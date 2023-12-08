Woman Feels Happier With A Remote Job So She Can Work In Her 'Safe Space' At Home

There’s a lot of debate surrounding working from home. Since the coronavirus pandemic, many jobs have become remote. Now, some workers are fighting for the right to continue working from home as companies begin implementing policies that require them to go back to the office in person.

However, one TikTok user has made it clear that she will never be going back.

Now that one woman has gotten a taste of work-from-home life, she says she’ll never go back to the office.

Taryn Lamb, who goes by the username @therealtarnanlamb on the app, recently posted a video detailing her transition to a remote job.

“I’ve only had a fully remote job for like, 3 days now,” she shared. Despite the short amount of time Lamb has worked from home, she said she would never go back. “I don’t think I would trade it for the world,” she stated.

Lamb appeared shocked by all of the benefits she was afforded working from home and said she felt so much more comfortable at home than at the office, feeling a certain level of security at home that she did not experience in the office.

“I think it’s just the fact that when I’m at home, I’m like, at peace. This is my safe space,” she explained. “If you get nervous or stressed out at work, or you mess up or whatever, this is your safe space. They can’t get me here.”

Lamb also revealed that her ADHD made focusing in the office around other people difficult. “In the office, I always felt like I was like, ‘Who’s looking at my laptop? What’s going on? Like, who’s perceiving me?’” she said. “And now I don’t have to do that anymore.”

Photo: webphotographeer / Canva Pro

Now, Lamb has her workplace all to herself. “Here, my bathroom, it’s all mine. It’s just a few feet away,” she said.

She reveled in her new level of personal autonomy that she didn’t know in the office. She happily stated, “I can go on a walk when I want to go on a walk. I can go sit on my balcony if I need some fresh air. I can pet my cat.”

In the caption of her video, Lamb described working remotely as “vibes on 100.” She shared, “I just love working from home.”

Lamb isn’t alone in seeing the benefits of working from home.

Lamb is far from the only person to see the benefits of working remotely. During the pandemic, the New York Times reported on a poll run by Gallup among those who had switched to working from home. It found that “a majority of American adults working from home would prefer to continue doing so ‘as much as possible’ after the pandemic.” Additional benefits include everything from taking fewer sick days to an overall "improved work-life balance.”

However, not everyone agrees with Lamb’s perspective. Many companies are forcing employees to return to the office after working remotely. According to NPR, “Across the private sector, in-office requirements are … getting stricter.” Some no longer have the luxury of working remotely if their company is enforcing these new in-office policies.

Regardless of whether someone prefers to work in the office or from home, an argument can be made for the advantages and disadvantages of each. But, one thing is clear: Lamb will be staying at home.

Mary-Faith Martinez is a writer for YourTango who covers entertainment, news, and human interest topics.