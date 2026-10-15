People Who Always Have A Little Extra Pep In Their Step Usually Have 8 Rare Traits We All Need More Of

So many of us think sleep is enough to boost our energy, but that couldn't be further from the truth.

So, when we see people who have a little extra pep in their step, it's easy to assume they have more time to rest. In reality, they usually have emotional and social traits that we all need more of.

Rare traits people with a little extra pep in their step often have

1. They're open-minded and curious

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There's a path to living a good life, according to a 2021 study, and it's being open-minded. You can build a psychologically rich life by simply being curious and willing to expand your horizons.

Openness is associated with more success and achievement for a reason. It brings excitement into our lives that can foster creativity and motivation, but it also helps us grow.

When we're not stuck in stagnancy or repeating the same draining habits, we have more energy and joy to bring into our lives.

2. They protect their routines

These people are intentional about their boundaries, but also their ordinary routines.

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They protect their sleep, even if it means occasionally saying "no" to plans or going to sleep a bit earlier. They don't take on work they can't realistically manage. They don't absorb other people's emotions as the therapist friend without an outlet to release all that tension.

Mentally, physically, and emotionally, they're very intentional about how they take care of themselves. That doesn't mean it's always easy to set and maintain boundaries, but it does give them a little extra pep in their step. It also allows them to show up as the best version of themselves.

3. They don't chase happiness

Ironically, the people who feel the most emotionally grounded and energetic don't waste their energy trying to chase happiness.

Chasing and trying to achieve happiness usually just makes people feel drained and less satisfied in their own lives. That's because happiness isn't about being joyful and carefree all the time, but finding security and comfort in yourself, even amid difficult experiences.

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To ensure they're not spending all their energy on going after something they believe will bring happiness, these people focus on finding joy and appreciating the present moment.

4. They don't ruminate

We waste so much energy and time worrying about things that are entirely out of our control. Unfortunately, ruminating only creates more unnecessary stress or anxiety.

While plenty of things do occasionally warrant stress, like financial insecurity and uncertainty, holding onto them as an excuse to torture ourselves isn't helpful. These people don't ignore what they have to change, but they protect their peace by letting things exist without constantly worrying about them.

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5. They have boundaries with their phones

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When we spend tons of time on our phones and doomscroll, we're putting our mental health at risk, as well as the quality of our sleep and the closeness of our relationships. That's why people who seem to have more energy during the day are usually the ones who are conscious about disconnecting from their phones.

They never bring their phones to bed. They're careful about how they wake up. They don't resort to their phones as a distraction. They're present, and their mental and physical well-being benefits from it.

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6. They make chores a daily ritual

Energized people don't procrastinate. Procrastination creates stress, but these folks also find joy in so many of their daily obligations, so they don't have to completely dread them.

It's easier said than done, of course. For single parents or mothers who tend to take on the majority of labor in their households, it can feel impossible to get out of survival mode when it comes to getting everything done. But small changes and shifts can make all the difference.

Change your language from "I have to do this" to "I get to do this" to bring in energizing forms of gratitude. Find a way to pair things you love, like a podcast or a comfort show, with the chores you dislike the most. Call a friend while getting ready.

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There are so many ways to make housework and obligations into something that energizes you, rather than something that drains you.

7. They don't indulge in drama

In the workplace, where gossip and drama can be especially destructive and draining, the most energetic and grounded people avoid speaking negatively about others. If someone is talking poorly about a boss or spreading gossip, they create space.

These kinds of negative emotions are incredibly contagious, so it's not surprising that so many of us feel exhausted. It might feel comforting to stick around a friend whose most interesting qualities revolve around what they know about others, but it comes at a price.

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8. They fuel themselves

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Even when it takes a little bit of extra time and effort, the people who have some pep in their step fuel themselves, even in the workplace or annoying situations.

Emotionally, they may consume media that makes them feel good or they make time for conversations with friends. Mentally, they set boundaries with their phones and learn new things. Physically, they're careful about getting enough sleep and staying hydrated.

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While these hygiene rituals and emotional habits can quickly become another obligation that some feel pressured to make time for, energetic people find a way to make it fun. They don't do something just because they're told they should. Instead, they transform it into self-care.

Zayda Slabbekoorn is a senior editorial strategist with a bachelor's degree in social relations & policy and gender studies who focuses on psychology, relationships, self-help, and human interest stories.