature that tells us everything we need to know about a person’s true intentions, including whether or not you’re dealing with a narcissist. Turns out it’s all in the eyebrows.

InesBazdar | Shutterstock

If you’ve ever seen socials dedicated to photos of celebrities without eyebrows, you know how important those two little strips of hair are to your face. They’re not just for looks, either. In 2018, researchers released findings that revealed the reason we have eyebrows in the first place is to communicate.

“We propose that conversion of the large brow ridges of our immediate ancestors to a more vertical frontal bone in modern humans allowed highly mobile eyebrows to display subtle affiliative emotions,” the researchers wrote.

Our eyebrows help us express our emotions, often revealing how we feel without us having to say a word. This 2018 study, conducted by Miranda Giacomin and Nicholas O. Rule, suggested eyebrows also reveal the probability of a narcissistic personality disorder.

For the first part of the study, researchers manipulated facial features, which led them to the conclusion that “accurate judgments of grandiose narcissism particularly depend on a person's eyebrows.” They then tried to determine what exactly it is about eyebrows that gives someone’s narcissistic personality away.

Researchers found that those with thick, dense eyebrows were actually more likely to be perceived as narcissists.

To test their theory, researchers swapped narcissistic and non-narcissistic eyebrows between faces and found that a non-narcissist wearing a narcissist's eyebrows was viewed as having a narcissistic personality.

Giacomin surmised that “narcissists may maintain distinct, thick, and dense brows to enhance recognition,” which we all know narcissists strive for. According to the study, being able to identify a narcissist just by looking at their face is extremely helpful in the long run.

progressman | Shutterstock

You’re less likely to waste time dating someone only to end up in a toxic relationship because they’re a narcissist if you can guess that they have a toxic personality disorder just by looking at them. So, the next time the first thing you notice about that cute guy across the room is his thick, perfectly groomed eyebrows, be on high alert!

