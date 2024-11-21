5 Rare Spiritual Gifts People Born By C-Section Have, According To A Professional Intuitive

Most of us have likely never considered that the way we are born could shape our lives and overall characters.

Yet, according to Mariya Nurislamova, who describes herself as a “spiritual teacher, channeler, intuitive, and energy alchemist,” people born via cesarean section have a heightened connection to the spiritual world. In fact, she claims that they are born with five rare spiritual talents.

Advertisement

Here are 5 spiritual gifts people born by c-section possess, according to a professional intuitive:

1. They are more likely to start developing spiritual gifts early in life

"C-section babies can be incredible if they pursue anything in the spiritual field," Nurislamova insisted. "A lot of natural-born healers come through this path. A lot of people with a very active third eye and intuitive feminine gifts. Seers, clairvoyants."

@thisismariyaofficial Are you a C-section baby? You may be more likely to be spiritual and have special gifts! Find out more about this on my channel - "C-Section Babies Have to Hear This Message! Your Blessings and Challenges in Life are Explained" #csection #csectionbaby #spiritualawakening #spirituallygifted #spirituality #childbirth ♬ original sound- Mariya

Nurislamova explained that their increased perception and spirituality come from their opened chakras.

Advertisement

"Remember, energy has to go somewhere," she noted. "So, if your energy didn't get distributed to your lower center and the root [during birth], it probably went up to your higher centers."

Each of the chakras corresponds to specific physical, emotional, and spiritual aspects of your life. The bottom chakra, the root, is related to stability and comfort, while the higher centers — where Nurislamova says c-section babies' energy travels — are more related to the spiritual realm.

For example, the third eye chakra is related to intuition, the spirit star chakra is connected to spiritual wisdom, and the galactic chakra is associated with divine knowledge.

While there is no scientific evidence to confirm Nurislamova's assertions, commenters shared that their c-section babies demonstrated spiritual qualities from a young age.

Advertisement

“My C-section daughter is highly spiritual and gifted,” one TikTok user shared. “My only C-section baby, 4 years old, asks me to meditate daily,” another wrote.

2. They are more likely to remember dreams

Highly spiritual people born via c-section are both more likely to experience vivid dreams and remember them in detail long after they’ve woken up.

This is due to their heightened sense of mindfulness and self-awareness. They are more in tune with their intuition and possess a deeper connection to the spiritual world.

Some believe that dreams provide us with spiritual insight or guidance, so if you were born via C-section, it might be worth spending some time reflecting and meditating on your dreams when you wake up.

Advertisement

3. They are more likely to spontaneously astral travel

Kadasia, a divine guide on TikTok, describes astral travel as "when your spirit leaves your physical body and allows you to travel throughout the astral realms and other dimensions."

It is viewed as a highly transformative out-of-body experience. In some cultures, people believe that astral travel allows those who are highly spiritual to temporarily be freed from the body’s limitations and explore other existences.

While it is possible to learn how to astral travel or astral project, spiritually sensitive people born via c-section may do so unintentionally.

Advertisement

4. They're more likely to unintentionally get access to Akashic records

The akashic records, according to astrocartography expert Helena Woods, are "an energetic log, a Google search for your soul."

"In it are records of everything that has ever existed or taken place," she explained. "Human lifetimes but also the record of all universal events, thoughts, words, emotions and intent ever to have occurred in the past, present, or future in terms of all entities and life forms.

Once again, while it is possible to learn how to access these records, spiritually gifted people born via cesarean section may do so without even trying.

Advertisement

5. They are more likely to receive guidance from spirits and connect to their higher self

Due to their heightened sense of self-awareness and spirituality, Nurislamova says that C-section babies have a greater ability to connect with the spiritual world. This makes them more likely to receive guidance from a higher power that can heighten their spiritual intuition to even greater levels.

While all of these claims about C-section babies possessing spiritual gifts and being generally lucky may be nothing more than superstition, it never hurts to have a little bit of faith, especially if you are a mother who plans on delivering via C-section.

Megan Quinn is a writer at YourTango who covers entertainment and news, self, love, and relationships.