Pet Expert Says This Is The Worst Time Of Day To Walk Your Dog

Walking your dog is a crucial part of pet parenthood. The practice aids in weight management, joint and digestive health, and mental stimulation. Yet, many dog owners don't know that walking their beloved pup at a particular time of the day can be unsafe.

Nick Jordan is the founder of Your Service Animal, a company specializing in emotional support animal services. "What surprises many dog owners," he said, "is that there's a particular time of day when walking can actually harm your pet rather than help them."

The pet expert said the worst time of day to walk your dog is between noon and 4:00 p.m.

Most people assume that a walk is a walk, no matter the time of day. But some hours, especially in the spring and summer months, are more dangerous than others, and it all has to do with the temperature of the pavement.

Kristina Nencheva | Shutterstock

The temperature of asphalt and concrete can be 40 to 60 degrees higher than the air temperature. So, on a sunny day with an air temperature of 87 degrees, the ground can reach a blistering 143 degrees. Ouch!

"A surface that feels warm to you can be excruciating for your dog,” Jordan explained. “Their paw pads, while tougher than human skin, aren't designed to withstand sustained contact with scorching surfaces."

In seconds, their poor paws can burn. To avoid this, Jordan advised pet parents to use the "5-second rule." This one has nothing to do with how long food can touch the ground, though. "Place the back of your hand against the pavement and hold it there for five seconds," he instructed. "If you can't comfortably keep your hand there for the full count, it's too hot for your dog's paws."

The best time to walk your dog is before 8:00 a.m. or after 7:00 p.m.

"Early morning offers cooler temperatures when pavement hasn't absorbed the day's heat," Jordan explained. "Evening walks after sunset are equally beneficial as surfaces have cooled down and the UV index is low."

But sometimes a midday walk is unavoidable. In those cases, stick to grassy areas and shaded paths.

Be aware of the warning signs that your dog is overheating.

Painful paws are not the only risk associated with a midday walk. The UV rays are strongest during these hours, when the sun is at its highest point in the sky, increasing the risk of heatstroke and sunburns.

The first critical warning sign that your dog is struggling with the heat is excessive panting or difficulty breathing. Also, look out for unusually lethargic behavior, bright red or blue gums, disorientation, stumbling, vomiting, and diarrhea.

According to Small Door Veterinary, if you notice these signs, splash cool water or use cool towels on your dog's body, particularly on their neck, belly, armpits, and paws. "Do not use freezing cold or ice water," they cautioned, "as this can cause their blood vessels to constrict and cause their body to go into shock."

"Bring your pet into a room with air conditioning, or position a fan near them to help with slow cooling," they added. If you believe your pet is suffering from heatstroke, take them to the nearest emergency vet immediately.

Our dogs are beloved members of our families, so as summer approaches, be sure to take the proper precautions to save them from experiencing any pain. While 80 degrees may seem like the perfect temperature for an afternoon stroll, it's best to let your pup sit this one out.

Audrey Jaber is a writer and associate editor with a bachelor's degree in journalism.