Rescue Dogs Jump For Joy As They Are Allowed To Choose Their Own Toys For Christmas

We all deserve to be showered with love this holiday season, even animals who do not yet have families to call their own.

One animal rescue center in Ireland ensured that all of the furry friends residing with them during the holidays felt more treasured than ever at Christmas time, and the results were incredibly heartwarming.

The rescue dogs were allowed to pick out their own toys for Christmas.

Christmas came early for the pups at the Dogs Trust Ireland Rehoming Center in Dublin, Ireland. In December 2020, staff at the rescue center scattered a variety of dog toys — donated by staff and supporters — across the floor and allowed each pooch to pick out their very own to play with.

A video shared by the shelter depicted each of the dogs being led into the room to select their toys. While they all chose differently, every single one of the dogs could hardly wait to sprint in and fetch a toy, their tails wagging high up in the air.

There’s Harley, who happily ran across the room holding his new prize in his mouth, whipping his head back and forth with excitement. There’s Arnie and Bella, who carefully inspected each toy before settling on the perfect one. There’s Ollie, who could hardly contain his joy when he found a pink squeaky toy in the pile.

Every single one of these dogs and their reactions will melt your heart!

The rescue center hopes that by sharing the precious footage they will put a “much-deserved” smile on people’s faces.

The video also serves as a reminder that all animals, especially those living in shelters, are capable and deserving of unconditional love.

Over 6 million animals enter shelters in the United States each year. Only a little over 4 million of them will be adopted. Those who remain in shelters will stay alone in a caged area during the holidays, and some will eventually be euthanized.

Photo: marcinm111 / Shutterstock

This holiday season, even if you are unable to adopt an animal, take the time to donate toys and supplies to your local shelter. Not only will the staff members greatly appreciate it, but you can turn a lonely animal’s entire day around by giving them something to hold onto until they finally get to go home with their forever family.

In addition to making donations, you can also volunteer at your local shelter — where you can help with daily tasks, such as cleaning, feeding, and walking animals — or assist in organizing events and fundraisers to raise money.

Anything you can do to make these animals feel loved and cared for goes a long way. They deserve the extra love more than anyone, especially around the holidays.

