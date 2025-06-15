Research proves that your relationship with your dog is more satisfying than your relationship with most humans.

The old adage, "a dog is a man's best friend," may be a bit more accurate than previously assumed. A recent study found that the relationship between a human and their furry friend is more gratifying than that with most humans.

Hungarian researchers from ELTE Eötvös Loránd University set out to examine the relationship between dogs and their owners. Using 13 relationship scales, participants characterized their relationships with their dog and four human partners: closest kin, romantic partner, best friend, and child.

"The results showed that owners reported greater satisfaction with their dogs than with any human partner except their child," the researchers reported. They found that humans receive more support from their dog than from any human other than their child. Owners also experience fewer negative interactions with their dog than they do with any human partner, other than their best friend.

4 PM production | Shutterstock

"Overall, the relationship with the dog provided high Companionship, opportunities for Nurturance, and minimal Negative Interactions," they wrote.

The researchers described the owner-dog bond as a combination of parent-child and best friend relationships.

Dog owners get the positive aspects of the parent-child bond, without the added pressure and responsibility of raising a child. And like a best friend relationship, the negative interactions with your pup are minimal. Sure, they may pee on the carpet or wake you up by barking, but they mean no harm, and the relationship is uncomplicated.

Dog owners also get a level of control over their pups that adds to their satisfaction. Dogs can't complain, argue, or talk back. They offer companionship without asking for anything in return.

"Compared to humans, the relationship with dogs involves few conflicts and minimal negative interactions," senior author Enikő Kubinyi said. "The results highlight that dogs occupy a unique place in our social world — offering the emotional closeness of a child, the ease of a best friend, and the predictability of a relationship shaped by human control — revealing why our bonds with them are often so deeply fulfilling."

Dog ownership has myriad other benefits.

Owning a dog is an incredibly fulfilling experience. For one, dogs offer comfort, and a recent survey found that 84% of pet owners say the mere presence of their pet is calming.

Beyond providing an emotionally satisfying bond, dog ownership is also good for your health. According to the Mayo Clinic, dog owners are more likely to be physically active, as dogs force you to get up and move. One study even found that adults who regularly walk their dogs are more likely to report eating a healthy diet, maintaining a healthy weight, and having adequate heart health.

Akarawut | Shutterstock

While we've already proven that the relationship with your dog is more satisfying than that with most humans, dog ownership also creates opportunities for social connection.

"Owning a dog has been linked to better mental health and a lower perception of social isolation, which can reduce the risk of heart attacks and cognitive issues," the Mayo Clinic explained. "Dog owners interact more with other people, such as other dog owners and people they encounter on walks, and are less likely to experience depression."

Still, if your dog is your preferred companion, don't feel bad. Research says they are better than humans, anyway.

Audrey Jaber is a writer and associate editor with a bachelor's degree in journalism.