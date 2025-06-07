Study Finds Seniors Who Never Stop Doing This One Thing Feel As Happy As They Did In Their 20s

It's easy to lose your sense of adventure as you age. Life gets busy, your energy depletes, and your priorities naturally shift. Adventurous activities tend to get put on the back burner. Yet, a recent study found that seniors who continue to embrace adventure as they age feel happiest.

The study found that seniors who 'age adventurously' feel as happy as they did in their 20s.

Road Scholar, a nonprofit that provides educational travel programs for seniors, surveyed 300 adults between the ages of 50 and 98. They learned that a vast majority, 94%, of older adults believe being adventurous positively contributes to their health, happiness, and well-being.

Participants defined "aging adventurously" as "staying physically active and healthy," traveling, and continuing to learn and grow.

There are many different ways to age adventurously.

Adventure likely won't look the same as it did in your 20s, and that's OK. You may have to redefine what adventure means to you in your current stage of life.

Perhaps sky diving, bungee jumping, and other adrenaline-pumping activities remain in early adulthood. Adventure doesn't necessarily mean thrill-seeking activities. It can simply be learning a new skill, joining a class, or exploring an unknown neighborhood. Just find something refreshing that challenges you.

Participants of the study were asked about the most adventurous thing they’ve done since turning 50. Many cited traveling, while others found their sense of adventure far closer to home. Some said they tried a new hobby, from birding and ballroom dancing to scuba diving and pickleball. Others picked up new skills, like how to play an instrument or speak a new language.

"Got my first tattoo," one participant shared. "Started my own business," another wrote. Other seniors found adventure by volunteering, returning to grad school, starting online dating, and riding motorcycles.

Embracing adventure has many benefits.

Pursuing adventure doesn't just make people happier, though that is certainly a major draw. Psychologist and behavioral scientist Mike Rucker explained that adventure also encourages personal growth and builds resilience.

"In a world that often confines us within the boundaries of routine and familiarity, inviting in adventure can be a powerful catalyst for growth and well-being," he wrote. "The very essence of adventure — stepping beyond comfort zones, facing new challenges, engaging in edgework, and embracing uncertainty — is a gateway accessible to most to personal transformation."

"Whether navigating the rapids of a river, exploring a new culture, or undertaking a creative endeavor, each adventure carries the potential to reshape our perspectives, bolster our mental fortitude, and add a vibrant layer to the tapestry of our lives," Rucker continued. "In embracing these experiences, we open ourselves to a world of possibilities, learning that the true value of adventure lies not just in the exhilaration of the moment but in the lasting impact it has on our journey towards a resilient self."

Adventures can also increase one's confidence, as they show you that you can overcome challenges and successfully try new things. When you plan adventures with friends, you also strengthen your relationships and bonds.

So, whether you travel the world, take up guitar, or become a pro at pickleball, be sure to embrace adventure in your life. You may just find that you are a happier and healthier person for it.

Audrey Jaber is a writer and associate editor with a bachelor's degree in journalism.