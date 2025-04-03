9 Simple Life Hacks Millennials Figured Out That Give Them An Edge Over Gen-Z

Let’s face it — Millennials get a lot of flak. From being labeled “the burnout generation” to constantly being compared to their TikTok-savvy younger siblings, it’s easy to forget they’ve picked up a few clever tricks along the way.

While Gen-Z may have quippy slang and zero allegiance to Corporate America, Millennials have mastered some seriously underrated life hacks that keep them one step ahead. Whether it's mastering a power pose or never being afraid to poke fun at themselves, here are the simple life hacks Millennials swear by — and why they still matter in a Gen-Z world.

Here are simple life hacks Millennials figured out that give them an edge over Gen-Z:

1. They know how to activate their inner child

Soloviova Liudmyla / Shutterstock

Little Bobby has been sitting in the dark corner of your mind for the last few months, bouncing a ball against the wall waiting for yourself to lighten up a bit.

Millennials know that the playful spirit of children isn’t something to put away like old ski boots in the attic. It doesn’t mean playing the clown. It’s about approaching reality with a playful openness that keeps you creative and awake.

2. They know that appearance can affect mood

Halay Alex / Shutterstock

Yes, the seemingly superficial things make a difference. Treat yourself to something new, but don’t use shopping as a crutch.

Millennials know that your appearance affects your identity and subsequent mood. Take pride in the little things in general, too. That extra five minutes spent ironing a super-wrinkled pair of pants will help.

3. They go for what they want, even if it just means taking a small step in the right direction

Zamrznuti tonovi / Shutterstock

What was that cool dream you kept holding off? Now snap out of it, pull yourself together, and commit to one tiny step.

Want to write that novel? Write a 100-word outline. See you at Barnes and Noble.

Millennials know that taking steps, even small ones, towards something they've always wanted to do is crucial for personal growth, boosting confidence, and achieving long-term goals. Research by Stanford University explained that it fosters momentum, builds habits, and provides a sense of accomplishment.

4. They write out a list of monster goals

Krakenimages.com / Shutterstock

Few of us leave room in the day for dreaming. It’s all relative, so focus on the goals that feel like a major stretch for you,

Not for Nice Nathan, or the do-gooder Nancy, but you. What goals verge on dreams that make your heart flutter? Dream daily, and you will live like few do.

5. They choose to bring good energy into every room

Josep Suria / Shutterstock

Sound cheesy? Of course, it does, but Millennials know that it works.

We don’t do this enough because it takes courage and vulnerability to go out of our way to lift another human and channel positive energy.

We’re so busy making sure our hair looks right in our latest Insta reel that we never stop to focus on improving someone else’s life. Do this, and feel your mood lift.

6. They don't forget to live

Yuri A / Shutterstock

Adventures are underrated for well-being. Introducing a bit of risk into your life will pep you up. You’re no longer Dave from Accounting.

You take on the exciting form of a modern explorer, up for the challenge. Even planning your trip will transport you to a new world.

While some planning is crucial for safety and logistics, embracing spontaneity can lead to unique experiences, personal growth, and a deeper connection with the world. A 2016 study found that unplanned adventures allow you to live in the moment and savor each experience without the pressure of a rigid itinerary.

7. When in doubt, they embrace the Power Pose

fizkes / Shutterstock

Find a private place and strut about like a proud gladiator who just defeated a man-beast with two heads.

Studies show that a power pose can raise testosterone by 20%. How we act feeds directly into our self-image, and this set of thoughts is significant enough to change our chemistry.

8. They go for a brisk walk or jog when energy is low

Drazen Zigic / Shutterstock

Twenty minutes is all you need. I know, I know. Patrick the bulging fitness guru already told you.

But it bears reminding because the simple stuff that people keep repeating does work. Millennials know that they always feel better after their thoughts have rearranged themselves post-walk.

Even brief walks, especially in nature, can significantly boost energy levels and improve mood when feeling fatigued, potentially by reducing stress and increasing endorphins. A 2023 study also found that spending time in nature has been linked to many benefits, including improved attention, lower stress, and better mood.

9. They're never afraid to poke fun at themselves

fizkes / Shutterstock

Did it strike you that you’re uptight right now because you take yourself so seriously? You’re making an extra effort to look good. But that just makes you feel bad.

Unbothered people can make fun of themselves because they know ‘self’ is an illusion anyway. When there’s nothing to protect, you have nothing to lose.

Alex Mathers is a writer and coach who helps you build a money-making personal brand with your knowledge and skills while staying mentally resilient. He's the author of the Mastery Den newsletter, which helps people triple their productivity.

