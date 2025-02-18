8 Morning Habits Of People Who Stay Sharp In Their 70s And Beyond, According To Psychology

Have a hard time staying sharp as you age despite all your best efforts? You’re not alone. This precious window between waking and diving into the day’s tasks holds the potential for establishing habits that can significantly enhance one’s health and quality of life.

If you're curious about how you can extend your life, draw some inspiration from the morning habits of people who stay mentally sharp well into old age and beyond.

Here are the morning habits of people who stay sharp in their 70s and beyond:

1. They create a routine and stick with it

Creating good sleep habits leads to waking up naturally and easily in the morning. Stop looking at your phone or devices at least an hour before bedtime. The blue light from these screens disrupts melatonin production and will keep you awake longer and thus make you groggier in the morning.

Eat at least three hours before bedtime and reduce alcohol and caffeine intake. Create a sleep atmosphere that is comfortable and cozy for your body type.

2. They keep a regular wake-up time

Chinnapong / Shutterstock

If you wake up at 6 am on weekdays and sleep in later on the weekends to 9 am, you’re confusing your brain and your body’s natural rhythms. On the weekends you can sleep in but keep it within 15-30 minutes of your regular wake-up time. Otherwise, you’re likely to muck up your Monday morning.

Maintaining a consistent wake-up time significantly improves alertness, mood, cognitive function, and overall well-being by regulating the body's natural circadian rhythm.

Research published in the Journal of Clinical Sleep Medicine explained that this leads to better sleep quality and reduced stress levels, with potential benefits like increased productivity and decreased risk of depression and anxiety. Waking up at the same time each day helps train your body to feel naturally sleepy and alert at predictable times throughout the day.

3. They let the sun in

Since your body naturally responds to sunlight, put a warm-colored light on a timer in your bedroom to come on when it’s time to get up to signal to your body that the sun is rising and help recalibrate your sleep cycle. Once you’re up, open up the curtains and let the light in! There are plenty of wake-up lights on the market that do just this.

4. They get outside

It’s also important to get 2 hours of outdoor light exposure every day (even on cloudy days) to help reset your circadian rhythms. The sunlight will help boost the production of Vitamin D which also has been linked to improving immunity, tiredness, and depression.

Can’t get out into the sun? Take vitamin D supplements to help. Spending time outdoors daily can significantly improve mental well-being by reducing stress, anxiety, and depression, boosting mood, enhancing focus and attention, increasing creativity, and promoting feelings of happiness and overall well-being.

It is a restorative experience for the mind, with 2021 research showing that even brief exposure to nature can positively affect cognitive function and emotional state. While generally beneficial, the impact of spending time outdoors can vary based on personal preferences, personality traits, and the specific natural environment.

5. They hydrate

Put a glass of water (or orange juice) next to your bed at night. When you first wake up in the morning, have a big sip to wake up your digestive system and get your brain up and running and feeling more alert.

6. They establish an enjoyable morning ritual

GaudiLab / Shutterstock

Create a morning routine that invites you to get up. Think of it as your sacred space from which to create your day that works for you and inspires you. Stretching to get the blood flowing, meditation to set your intentions for the day, fabulous music to get your body moving, or your favorite morning beverage or breakfast to feed your mind and body.

Research published by Charles Sturt University explained that making your morning routine enjoyable can significantly boost your mood, energy levels, and overall productivity by promoting positive emotions, reducing stress, and enhancing feelings of self-control. The benefits of a morning routine are maximized when you practice it consistently, even on weekends.

7. They let their nose lead the way

Put one of your favorite essential oils into your diffuser and put it on a timer to turn on 10 minutes before your alarm goes off. These natural scents can help wake your brain as your senses pull you out of your REM sleep with greater ease:

Bergamot (energizing)

Cinnamon (boosts energy)

Eucalyptus (stimulates the brain)

Frankincense (balances the nervous system)

Orange (invigorating)

Peppermint (rejuvenating and energizing)

8. They feed or walk a pet

A furry or feathered friend is a great asset to help nudge you out of bed in the morning for their walk, their breakfast, or even a snuggle as they alert you with a woof, meow, or chirp! Their little body clocks are usually spot on and they’re happy to remind you of this.

Research published by the National Institutes of Health explained that pets can help with morning habits by providing a sense of purpose, encouraging exercise, and boosting mood. Feeling responsible for a pet can give you a reason to get up in the morning.

Michele Molitor, CPCC, CHt, is a certified coach, hypnotherapist, and co-author of the book I Am Perfectly Flawsome - How Embracing Imperfection Makes Us Better. She coaches high-achieving professionals in reducing their overwhelm and reclaiming their self-confidence, calm, and clarity to create a thriving life and career.