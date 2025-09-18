People with a "good moral personality" are often argued to have better life satisfaction and subjective well-being, according to a 2022 study. But what does being a "good person" really mean? They suggest that it's a combination of empathy, openness, commitment, critical thinking skills, and even a smidge of extroversion for social support, which truly define "good" personality traits.

Of course, these traits create a framework for a person's identity, well-being, and relationships, but even the smallest and seemingly most insignificant interactions are also affected. From conversations with strangers to daily errands, if you see a woman doing these things in public, you know she's a good person. Because sometimes, compassion, conversation, and small acts of kindness speak for themselves.

If you see a woman doing these 11 things in public, you know she's a good person

1. Holding the door for others

According to a study from the University of Texas at Austin, men are more likely than women to open doors for other people in their everyday lives. It's an inherently gendered behavior that's often underestimated in public spaces as an act of kindness, so if you see a woman doing this in public, you know she's a good person.

Even if it means waiting at the door for a few extra moments or taking her attention off her phone for the sake of situational awareness, she's always willing to hold the door. Even if it's not necessarily making someone else's day "easier" by traditional standards, it's still a moment of empathetic connection that makes them feel seen and appreciated.

2. Picking up trash

Of course, good people always clean up after themselves and take care of their own trash in public, but truly good women make an effort to make every place better than they found it. Even if that means cleaning up after others, grabbing and throwing away trash in public areas, or holding their loved ones accountable for doing the same, they care about more than just themselves.

Especially in green areas and community hubs in low-income neighborhoods, where people generally reap the most benefit from accessibility and cleanliness in these spaces, taking on a personal responsibility to engage with them respectfully is often a sign of greater empathy and compassion.

3. Smiling at strangers

Whether it's a baby in the shopping cart in front of them in line or a stranger walking by them on the street, if you notice a woman smiling at other people often in public, you know she's a good person.

Of course, smiling at people generally has many positive benefits, even if you have to overcome certain mental or emotional blocks to engage in it more often in public. It recognizes the humanity in other people, giving them a chance to feel appreciated and seen without much effort.

Even if it does open up a conversation you weren't expecting, lean in — in our world, we're better off fighting a bit of discomfort for the benefits of face-to-face communication with new people.

4. Being overly kind to service workers

Many people take their daily aggression out on service people — coping with things like emotional turmoil and chronic stress by making the people serving their coffee or checking them out at the store their "scapegoat," like psychologist Reena B. Patel explains.

However, truly good and empathetic people make a strong effort to rely on their own emotional intelligence in these situations — regulating their own internal discomfort before interacting with others. Nobody is perfect, but good people are never rude just for the sake of it.

Even being kind to your own co-workers and peers in the workplace can have a number of benefits to subjective well-being and overall job satisfaction, according to a PLOS One study, so if you see a woman going out of her way to connect with people on the clock, you know she's a good person.

5. Complimenting others without expectation

If you see a woman giving out genuine compliments and having truly engaging conversations with strangers, you know she's a good person. Even if she simply does it to spread joy and love, she often reaps several benefits from being kind without expectation.

Many people underestimate the power of compliments in their daily lives, according to a study from Personality and Social Psychology Bulletin, missing out on opportunities to make someone's day a little bit better or boost their own self-esteem.

When people give a compliment, they typically walk away in a better mood — feeding into a cycle where they're more likely to offer compliments and kindness to strangers in the future. So, the more practice they give in small acts of kindness, the more likely they are to continue reaping the rewards of their compliments and praise down the road.

6. Helping people with groceries

Even if it takes a little bit of extra time and effort when running errands of her own, if you see a woman helping other people with their groceries or heavy bags, you know she's a good person. It's these small acts of kindness that have huge impacts, making people feel appreciated, giving them time and assurance back in their days, and protecting them from the harm of frustration and isolation.

Like a study from Frontiers in Psychology explains, the more altruistic a person is in their everyday life — helping others and offering praise without expecting anything in return — the happier they tend to be. That's how truly good women set themselves up for success in every aspect of their lives, because they're always feeding into a cycle of positivity, appreciation, and connectedness.

7. Letting people skip in line

Many truly good women have emotional intelligence that supports their empathetic behaviors, but this foundation of awareness and intellect also bolsters their social awareness. They notice small shifts in conversations, recognize when other people are struggling around them, and know how to help others by simply paying attention in public spaces, rather than distracting themselves with their phones.

Even in the grocery store, standing in front of an overwhelmed mother or a person who's seemingly in a rush, good women don't mind letting people skip in line. They'd prefer to give someone who's struggling or having a bad day a chance at turning their mood around through kindness, rather than ignoring them entirely.

8. Leaving generous tips for good service

Truly good people never tip less than the recommended 20%, for starters. They understand the importance of tips for service workers in the industry and have the empathy to recognize that someone's mood or behavior is rarely about them, but a symptom of a struggle they're encountering in their personal lives.

When service is exceptional, they're also more likely to tip generously, showing appreciation and empathy to people even when they're not necessarily getting anything in return.

9. Laughing often

Even for people who have good intentions and a strong foundation of empathy within them, dealing with chronic stress, mental health struggles, or even a toxic relationship can make offering kindness much more difficult — both to other people and to themselves.

That's why people who laugh often, on their own and with others, tend to be truly good. Not only do they relieve any kinds of stress or inner turmoil that would prevent their empathy from shining, but they also reap the personal and social benefits of laughter.

10. Quietly paying for someone else

Whether they're picking up the tab from a dinner with friends or buying someone's coffee in a drive-thru, if you see a woman doing these things in public, you know she's a good person. If she has the financial stability to do so, she's not afraid to spread the love — without expecting any kind of money or praise in return.

Quietly paying for someone else is one of their love languages. It's not lending money — riddled with underlying tensions and animosities — because they expect nothing in return, it's simply an act of kindness to show their love and appreciation.

11. Reassuring nervous people

From comforting a nervous flyer on an airplane to helping an overwhelmed mother with her kids in the grocery store, if you see a woman doing these things in public, you know she's a good person. She hardly puts her own comfort over helping other people, even people she doesn't know at all.

Of course, she's intentional with the kind of energy she offers to others — careful not to burn herself out, people-please, or ignore her own needs — but she does make an effort to be kind and attentive to other people for the sake of spreading joy and love.

Zayda Slabbekoorn is a staff writer with a bachelor's degree in social relations & policy and gender studies who focuses on psychology, relationships, self-help, and human interest stories.