What Your Cat Is Trying To Tell You When They Put Their Paw On You

As inherently magical creatures, our bonds with our cats are intentional and powerful. If you’ve been lucky enough to own one, connect with one, or bond with a cat, don’t take it for granted.

Of course, their calming purrs, endless quirks, and unique personalities are just a few of the things we love about our cats, but despite being deeply communicative, there’s another behavior we sometimes overlook.

Here are 5 things your cat is trying to tell you when they put their paw on you:

1. They feel comfortable and safe.

Our pets always show their admiration and love for us, but sometimes we miss it. They can’t verbally say “I love you,” but don’t underestimate their ability to show it.

Pet behavior experts suggest that intentional contact with pets—like them putting their paws on you, laying on your lap, or rubbing against your leg—is a sign of trust and comfort.

They feel safe enough around you to get your attention and engage with you — they might even use you as a tool to de-stress.

2. They’re stressed and need reassurance.

Because they can’t speak our human languages, most animals, including cats, use body language to express their emotions, feelings, and pain points. From feeling uncomfortable to needing food to wanting cuddles, their bodies can tell us a great deal.

GabrielPevide | CanvaPro

Many cat experts consider the “pawing” or rubbing their bodies against you as your cat trying to tell you they’re stressed and need reassurance. Often viewing you as a pillar of safety and security, they’ll resort to your voice, touch, and presence as a de-stressing activity.

3. They view you as their family.

Cats bond and communicate using scent, often claiming their owner by leaving their scent nearby. By reaching out and touching you, they’re “laying claims” on you — both in a heartwarming sense of ownership, of course, and to communicate with other animals or pets.

As cat mom Andrea Sosa put it in a TikTok, they say, "You are my family, and we need to smell the same."

4. They want attention.

Have you ever been working away at your desk or snoring peacefully in bed, only to be interrupted by your cat’s paw on your nose? With zero boundaries and no sense of personal space, you know they’ll never stop.

While you should be cognizant of any unsettling body language, experts agree this “nagging” is often a sign that your cat is comfortable around you and wants attention. It’s like having a furry, less loud, and much more independent toddler — enjoy those little taps while you can.

Olezzo | Shutterstock

5. They’re hungry.

Sometimes, they’re simply trying to get affectionate attention, such as cuddles or pets, but other times, they need something more concrete, like food, water, or playtime.

If their pawing seems to ramp up around dinner time or first thing in the morning, they're likely hungry and asking for their next meal.

Zayda Slabbekoorn is a News & Entertainment Writer at YourTango who focuses on health & wellness, social policy, and human interest stories.