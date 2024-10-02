Career Expert Reveals 3 Ways To Stop Thinking About Work On Weekends

Finding the right balance between success at work and personal time is an almost impossible feat, but it doesn't have to be.

According to career expert Emily Durham, if you can’t find a company that prioritizes your time, you have to do it yourself — starting with your weekends.

Here are 3 expert-approved ways to stop thinking about work on weekends:

1. Organize and clear your inbox on Friday

Prepping for a restful weekend starts by preparing yourself for an easy transition back to work on Monday. Before you leave on Friday afternoon, clear out your inbox. That doesn’t mean you have to respond to every single email but prioritize what needs to be done before the weekend and what can be stored in a folder for you to complete on Monday.

Advertisement

Advertisement

According to Durham, you need to create a stress-free weekend before you log out on Friday. Of course, don’t forget to turn off your Outlook and Teams notifications on your phone or personal laptop — or just delete the apps altogether.

You have to separate yourself from work to strike a balance when you’re at home, especially if you’re the type of person who spirals after seeing a notification or missed call.

According to career coach Sarah Reiff-Hekking, to truly relax on the weekend, you should get in the habit of making Monday the most productive day of the week.

She explained, "When you’re focused on just putting your head down and getting through the day, you’re not setting yourself up for success on the next day. You get so overwhelmed that you run out of time and energy in the day, and some of the most important stuff just keeps getting pushed until tomorrow — even to Friday."

Advertisement

With similar advice to Durham, Reiff-Hekking added, "The work week begins with Monday. That’s where your weekend planning needs to begin, too! If you start the week knowing exactly what needs to get done and set up your environment to help you succeed, you’ll stay on track all week so you can move into the weekend without stress. "

2. Let your ‘corporate phone’ die before the weekend

“You’re also not going to charge your corporate phone today,” Durham said. “You’re going to let it slowly die. It’s so that you don’t check it over the weekend… you can plug it back in on Monday.”

People who use their personal phones at work should consider setting timers for their apps. It can help control rogue notifications while encouraging you to be mindful of how much time you’re spending on work if you happen to check something over the weekend.

Advertisement

The clearer the boundaries you can set with your work and personal life, the more space you give your brain and body to relax. You’re not recharging for work; you’re trying to enjoy life — so don’t fall into the trap of working 24/7 through the weekend.

3. Make concrete plans for Friday evening

Being that our weekends start when we log off from work on Friday afternoon, make sure that you set yourself up for success when it comes to heading home at a reasonable time.

Many of us are prone to working late hours, especially on a Friday, to tie up loose ends before the weekend, but you're only starting your days off on the wrong foot.

Halfpoint / Shutterstock.com

Advertisement

“You are going to book plans that start at 5:20 this Friday,” Durham encouraged, “so you aren’t able to work overtime. Better yet, book a fitness class that charges you if you don’t show up.”

Setting work boundaries can be difficult, especially if there’s an expectation to work as much as possible.

Instead of “trying” to leave at a reasonable time, make plans that force you to. You'll motivate yourself to prioritize your time and tasks throughout the workday so you aren't stuck getting things done when everyone else is heading home.

Advertisement

Zayda Slabbekoorn is a News & Entertainment Writer at YourTango who focuses on health & wellness, social policy, and human interest stories.