There's nothing more satisfying to a loving pet parent than knowing their furry friend is happy. Since they are unable to come right out and say how they feel, cats, especially, communicate their emotions through action and behavior.

Ask any cat owner, and they will tell you it's no secret when a kitten is displeased. Thankfully, there are adorable signs that indicate their happiness, and it's way cuter than just purring. If you share your space with a cat, it can sometimes feel like you have to earn their affection, and like any relationship, you do! But don’t worry — cats have plenty of ways to show they’re happy with you. Here's what to watch out for.

Here are 6 cute signs your cat is really happy:

1. They do parkour all over your house

You may get annoyed if your cat treats your house as if it’s a skatepark, using the walls and couches as ramps to launch themselves into oblivion. However, their behavior is a sign that they feel safe in their environment and around you!

This behavior is commonly referred to as the “zoomies,” where cats run back and forth through a space at the speed of lightning. Zoomies are often associated with playfulness and a feeling of excitement and happiness.

If your favorite feline gets the zoomies after you arrive home, consider yourself especially lucky. According to Caring Hearts Animal Hospital, "Some cats are so happy about their owners returning home after being gone for the day that they can’t contain their energy and must zoom around the home for a little while. A cat who greets you at the door and then rushes off to play or zoom is happy to see you!"

2. They sleep in random positions

When a cat completely trusts their owners, they feel comfortable curling up and going to sleep in any position they please — whether showing off their bellies or pretzel-like postures. Certain sleeping positions — specifically the pretzel-like position and belly-sprawl are strong indicators of relaxation and happiness.

According to PetMD, cats instinctively protect their vulnerable organs by curling up and resting on their sides or bellies. So, if a cat is sleeping with their belly exposed, it means they feel very safe and confident where they are.

While these positions are not comfortable in a way that humans would understand, they are a telltale sign that the cat feels safe and secure enough to relax and not be overly alert to threats.

3. They hold their tails up

When a cat walks around with their tail held high, it generally indicates a positive and confident mood, often suggesting a friendly greeting or willingness to interact. A straight tail combined with a question-mark-like appearance curl at the tip often means that your cat feels safe with you and is inviting you to interact with them!

“Straight up tails generally mean that your cat is happy and confident. A tail straight up when meeting others means that the cat is feeling friendly and content,” Beverly Hills Veterinary Associates noted.

In cat body language, a tail held high is basically a "Hi, friend!” An upright tail and a little head bump against you is the ultimate sign that your cat sees you as one of their closest friends and biggest protectors.

4. They have a little belly

Cats often have a small piece of fat on their lower abdomen, typically referred to as a primordial pouch, that is a natural part of their anatomy. These pouches serve many purposes, including the protection of their vital organs and food storage.

While some may believe that a cat’s primordial pouch is a sign of obesity, a little extra fluff around their middle indicates that they are well taken care of. Their owners obviously feed them well (maybe a little too well), they are stress-free, and they are completely spoiled with treats and couch time.

A cat’s pouch often means they feel safe and secure in their environment — which usually points to a loving and happy home!

5. They grunt frequently

If your cat wanders around making grunting noises, or even grunts in their sleep, there is no need for alarm. A grunting cat can be a sign of happiness, especially when combined with other positive behaviors like trilling or chirping noises.

Grunting is often a friendly sound in cats associated with greetings, play, or a way to grab your attention, according to Fear Free Happy Homes. It also indicates that they are very comfortable in their environments. Think of their grunting as a behavior similar to humans who might let out a sigh or groan when they flop onto the couch in total relaxation!

6. They have a gentle personality

When your cats have an especially sweet side, it is usually your doing! Cats who are treated with patience and respect from kittenhood (or once they feel safe in a new home) learn that they don’t need to exhibit any aggressive behavior.

When they receive all of your love, they want to give it back. Cats with gentle personalities will often rub up against your ankles, meow at you when you enter a room, sleep in your bed curled up next to you, and purr like motorboats whenever you extend your hand out to pet them.

They don’t just survive — they thrive!

