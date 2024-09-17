5 Retro Cheat Codes From The 2000s That Give You An Unfair Advantage Today

2000s nostalgia is riding high right now: “Y2K” inspired hashtags are exploding with over 7 million posts on Instagram and more than 2 million on TikTok, while Google searches for ‘Y2K trends’ have surged by 51% just this month.

Here are the 5 retro cheat codes from the early 2000s that'll give you an unfair advantage today:

1. Be a mindful consumer

Back in the early 2000s, options were fewer, and buying habits shifted towards quality over quantity. Today’s fast-paced, throwaway culture contrasts sharply with this mindset. Try mindful consumption by making intentional choices that prioritize timeless style and longevity over quantity. Ditch those hyped mass-market sandals and faux leather jackets. Instead, upgrade your wardrobe with a few well-made items, such as a well-fitting coat or dependable leather boots.

2. Cook at home more often

Compared to now, eating out was less common in the early 2000s, with home-cooked meals being the norm. Cooking at home provides you more control over the flavors, quantities, and ingredients, which leads to healthier and more satisfying meals. Weekly meals can help reduce food waste and streamline grocery shopping. To spice up your cooking, experiment with new foods from different cuisines.

Sarah Chai | Pexels

3. Practice digital detox

In the early 2000s, people were more present in their daily interactions and spent the majority of their time offline. Set boundaries on your digital use to practice mindful disconnection. Establish tech-free zones in your home and specific offline moments, such as before bed or during meals to foster genuine face-to-face interaction and relaxation. Use this time to dive into a good book, play board games, or even redecorate a room.

One interesting piece of polling data from Harvard shows that most Gen-Zers say life was better before social media. Further research suggests that constant social media usage can be linked with anxiety and depression, ailments to which Gen-Z is particularly prone.

4. Get back to journaling

Remember the Blogger and WordPress days when people poured their hearts and reflections online? With social media’s evolution, it’s now flooded with commercial posts and cringe-worthy thought leadership with no real people or genuine thoughts behind them.

But you can still make journaling your thing. Start jotting down your thoughts regularly — just for yourself or even on social media instead of only posting funny TikToks. Challenge yourself to write each month about something cool, weird, or important that happened to you. It’s an awesome way to reflect and witness changes.

Vlada Karpovich | Pexels

5. Make memories, not photos

In the early 2000s, without smartphones glued to our hands, we didn’t have the opportunity to capture an unlimited amount of photos and videos which let us experience our core memories. When was the last time you didn’t film a concert you attended? Or simply enjoy a fantastic view without snapping photos?

Try to substitute your phone with a Polaroid camera. A limited number of shots makes the whole process more intentional and forces you to put the phone away. Not to mention, you’ll have tangible pictures to hang in your bedroom or keep in your wallet.

6. Rediscover tangible media

Organize a movie marathon with friends using DVDs or Blu-rays to revive the art of intentional viewing. Instead of aimlessly streaming, choose classic films or works by cult directors to have a more meaningful, shared experience free of digital distractions.

Break free from Spotify's song recommendations bubble by exploring CDs and vinyl. That way you can discover new music from various genres and understand what you like or not. The process of choosing a physical copy of an album keeps the curiosity alive.

Avery Morgan is a productivity expert and chief communications officer at EduBirdie, with deep expertise in education and its intersection with the internet and student-related matters. Her articles were featured in the New York Post, Fast Company, Forbes, and many others.