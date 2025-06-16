6 Little Signs Your Cat Is Completely Obsessed With You

Most cat owners are obsessed with their feline friends. From taking constant pictures to capture their adorable antics to spending small fortunes on cat treats and toys, the love they feel for their cats is undeniable.

This devotion isn't one-sided, though. While cats have a reputation for being aloof and independent, they show affection in subtle yet unmistakable ways. Some behaviors even indicate that your cat is just as obsessed with you as you are with them.

Here are 6 little signs that your cat is completely obsessed with you:

1. They slow blink at you.

Wanwajee Weeraphukdee | Shutterstock

Without a spoken language (meows don't count), cats rely on their body language to send messages. Even something as subtle as blinking speaks volumes, and slow blinking is one way cats show affection and trust.

"'Slow blinking' is a term used to describe when cats hold their eyelids almost closed and perform a slow wink in one or both eyes. It typically involves a series of half-blinks and eyelid narrowing," veterinarian Katie Grzyb explained. "Closing the eyes in the presence of another animal (including humans) is considered the ultimate signal of trust. If your cat slow blinks or winks at you, it means they are content and feel no danger in your presence."

2. They meow when they see you.

Research suggests that cats meow primarily to communicate with humans, not other cats. If your cat is super chatty, greeting you with a meow whenever you come home, they are attached to you, and probably a bit obsessed, too. Of course, they could also be hungry, thirsty, or want to play, so be sure their needs are met before indulging in a cuddle.

3. They greet you when you come home.

Cats aren't like dogs, and they don't greet everyone with equal enthusiasm. If your cat greets you by the door when you arrive home, instead of hiding under the couch or ignoring your existence altogether, take that as a sign that they missed you. They may seem content to sleep the day away while you're at work, but this behavior shows that your feline friend loves you and is happy that you made it home safely.

4. They groom you.

Hadrian | Shutterstock

Their kisses may feel like sandpaper, but that doesn't make them any less meaningful. Veterinary behaviorist Alison Gerken explained that, among cats, grooming is an altruistic behavior meant to strengthen social bonds. "So your cat may groom you to nurture your relationship," she said. In other words, they love you, see you as one of their own, and are trying to show it.

5. They head butt you.

Head-butting is another way cats show their love and devotion, claiming you as one of their own through scent. Veterinarian Stuart Hovis explained that cats have glands on their cheeks, forehead, and chin that contain pheromones, "a substance produced by animals as a type of scent communication." When they headbutt you, they intentionally rub pheromones on you.

"When a cat headbutts and marks you, it means you’ve been accepted into a very special club: a cat’s inner circle," Hovis said. "By marking you, a cat is connecting to you through scent and bonding with you. Thanks to their very keen sense of smell, much of cats’ communication is through scents in their environment. And though you cannot detect it, the fact that you smell like your cat is very reassuring to them."

6. They follow you everywhere.

Perhaps the most obvious example, if your cat follows you everywhere, they are certainly obsessed with you. While it may be annoying that you can't even go to the bathroom without your feline companion following close behind, it's heartwarming to know they feel happiest in your presence.

"Cats in close-knit family units stick close to each other for protection," veterinarian Hannah Hart explained. "As such, when your cat follows you around, it may be because he enjoys your company and feels you are both safest when you’re together."

