Adulthood is a never-ending balancing act. No matter how organized you are, there will always be urgent tasks to take care of, followed by other urgent tasks. You're the driver of your own life, which means that all the big decisions (and the little ones) land on your shoulders.

It's normal to struggle with keeping it all together, but there are small steps you can take to make your life easier. If you focus on the grown up things you only need to do once a year to be a functioning adult, you'll feel way more in control of your life. Commit to one thing at a time. Cross it off your to-do list for the rest of the year and celebrate how capable you are.

Here are 11 grown up things you only need to do once a year to be a functioning adult

1. Deep clean

JJ-stockstudio | Shutterstock

Being a functioning adult often feels like an uphill battle, especially when it comes to household management. No matter how much time you spend washing dishes and doing laundry, there will always be more to do. If you're overwhelmed by this continuous chore loop, you're not alone. Give yourself some grace, then, and change your approach.

You only need to deep clean once a year to be a functioning adult. Carving out time to scrub baseboards, dust light fixtures, and polish appliances cuts down on day-to-day cleaning and sets you up for success in other areas of your life.

According to Stanford University, clutter limits your brain's ability to process information. The more chaotic the environment, the harder it is to focus. Committing to an annual deep clean helps you stay organized and gives your brain a blank slate to its best work.

2. Purge your closet

Ground Picture | Shutterstock

For many people, spring cleaning is an aspirational activity. They have every intention of overhauling their belongings but they don't follow through. They don't know where to start, so they don't start at all.

Getting a fresh start doesn't have to be an all-or-nothing affair. Once you release yourself from spring cleaning's impossible standards, you're free to focus on the grown up things you only need to do once a year, like cleaning out your closet.

Culling your wardrobe involves asking tough questions and being fully honest with yourself. If you haven't worn something within the past year, will you realistically ever wear it again? Do you really want to fill your precious closet space with clothes that don't fit?

It's not easy to take an emotional inventory of your clothes and let go of things you still love, but you deserve a wardrobe that works for this version of you, in this moment, instead of clinging onto the past.

3. Organize your junk drawer

SeventyFour | Shutterstock

It doesn't matter if you live in a studio apartment or a house in the suburbs, every adult has a junk drawer, and that junk drawer is packed so full you can barely even open it. Taking an "out of sight, out of mind" approach to your junk drawer might work for a little while, but you can't ignore it forever. The good news is that you only need to organize your junk drawer once a year to be a functioning adult.

"When you assign a home to all your belongings, putting them away is quick and easy. The problem happens when you don't know where to put your things, and they start piling up around your home," professional organizer Diane Quintana revealed.

The junk drawer often becomes the solution to those random piles. You can stay ahead of that well-contained clutter by going through it once a year and getting rid of things you don't really need, like half-melted birthday candles and old receipts.

"​​The best way to organize your home is to find a way that works best for you," Quinanta explained. "When you tweak organizing strategies to fit you and your personality, the organizing sticks."

4. Get a check-up

Ground Picture | Shutterstock

Going to the doctor when you're healthy seems like a waste of time, but scheduling a well-visit is one of those grown up things you only need to do once a year to be a functioning adult.

As Dr. Doctor Michael Fedewa Jr., DO explained, "When we meet for annual physicals, it creates a health baseline and strengthens the patient-physician relationship, which is important to maximize your wellness." He concluded, "If we know you when you're well, we're going to be ready to provide the best care when you're sick, and we may be able to prevent some illness altogether."

An annual physical is an essential for any self-care practice. Even though getting your vital signs checked isn't as restorative as a bubble bath, prioritizing your health is part of showing up for yourself.

5. Ask your boss for feedback

Ground Picture | Shutterstock

Asking your boss for feedback is a proactive way to be a functioning adult. Requesting a review is a grown up thing you only need to do once a year, but its impact will be long-lasting. According to career coach Kendall Berg, you should use performance reviews as an opportunity to go over all of your past accomplishments and outline your expectations for the future.

"Step one, you're going to talk about the biggest impact that you had over the course of the year," she said. "The second thing you're going to do is talk about one area of growth. This is not something that you did wrong, this is something that you're working on."

"The third thing you're going to do is talk about your expectations and why you think they're reasonable... Whatever you're looking for, make sure you communicate it," she concluded. Actively seeking feedback is a way to take your professional development into your own hands. It shows just how committed you are to continuous improvement.

6. Unsubscribe from online subscriptions

insta_photos | Shutterstock

Out of all the grown up things in your life that need tending to, your inbox is probably low on your list, but you only need to manage your online subscriptions once a year to be a functioning adult. Just as keeping your desk clear helps you focus on the work in front of you, organizing your email account makes you more efficient, too.

Devote one day a year to go through all your subscriptions and decide what to keep and what to quit. Decluttering your online accounts does more than just decrease your digital footprint, it also saves you from wasting time and money on resources you don't actually use.

7. Hold a 'state of the union' with your spouse

DimaBerlin | Shutterstock

Unfortunately, it's fairly easy to take marriage or relationships for granted. Even the most loving couples can lose sight of things that keep their partnership intact. Weekly check-ins are helpful, but they're easy to rush through. You and your spouse deserve to sit together, undisturbed, and assess your relationship on a deeper level.

Having a state of the union conversation is psychologist Dr. John Gottman's technique for reconnecting with your partner, reflecting on your relationship, and redefining your goals for the future. Start your state of the union by sharing five things you appreciate about each other. Acknowledge the ways your relationship is working well, then, talk about your concerns.

Processing the harder parts of your relationship can bring you and your partner closer, as long as you stay attuned to one another. Listen without getting defensive. Respond to each concern with empathy and understanding. Recognize your partner's experience and turn toward their needs.

Close out your state of the union by sharing one thing your partner can do to help you feel loved and appreciated, and pledge to do the same for them.

8. Revise your budget

Cast Of Thousands | Shutterstock

Most aspects of adulthood are out of your control. You don't get to decide where most of your hard-earned money goes, but revising your budget is one of the key grown up things you only need to do once a year to be a functioning adult. Doing this yearly can provide a sense of agency and a solid foundation for all your financial planning needs.

According to Lake Forest Bank, the best approach to budgeting is to "practice active management." They explained, "Just because the budget you set up works for you at the beginning of the year, doesn't mean it'll work for you once the year gets rolling. Think of it as a long-term system you're putting into place to help you reach your financial goals."

9. Update your resume

PeopleImages.com - Yuri A | Shutterstock

Updating your resume is a grown up thing you only need to do once a year to be a functioning adult. Even if you're not actively job hunting, you should treat your resume like a living document. As Human Resources recruiter Lisa Tynan pointed out, there are several "key benefits of maintaining an up-to-date resume as part of your overall career strategy."

"A current resume ensures you'll be able to jump on anything of interest right when it pops up, saving you precious time," Tynan explained. "A resume put together under a tight deadline might not present you in the best light because you don't have the time to dig up the specific details that showcase your experience and achievements."

An updated resume "provides a clear picture of your career path," ensuring that you're ready to pivot professionally, if you need to.

10. Do a 'mental health audit'

Yuganov Konstantin | Shutterstock

Set aside time at least once a year to turn inward and take inventory of your mental health. Consider the ways you show up for yourself. What's working for you? What do you need to work on? Being a functional adult can drain your energy, and knowing what nourishes you is the best way to refuel.

Maintaining your mental health can feel overwhelming. Instead of putting pressure on yourself to solve everything at once, find one small thing to focus on. You don't have to overhaul your entire life, but you do have to listen to your needs and honor them as best you can.

11. Start a new tradition

BongkarnGraphic | Shutterstock

Most of the grown up things you need to do to be a functioning adult aren't especially fun. Even though managing logistics is an overarching theme of adulthood, you need more than a streamlined organizational system to feel fulfilled.

Break out of your routine and establish a new tradition to share with the people you love most. Your tradition doesn't have to be fancy or expensive, it just has to bring you joy.

Banish your winter blues by holding dance parties in your living room. Celebrate spring with a picnic. Gather your friends together and let them know how much they mean to you. Life is too short to keep your love quiet.

Alexandra Blogier, MFA, is a staff writer who covers psychology, social issues, relationships, self-help topics, and human interest stories.