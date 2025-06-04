The Dark Side Of Mindfulness & Meditation That No One Ever Talks About, According To Research

The popularity of mindfulness and meditation has surged in the wellness world, often portrayed as cures for stress and other mental health problems. While the benefits of these practices are already well-documented, there is a hidden dark side that many don't talk about.

Emerging research is highlighting that, for some people, mindfulness and meditation can lead to unexpected psychological side effects. This new evidence calls for awareness of the lesser-known risks associated with these practices.

Research shows that mindfulness and meditation have an often overlooked dark side.

Mindfulness is a basic type of meditation based on Buddhist practices that involves focusing on the present moment and observing your senses, thoughts, and feelings without judgment. Practicing mindfulness can help reduce stress, improve focus, and regulate emotions.

However, recent scientific research found that these types of practices can have some adverse side effects. A study performed in 2022 and published in the Psychotherapy Research journal showed that, out of 953 U.S. participants who meditated regularly, "over 10 percent of participants experienced adverse effects which had a significant negative impact on their everyday life and lasted for at least one month."

Another research review published in 2020 found that anxiety and depression were the most commonly reported side effects, but other side effects such as psychotic or delusional symptoms, visual or auditory hallucinations, dissociation or depersonalization, and fear or terror were also reported in practitioners.

Though mindfulness can improve your well-being, many people aren't usually warned about the potential negative side effects.

Evidence of these potential side effects has existed for quite some time. Clinical psychologist Arnold Lazarus claimed in an article published in 1976 that, when performed without care, meditation can cause "serious psychiatric problems such as depression, agitation, and even schizophrenic decompensation."

A major source of the problem is that mindfulness has been commodified and capitalized on in books, apps, and videos. Self-proclaimed "coaches" sell courses or materials that teach mindfulness, without having a thorough understanding of it themselves.

Ronald Purser, a professor of management and author of the book "McMindfulness," believes that mindfulness has become a form of "capitalist spirituality." He wrote that "Mindfulness is now said to be a $4 billion industry, propped up by media hype and slick marketing by the movement’s elites."

However, Pursuer does agree that "There are certainly worthy dimensions to mindfulness practice. Tuning out mental rumination does help reduce stress, as well as chronic anxiety and many other maladies." But therein lies the problem. When it's not used as intended, things go awry. It's similar to how fitness and health influencers without proper training offer advice that isn't always safe.

The lack of warning given to consumers of the potential side effects associated with mindfulness and meditation raises ethical concerns.

The commodification of mindfulness brings up an important debate: Is it ethical to teach mindfulness or sell mindfulness products without mentioning possible adverse side effects? Purser said no, and that "Although derived from Buddhism, it’s been stripped of the teachings on ethics that accompanied it, as well as the liberating aim of dissolving attachment to a false sense of self while enacting compassion for all other beings."

That's not to say you have to give up the practice entirely, but you need to be aware of the risks, especially when following practitioners who may not be as knowledgeable as they purport. As with anything related to health and wellness, you must do your research before blindly following. That goes for everything from vitamins to holistic health practices.

Research on mindfulness and meditation is ongoing, and experts advise being cautious when engaging in these practices. For those who have experienced any negative side effects, Cheetah House is a clinical service in the U.S. that provides support to people affected by short or long-term problems from meditation.

The best way to practice mindfulness and meditation is to do thorough research beforehand and ensure you know how to properly perform these practices and understand any risks.

Kayla Asbach is a writer currently working on her bachelor's degree at the University of Central Florida. She covers relationships, psychology, self-help, pop culture, and human interest topics.