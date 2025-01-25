Survey Finds 51% Of Dog Owners Think It's Harder To Find The Perfect Dog Walker Than The Perfect Spouse

Dog owners know that the amount of love we have for our furry friends is all-consuming. We often spend more time worrying about their health, dietary needs, and emotions than we do on our own!

As such, the attention we give our dogs often exceeds the attention we put into our human relationships.

A survey found that 51% of dog owners think it’s harder to find the perfect dog walker than the perfect spouse.

Rover.com surveyed American dog owners to discover the impact of dog ownership. The statistics were fascinating — did you know 36% of dog owners have dressed up their animals? Or that 46% of dog parents leave the TV or radio on when they leave the house so that their beloved pup won't get lonely?

Jaja Fekiacova | Shutterstock

Based on the survey, a major concern among dog owners is finding the ideal dog walker for days when they are unable to do so themselves, whether they are working or on vacation. It seems people believe this endeavor is more challenging than finding the person they want to spend the rest of their lives with.

Just over half of dog owners surveyed believe that it is harder to find the perfect dog walker than it is to find a perfect spouse. We may be able to overlook a couple of flaws when it comes to our partners, but we're willing to go to war with anyone who makes our pets feel the slightest bit agitated!

Dog owners worry about their pets.

The survey found that 83% of dog owners are concerned that their dog walkers do not give their pets the exercise they require by “cutting corners” during their walks.

Lazy_Bear | Shutterstock

That's far from the only thing pet owners worry about, though — 82% of dog owners worry about their dog when they’re away. Many worry that they will get lonely and that they won't get enough exercise.

The fierce love we have for our pets may be blatantly obvious to those around us — 65% of dog owners have more photos of their dogs than their friends and significant others, after all. But why exactly do we pour so much of ourselves into concern for our furry friends?

From a psychological perspective, it's because we see animals as defenseless creatures who rely on us fully.

A study conducted by criminologist Jack Levin had participants respond to a fake news story about a victim who was assaulted with a baseball bat, leaving them unconscious with several broken limbs. While the story remained the same for all participants, the identity of the victim was changed in each scenario. They were described as an adult, a one-year-old baby, a six-year-old dog, or a puppy.

Respondents expressed the same level of empathy for the baby, the puppy, and the adult dog, but significantly less empathy for the adult. Researchers concluded that the empathy that is evoked in humans when it comes to animals is due to how we perceive them as completely innocent and dependable on us, much like young children.

KlingSup | Shutterstock

They rely on us for food, water, walks, affection, and medical attention. It is natural to be fiercely protective of them and worry about leaving them in the care of someone else.

As much as we give to our dogs, they give us the world right back with their unwavering loyalty and constant affection. So, finding someone good enough for us may seem tremendously easy in comparison to finding someone good enough for our beloved dogs!

Megan Quinn is a staff writer with a bachelor's degree in English and a minor in Creative Writing. She covers news and lifestyle topics that focus on justice in the workplace, personal relationships, parenting debates, and the human experience.